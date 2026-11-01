Adeboye denies carrying placard against Jonathan, says 2020 prayer walk misreported

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has denied carrying a placard against former President Goodluck Jonathan, clarifying that the viral photograph was taken during a 2020 prayer walk against insecurity and accusing a journalist of twisting facts.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has denied that he carried a placard in protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan, accusing a journalist of twisting facts about the date of a viral photograph.

Adeboye clarified that the photo was taken during a 2020 prayer walk, five years after Jonathan left office in 2015. He spoke during the church's November Thanksgiving Service on Sunday. The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said the report portrayed him as a wicked man who protested against Jonathan, whereas the walk was organised to pray against insecurity and killings in the country.

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He said the report gained widespread acceptance without journalists verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident. Adeboye said he initially smiled when he learnt about the report, insisting that although he carried a placard, the incident was a prayer walk rather than a protest against Jonathan. He quoted the report: Recently, just one mischievous somebody wrote in the papers, or said somehow, Pastor Adeboye is a very wicked man.

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After all, we know that not too long ago, he carried a placard against President Goodluck Jonathan. He said: True, I carried a placard. I can't deny that. It was important.

It was a prayer walk. We wanted to pray. He explained that the exercise followed a directive from the Christian Association of Nigeria, which had declared a three-day fasting and prayer programme and asked churches to embark on prayer walks around their premises. The chairman said all churches should do a prayer walk near their churches.

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That's what I did, he said. The cleric said the date of the incident contradicted the claim that he had carried the placard against Jonathan while he was president. He said: But I carried the placard in 2020. Jonathan ceased to be president in 2015.

I carried the placard five years in the second term of Buhari. He added: But a journalist twisted it. He said, I did what I did in 2015. And everybody swallowed it.

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Adeboye also recalled his exposure to journalism studies in the 1960s, saying he learnt about investigative journalism and the need to verify information before publication. He said: I remember in those days in the Department of Journalism, when you go there and you take a course, they talked about something called investigative journalism. He added: That things don't appear as they may seem. Investigate, if you have a story, before you take it to the press.

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Addressing members of the creative industry, Adeboye expressed disappointment that the report had been accepted without proper checks. On February 2, 2020, Adeboye led members of the RCCG on a prayer walk in Lagos to express concern over killings and insecurity across Nigeria. The exercise followed a three-day fasting and prayer programme declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria to seek divine intervention and strengthen efforts to tackle terrorism and other security challenges.

According to reports published at the time, the procession began at the RCCG's national headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, proceeded towards Atan Cemetery in Yaba and returned to the church. Photographs from the event showed Adeboye carrying a placard bearing the inscription, All Souls Are Precious to God. The walk took place during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who succeeded Jonathan in May 2015.