Husband of Abducted Teacher Appeals to Kidnappers to Release Wife and Child

The husband of Mary Akanbi, one of the teachers abducted last Friday from two schools in the Oriire LGA of Oyo state, has appealed to the kidnappers to take him instead and release his wife and their 18-month-old baby. Chude Jideonwo, a media personality, visited Ogbomoso days after gunmen kidnapped teachers and pupils from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Oriire LGA. Two people were killed during the attacks, while at least 45 schoolchildren, alongside a principal and several teachers, were reportedly abducted. One of the abducted teachers was later killed in captivity. The man expressed his desire to be taken instead of his wife and child, stating that he is in the exact community where his family was taken and that the kidnappers have ruined his life. He appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, to intervene and secure the release of the kidnapped teachers and pupils. The Federal Government and Oyo State government are working together to rescue all the victims.

The husband of Mary Akanbi, one of the teachers abducted last Friday from two schools in the Oriire LGA of Oyo state, has appealed to the kidnappers to take him instead and release his wife and their 18-month-old baby.

Chude Jideonwo, a media personality, visited Ogbomoso days after gunmen kidnapped teachers and pupils from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Oriire LGA. Two people were killed during the attacks, while at least 45 schoolchildren, alongside a principal and several teachers, were reportedly abducted. One of the abducted teachers was later killed in captivity.

The man expressed his desire to be taken instead of his wife and child, stating that he is in the exact community where his family was taken and that the kidnappers have ruined his life. He appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, to intervene and secure the release of the kidnapped teachers and pupils. The Federal Government and Oyo State government are working together to rescue all the victims.

The president expressed his sadness over the reported killing of one of the teachers and commended the steps taken by Governor Seyi Makinde





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Kidnapping Teachers Pupils Oriire LGA Oyo State President Bola Tinubu Seyi Makinde Rescue Operation Rescue Team Kidnappers Barbaric Killing Family Members Federal Government Oyo State Government

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