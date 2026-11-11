HYPREP Urges CSOs to Combat Illegal Refining in Ogoni Cleanup

Professor Nenibarini Zabbey warns that community cooperation is essential to protect Ogoniland from illegal refining and ensure the success of HYPREP restoration efforts.

Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project ( HYPREP), has issued a urgent directive to civil society organisations (CSOs) to significantly ramp up their community mobilisation efforts. This call to action comes in direct response to the persistent threat posed by illegal artisanal refining and the destructive exploitation of natural resources within the region. The primary objective is to safeguard the ongoing environmental cleanup operations in Ogoni land from potential reversals caused by these illicit activities.

Community Mobilisation Against Pollution

The Project Coordinator emphasised that the long-term sustainability of the Ogoni restoration initiatives depends heavily on intensified participation from local communities. Zabbey stressed that preventing fresh pollution requires a unified and coordinated approach involving government agencies, civil society groups, and other relevant stakeholders. Without this collective responsibility, the significant gains achieved so far in environmental remediation could be easily undermined by new sources of contamination.

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During a recent visit to HYPREP project sites in Rivers State, Zabbey received a coalition of civil society organisations that sought to observe the progress firsthand. He identified several critical areas requiring urgent public sensitisation, including sustainable fishing practices, responsible mangrove harvesting, general environmental protection, and the development of ecotourism. These sectors are vital for ensuring that the ecological balance is maintained as the cleanup operations continue to advance across the affected regions.

Zabbey highlighted that the restoration process must extend beyond the mere removal of existing pollution to actively preventing new contamination from occurring. He pointed to the return of various aquatic organisms, including different species of crabs, to previously polluted water bodies as a clear indicator of improving ecological conditions. However, he warned that maintaining this progress requires continuous vigilance and active participation from all community members to ensure that these natural improvements are not lost.

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Alternative Livelihoods and Economic Opportunities

The HYPREP coordinator urged civil society organisations to play a pivotal role in developing alternative livelihood opportunities for residents. The goal is to reduce the communities' dependence on environmentally degrading activities, such as illegal refining, by providing viable economic alternatives. Zabbey specifically identified ecotourism, carbon stock assessment, and climate finance as emerging opportunities that could generate significant economic benefits for residents while simultaneously strengthening environmental conservation efforts.

He further stressed that the designation of Ogoni's mangrove wetlands as a Ramsar Site of international importance has elevated the responsibility of all stakeholders to protect the area's ecological integrity. This international recognition underscores the global significance of the region's environmental health and the need for rigorous protection measures. Zabbey noted that HYPREP is actively developing restoration approaches that combine advanced international remediation technologies with solutions adapted to the unique sociocultural and environmental realities of Ogoniland.

The Project Coordinator maintained that the institutional structures and remediation models currently being developed could serve as a valuable reference for tackling oil pollution in other parts of the Niger Delta. This includes other oil-impacted communities across Nigeria that face similar environmental challenges. By creating a replicable framework, HYPREP aims to contribute to broader national efforts in environmental restoration and sustainable resource management.

CSO Coalition Commends Progress at Site

Earlier in the day, a coalition of civil society organisations under the CORDAID Strategic Partnership commended HYPREP for the significant progress recorded in the cleanup programme. The coalition pledged renewed advocacy and stronger collaboration to sustain the interventions, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the project teams. Speaking on behalf of the coalition, CORDAID Consultant Tolese Olatinwo stated that the visit was highly significant given the partnership's five-year history of advocating for improved environmental restoration and greater community participation.

Olatinwo expressed particular encouragement regarding the progress observed at specific project locations, including the K-Dere Water Facility and the Ogoni Specialist Hospital. He noted that it was gratifying to witness the tangible implementation of interventions that the coalition had previously advocated for in policy discussions. This on-the-ground verification of progress serves as a strong validation of the strategic directions taken by HYPREP in recent years.

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The delegation also inspected the mangrove restoration site at Bomu, where members participated in symbolic mangrove planting to demonstrate their commitment to the cause. Olatinwo revealed that the coalition would review its earlier advocacy scorecard and establish fresh targets to support HYPREP, particularly in the areas of community sensitisation, environmental protection, and sustainable livelihoods. This review aims to align their future efforts with the current needs and priorities of the cleanup programme.

Inclusion of Women and Future Advocacy

Dr Emem Okon, Executive Director of the Kabetkache Centre for Women Development, also spoke at the event, expressing satisfaction with the inclusion of women in the cleanup programme. She highlighted the progress made in livelihood interventions and noted that her organisation had previously conducted a comprehensive livelihood needs assessment for women in Ogoniland. Building on these findings, the Kabetkache Centre aims to identify new areas of intervention to further support female community members.

Okon disclosed that the coalition plans to engage its partners, including the Dutch Embassy, to present their observations and develop a renewed advocacy framework. This framework will focus on sustaining the cleanup programme and ensuring that its benefits are equitably distributed across the community. The collaboration with international partners underscores the global interest in the successful restoration of Ogoni's environment.

The CORDAID Strategic Partnership comprises various civil society organisations working on environmental advocacy, good governance, and institutional development. Their longstanding interest in the region is driven by the goal of ensuring the full implementation of the Ogoni cleanup and improving community access to its benefits. Through these coordinated efforts, stakeholders hope to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of Ogoni residents and the health of their environment.