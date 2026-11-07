Atiku Says He Founded ABTI Academy in 1993 Before Becoming Vice President

Atiku Abubakar defends his educational investment after President Bola Tinubu questioned how he built a university while in office, saying ABTI Academy predated his public service.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has defended his investment in education after President Bola Tinubu questioned how he established a university while serving in government.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, said he laid the foundation for ABTI Academy in 1993, six years before becoming vice president. Atiku made the remarks in a statement issued on Saturday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu. The statement responded to Tinubu's criticism at a presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also read President Tinubu Criticizes Atiku Abubakar Over Alleged PDP Defection

Tinubu Questions Atiku University Funding

Tinubu had questioned how Atiku built a university while serving as vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007. Tinubu alleged that public funds were used to establish the institution. He said, Ask him how he built the university while in office as vice president in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him?

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It is your money. A man without moral integrity and ethics. Atiku said his investment in education predated his entry into public office, insisting that his business record was open to scrutiny. He said he had begun investing in education before joining the Obasanjo administration, citing the establishment of ABTI Academy in 1993, which later grew into the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State.

Atiku said, The answer is simple: my investment in education predates my time in public service. In 1993, while a US court ordered the forfeiture of funds in an account in your name, describing them as proceeds of narcotics trafficking or funds involved in unlawful financial transactions, I was laying the foundation for ABTI Academy. He argued that the timeline of his investment contrasted with Tinubu's own history, saying his business activities could be traced.

He said, That moment captures the difference between us. My history is traceable. I can show Nigerians how I built my name, achieved success in business and entered public leadership. Your own history remains clumsy and foggy.

Atiku Blames Tinubu For Economic Crisis

You cannot erase it by attacking my record in education. Atiku also accused Tinubu of diverting attention from the economic hardship facing Nigerians by criticising his business record. He said a president who has plunged the country into a crushing cost-of-living crisis has no business asking Nigerians for another mandate. The real conversation about the 2027 election is how to repair the damage your government has done, he said.

The ADC candidate faulted Tinubu's position that Nigeria could not return to petrol subsidy. He questioned whether the administration's policies were taking the country towards deeper poverty, debt, insecurity and unemployment. He alleged that more than 79 million Nigerians had been pushed into extreme poverty under the current administration. Atiku criticised a remark attributed to the President's campaign Director-General describing hungry Nigerians as lazy.

He said the statement was delivered in grammar so badly constructed it could wake the dead. He added that the government does not even believe Nigerians are hungry. How can you solve a problem you refuse to acknowledge? he asked. Atiku outlined his proposed economic alternative under his Affordable Life campaign.

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Atiku Promises Restored Petrol Subsidy Plan

He promised to restore what he described as a transparent, production-based petrol subsidy tied to local refining. He said, By the grace of the Almighty and with the mandate of the Nigerian people, I will restore a transparent, production-based subsidy tied to the local refining of fuel. Nigerians will benefit directly through lower energy costs, including the prices of petrol and diesel.

He further promised to expand social welfare programmes and address alleged diversion of funds meant for economically vulnerable Nigerians. He said his administration would make deliberate investments in social welfare and end the opaque system used by the government to divert money meant for the poor. Atiku said Tinubu was attacking his campaign because he knows what it represents: an alternative to the hardship imposed on the people.

He said, You want me off the ballot at all costs, but the will of the Nigerian people will prevail. I will be on that ballot, and I will beat you decisively. After three and a half years in office, you have no achievements to campaign on. He also invoked Yoruba culture to describe Tinubu's leadership.

Atiku Uses Yoruba Culture In Campaign Appeal

He said, In Yoruba culture, I am told, a calabash of pepper represents hostile leadership, while a calabash of honey represents hospitable leadership. Yours is a calabash of pepper. He added that his Affordable Life campaign will not be silenced by insults or threats. I will lead Nigeria back to prosperity, growth and development, he said.

Atiku served as vice president from 1999 to 2007. He is seeking the presidency under the ADC in the 2027 general election.