Olukunle Daramola and safety officials warn of accident risks during the 2026 Ember Months, urging drivers to maintain vehicles and follow rules for safer travel.

Olukunle Daramola, President of I-CARE, has issued a critical appeal to all motorists and road users to prioritize safety during the 2026 Ember Months. He warned that the surge in social activities and travel during this period significantly increases the risk of road traffic accidents across Nigeria. The organization emphasized that heightened public awareness and strict adherence to safety protocols are essential to protect lives during the festive season.

2026 Ember Months Sensitisation Programme Details

This urgent warning was delivered at the 2026 Ember Months Sensitisation and Advocacy Programme, which took place at the Wazobia Motor Park in Gwagwalada. The event was organized by I-CARE in close collaboration with several key safety agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Federal Fire Service, and the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital (UATH). The primary objective of this collaborative effort is to promote preventive measures and equip road users with practical knowledge on how to safeguard themselves and others. The programme specifically targets the unique challenges posed by the traditional increase in human and vehicular movement during this time of the year.

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Safety Mechanisms and Prevention Strategies

Olukunle Daramola explained that the Ember months are characterized by a significant rise in journeys as Nigerians travel for meetings, weddings, and other social engagements. This surge in activity makes public awareness campaigns and preventive interventions particularly important for maintaining order and safety on the roads. I-CARE believes that bringing relevant agencies together is necessary to promote a comprehensive approach to accident prevention, emergency response, and community safety. The sensitisation programme covers critical topics such as road safety practices, vehicle maintenance, and responsible driving, alongside basic life-saving interventions and fire prevention measures. Daramola highlighted that while this period is active, it is unfortunately also when many accidents occur, making the question of prevention vital.

Key Officials and Stakeholder Positions

Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Uche Amaku, represented by Corps Commander (CC) Abdulmumini Husseini of the FRSC Gwagwalada Unit, urged motorists to exercise patience and strictly obey traffic rules. He specifically warned against overloading and mixed loading, which involves transporting passengers alongside goods, livestock, or other materials. Amaku stated that mixed loading exposes passengers to serious risks and identified it as one of the two common road safety violations contributing to crashes. He stressed that avoiding these dangerous practices would help reduce road crashes and make Nigerian roads safer for all users.

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Femi Ayodele, the Divisional Fire Officer in charge of the FCT Fire Service Gwagwalada Division, advised motorists to pay close attention to the electrical conditions of their vehicles. He noted that increased travel and prolonged journeys during the Ember months can expose vehicles to overheating and other fire risks. Ayodele advised drivers against managing faulty electrical systems themselves, urging them to engage qualified automobile engineers to inspect and fix any defects. He explained that many vehicle fire outbreaks are caused by electrical faults, making regular vehicle maintenance essential.

Officer Ayodele further emphasized the importance of having functional fire extinguishers in every vehicle. He recommended that drivers ensure their extinguishers are genuine, effective, and properly serviced at least every six months. He warned against purchasing substandard extinguishers from unapproved vendors, noting that some dealers fill them with fake chemical mixtures that render them ineffective. Motorists unsure about their equipment were encouraged to visit the Fire Service office for inspection and guidance on obtaining reliable equipment. Ayodele also urged cooperation with the FRSC, stressing that enforcement activities are designed to protect lives and property.

Real-World Impact and Driver Cooperation

Taiye Akinseye, Chairman of the Gwagwalada Welfare Driver Association, spoke on behalf of drivers and lauded the initiative. He described the programme as timely and necessary, especially as motorists prepare for the increased travel expected during the Ember months. Akinseye commended I-CARE for bringing relevant agencies together to sensitize drivers on road safety, vehicle maintenance, fire prevention, and emergency response. He noted that this engagement would help improve motorists' awareness and encourage safer driving practices within the community. The collective effort aims to ensure that individuals take ownership of preventive measures to protect their families and communities throughout the festive season.