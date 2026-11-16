Kunle Afolayan's son Dieko reveals suicide attempts and sexual assault

Dieko Afolayan, son of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has revealed his struggles with bullying, sexual assault and multiple suicide attempts, sharing how he found purpose.

Dieko Afolayan, the 21-year-old son of Nollywood filmmaker and producer Kunle Afolayan, has opened up about his struggles with bullying, sexual assault and multiple suicide attempts.

He made the disclosure during an interview on The Morayo Show on Monday, where he spoke about his journey towards healing, self-discovery and finding meaning in his experiences. The 21-year-old said the experiences left him emotionally broken at times, but did not define who he has become. Afolayan disclosed that he endured intense bullying and periods of hopelessness, often crying alone as he struggled with a sense of not belonging.

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Dieko Afolayan Reveals Suicide Attempts

He revealed that beyond the bullying, he had attempted suicide several times and was also a survivor of sexual assault.

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"I have tried so many times to commit suicide, and I am also a victim of sexual assault. However, I have realised that these experiences do not define who I am, where I get to or what I do with myself," he said. Reflecting on his journey from pain to purpose, he described it as demanding, particularly given the traumatic experiences he had endured.

"Moving from pain to purpose has not been easy, especially knowing that you are going to be doing a lot of difficult things, having been through difficult experiences," he said. Recalling the depth of his struggles, Afolayan disclosed that he once attempted to ingest broken glass after feeling that he did not belong.

"There were so many times I would cry. I remember a time I tried to ingest broken glass because I felt I did not belong here," he said. He emphasised the importance of self-compassion, urging people dealing with difficult experiences to be kinder to themselves.

Self Compassion And Shifting Outlook

"I feel like if there is anything anyone should practise, it is self-compassion," he added. He said learning to challenge negative thoughts and adopt alternative perspectives played a significant role in changing his outlook on life. Afolayan said his outlook began to change when he started hosting and presenting programmes in school, an experience that helped him discover his passion and purpose.

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According to him, the positive response from people who approached him after his presentations made him realise that he could use his voice to make a difference in society.

"I realised that I came into this world for something. I have a mission on earth, and that is to make people feel something and use my voice for the voiceless," he said. Afolayan also acknowledged the support of his family, particularly his mother, whom he described as instrumental to his journey.