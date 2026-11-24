Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered security agencies to track down and arrest those behind the deadly attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign entourage in Uduere, which left six people dead. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed on Ughelli North Local Government Area as police investigate.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered security agencies to track down and arrest those responsible for the deadly political violence in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Governor Orders Arrest of Killers

The directive came on Tuesday during a visit to the community to assess the situation and reassure residents. The attack occurred on Monday during a campaign visit by former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections. Preliminary police reports indicated six people were killed and several others injured, though Omo-Agege's campaign organisation initially reported four deaths, including two aides.

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Among those identified by the campaign organisation as victims were Moses Anaughe, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and aide to the former senator, and Urhobo youth activist Akima Efemena Umukoro. The violence prompted the Delta State Government to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area, restricting movement between 6pm and 6am daily until further notice.

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Before proceeding to Uduere, Oborevwori held a security meeting with heads of security agencies at the Area Command Office in Ughelli. He was accompanied by State Commissioner of Police CP Samuel Etaifo Erale, Commander of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Brigadier General Ibrahim Buhari, the State Director of the Department of State Services and other security officials. Oborevwori described the killings as unfortunate and unacceptable, insisting that those responsible would face the full weight of the law.

He condemned the invasion of communities under the guise of political activities, describing the killing of fellow Nigerians over political differences as unconscionable. He expressed disappointment that political disagreements could degenerate into violence and the killing of innocent people, particularly when his administration had worked to maintain relative peace since assuming office in 2023.

Oborevwori Cites MORE Agenda Peace Pillar

The governor said his administration remained committed to peace and security, noting that the fourth pillar of his MORE Agenda was specifically designed to promote a peaceful and secure environment across Delta State. The governor said, Those who know me know that I am not a violent person. That is why, in my MORE Agenda, the fourth pillar is dedicated to enhancing peace and security. We have been preaching peace, and Delta State has enjoyed relative peace since 2023.

The important thing is how to sustain that peace. I want to assure the people that this will not happen again. He insisted that the perpetrators must be identified, apprehended and prosecuted, declaring that the state would not allow political activities to become a source of insecurity. This must stop.

It must stop. We cannot continue like this, he warned. Oborevwori also observed that sustained peace and security were critical to economic development, stressing that businesses and investments could not thrive in an atmosphere of violence, fear and uncertainty. He appealed to political leaders, supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint, shun political thuggery and avoid actions capable of triggering further violence.

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He further charged the police and other security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, arrest everyone connected to the killings and ensure that those found culpable were brought to justice. The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack and warned that officers found culpable of negligence would face disciplinary action.

Police IGP Orders Impartial Investigation

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the police leadership regretted the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. The police acknowledged that varying casualty figures had been reported, saying the investigation would establish the confirmed number of casualties and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Disu directed the Delta State Commissioner of Police to conduct an impartial and evidence-based investigation into the sequence of events, identify those responsible and examine the deployment and conduct of police personnel at the scene. The IGP said officers found to have acted negligently, unlawfully or in breach of professional standards would face appropriate disciplinary action, while anyone found culpable of criminal offences would be prosecuted.

Also reacting, the National Democratic Congress National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the party would not be intimidated by the attack. We will continue to exercise our constitutional right to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections, and no amount of violence will deter us from rescuing Delta State and Nigeria, he said. The attack has heightened concerns about the safety of political campaigns and supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The police have urged political actors and residents to remain calm, comply with the curfew and avoid spreading unverified information. The police have also commenced an investigation into the incident, with the Inspector-General of Police directing a thorough and impartial probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those responsible and examine the conduct of officers deployed to the venue.