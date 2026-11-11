E-Money Says Celebrity Boxing Is Taking Over Nigerian Entertainment, December Fight Night Planned

E-Money says celebrity boxing is now central to Nigerian entertainment and confirms a major December fight night, while offering to step into the ring himself.

Music executive Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, says celebrity boxing is taking over Nigerian entertainment and that another major fight night is planned for December.

E-Money, one of the key figures behind the Chaos in the Ring series, said combat sports have moved from the margins to the centre of the entertainment scene. He spoke in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday about the changing pulse of Nigerian pop culture.

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Boxing Emerges as Nigeria's Next Entertainment Powerhouse

"It is actually taking over the entertainment space," E-Money said, describing boxing as the next big thing in Nigerian entertainment. He admitted that boxing once struggled for attention in Nigeria.

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"Initially in Nigeria, nobody really paid attention to boxing; when you talked about the sport, people would just ignore it-including myself. But when they brought me on board, I got deeply interested. In fact, this is the next big thing in entertainment," he said. The December event will feature some of the biggest names in the country, E-Money confirmed, but he declined to reveal the exact match-ups for now.

"I am not in a position to reveal the names right now-I believe Borra Entertainment holds the right to announce that-but I am a massive supporter of boxing, and it is absolutely going to dominate," he said. The rise of celebrity boxing in Nigeria follows a global trend where online drama between influencers, musicians and actors is turned into massive ticketed sporting events.

Turning Online Beef into Big-Ticket Boxing Events

Over the past year, heated rivalries across TikTok, Instagram and X have moved from comment sections straight into the boxing ring. High-profile exhibition bouts have drawn huge online crowds and sold out venues across Lagos. They include streamer Carter Efe taking on street-pop star Portable, Carter Efe also facing media figure Speed Darlington, and BBNaija's Phyna facing actress Nkechi Blessing. Real cash is also driving the buzz.

After Carter Efe defeated Portable, E-Money publicly handed him a ₦50 million prize cheque, showing just how much money is backing these spectacles. What started as simple online banter has now grown into a real entertainment industry backed by major broadcast networks like SuperSport and DAZN, following successful fight nights in Lagos. E-Money said the upcoming December showcase will solidify boxing as a mainstay in Nigerian entertainment.

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Major Broadcast Networks Join the Celebrity Boxing Boom

He promised fans that the event will build on the momentum already generated by previous fight nights in the city. E-Money is not just funding the fights from the boardroom. He says he wants to get into the action himself and has openly challenged anyone who believes they can stand in the ring with him.

"Honestly speaking, I would love to step into the ring myself if I can find a worthy match. If you know anyone who matches my calibre, let me know and let them come forward. I am ready," he declared. The combination of celebrity rivalry, large online followings and major financial backing has turned celebrity boxing into one of the fastest-growing segments of Nigerian entertainment.

With broadcast partners already involved and more events planned, E-Money believes the sport is set to dominate the scene for the foreseeable future.