Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi has revealed he feared losing his leg after being hit by a stray bullet in March 2026 and credited Pastor Bolaji Idowu with helping him get treatment in Dubai.

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has revealed that he feared losing his leg after being hit by a stray bullet in March 2026.

He disclosed this during a thanksgiving service at Harvesters International Christian Centre on Sunday, where he recounted his recovery and thanked the church's Senior Pastor, Bolaji Idowu, for helping him secure treatment in Dubai. The comedian said the incident happened on March 19, 2026, while he and his team were returning from a brand activation assignment. He said they were caught in traffic when a crowd gathered around his vehicle, cheering and calling his name.

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Shaggi said he initially thought the loud bang he heard was gunfire from policemen in the area before he realised he had been shot when he touched his hip and noticed blood.

"There was traffic, the policemen were in front, my team were at the back, my car was in the middle, then these area boys just gathered. They were all happy and shouting, 'Shaggy!

' like they always do. And all of a sudden, all I heard was a loud bang," he said. He added that the experience made him confront the possibility of dying despite previously believing he was prepared for death.

"I've always said, when death comes, I'm ready. But we got to that point, and the next thing I was just saying is, 'Jesus, I don't want to die. Jesus, I don't want to die,'" he said. Shaggi said he was initially taken to a hospital where the necessary treatment could not be provided before being transferred to another facility in Ikeja, where he received first aid and was stabilised.

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He subsequently underwent surgery in Nigeria but remained unable to walk for months. His manager, Olufemi Oguntamu, popularly known as Penza, said the comedian spent about a month in hospital before being discharged and instructed to return for weekly check-ups. Oguntamu said they initially expected another surgery within two or three weeks, but the process dragged on for about four months. He said the delay prompted discussions about seeking treatment abroad, although Shaggi was initially unwilling to travel.

Pastor Idowu Arranges Dubai Treatment

He added that Idowu intervened, insisting the comedian needed to travel for further medical attention. According to him, they considered treatment options in Dubai and the United Kingdom before settling for Dubai, with the pastor helping to connect them with a specialist, Dr Lushola, and arrange support. Oguntamu said Idowu remained actively involved throughout the process, regularly calling to check on them and praying for the comedian's recovery.

"At a point, Pastor Balaji would call me in the midnight. And I'd be like, 'Ah, shit, this man no get wife?

' Every time, like, he would call me and pray for me. And he'd be like, 'Samuel, don't worry. You'll be fine,'" he said. He also recalled that Idowu assured them he would arrange support from church members wherever they eventually chose to have the surgery.

He said, "He was even saying that, 'Oh, Shaggy, what's the problem? Is it people that are going to take care of you?

' Because for those that don't know, he's a very private person. So, he didn't want a lot of people into, you know, his matter. But Pastor Balaji would say, 'Don't worry. Anywhere you want the surgery, I'm going to ensure that I get members there that will support you and all of that.

'" Oguntamu added that Idowu also travelled from London to Dubai to support the comedian during the surgery. Responding to the testimony, Idowu disclosed that doctors in Dubai told them the comedian's injured leg was already shrinking when he eventually arrived for treatment.

"When they eventually got to Dubai, the doctor said if they had come late, the leg they shot was already shrinking. I'm telling you. And that's the glory of God," he said. The pastor said Shaggi arrived in Dubai, where the specialist, Dr Lushola, attended to him.

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Shaggi Dependent on Crutches for Months

Shaggi said he could not walk for months and depended on crutches and assistance from others for basic activities, including bathing.

"After four months, I couldn't walk. It was just me on my crutches and this leg up like this. I was in the hospital. They bathed me.

There was this very small girl. She would bathe me," he said. He added that he had prepared himself for the possibility of using crutches permanently.

"I already made up my mind that whatever happens, I'm going to use that crutch as brother. But thank God, it didn't go that way," he said. The comedian said the prolonged recovery also affected his confidence about returning to entertainment, particularly because dancing and physical performances were central to his career. He disclosed that he initially expected to spend only a few days in hospital and even instructed his manager not to inform his mother about the incident.

However, as his hospitalisation continued, he eventually contacted her and told her he was receiving treatment. He said he did not initially tell her that he had been shot because he was afraid she would become distressed.

"I just had to call her. I didn't even tell her I was shot. I just said I was in the hospital so that she wouldn't shout wherever she was," he said. Shaggi said seeing his mother after she arrived at the hospital was particularly emotional because it was the first time she had seen him in such a condition.

"She came, she saw me, she felt really bad. I felt so bad, too, because it was the first time she would see me in that position. It was the first time I would see myself in that position. I'm not going to lie, I thought I was going to lose it," he added.

Comedian Returns to Stage for Thanksgiving

The comedian had earlier shared updates about his recovery after months away from social media, while The Guardian also reported on his return following the shooting. At Sunday's thanksgiving service, Shaggi led the congregation in praise songs as he celebrated his recovery and expressed gratitude for the support he received during the difficult period. He repeatedly thanked the pastor for his intervention, saying he had feared he might never regain the use of his leg after the shooting.

He also credited Idowu with helping him secure treatment in Dubai after months of delays in securing further treatment for the injury in Nigeria.