Okpebholo pledges good business environment as Edo plans Computer Village for telecom dealers

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo says his administration will create a good environment for businesses and work with telecom and laptop dealers to set up a modern market and proposed Edo Computer Village.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has said his administration is committed to creating a good environment for businesses to thrive in the state. The governor said the stability of the naira, driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reforms, has helped operators in the telecom and computer industry.

Governor Pledges Support For Computer Village

Okpebholo spoke when he hosted members of the state chapter of the Telecom and Laptop Dealers Union, led by their Chairman, Akhile Ighalo Rodney. He promised to work with the telecom and laptop dealers in the state to set up a modern market for their trade, including a proposed Edo Computer Village. According to the governor, the move is meant to give operators a more structured and secure trading environment in Edo State.

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The governor praised the union for seeking a structured relationship with his administration and urged members to stay focused as they build their enterprises. Okpebholo noted that computer dealers in the state could grow like their counterparts in Lagos, from a small association into a major hub for telecommunications and computer-related trade. He recalled the union's request for land and promised that his administration would consider a suitable site for the proposed market.

He said the government should be able to provide land so that operators can pay less rent and be highly protected.

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Okpebholo Urges Dealers To Stay Focused

"I am part of you because I started the way you are today," Okpebholo said. "One thing is to have something doing; another thing is to be focused. " He added that with dedication, the union can expand and become a strong player in the telecom and computer business in the South-South region. The governor also asked union members to support President Tinubu's re-election, saying the continuation of the reforms would open more opportunities for businesses.

He said the economic reforms have already contributed to naira stability, which he noted has helped telecom and computer operators in Edo State and beyond. On his part, Rodney requested the governor to appoint special advisers from the industry to improve engagement between the government and operators. He also asked for a lasting partnership framework to deal with the sector's problems and to ensure that the interests of dealers are represented in government decisions.

Framework For Government Industry Partnership Proposed

The union chairman said such a framework would help address challenges facing operators and strengthen the relationship between the government and the private sector. Okpebholo assured the delegation that his administration would look into the requests and work toward a supportive environment for their businesses. The meeting ended with both sides expressing willingness to work together on the proposed Edo Computer Village and other matters affecting telecom and laptop dealers in the state.