Husband of Abducted Oyo Principal Breaks Down in Tears, Appeals to Governor Makinde for Rescue

The husband of abducted school principal Mrs. Rachael Alamu tearfully appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to intensify rescue efforts during a visit to Oriire Local Government Area. The principal was kidnapped by gunmen in Ogbomoso, and a new video shows her calling for dialogue with President Tinubu and Governor Makinde.

The husband of abducted school principal Mrs. Rachael Alamu broke down in tears while appealing to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to intensify efforts to secure the release of his wife and other victims kidnapped in Oyo State.

The emotional scene occurred during the governor's visit to Oriire Local Government Area on Saturday, where families of victims gathered to demand swift government action. The husband, whose wife Alamu Folawe is the principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele, pleaded passionately with the governor to ensure that rescue operations were not abandoned or delayed.

Visibly distressed, he said the captivity of his wife had become deeply painful, especially with reports that abductees were being forced to appear in distress videos circulating online.

'My wife is the one being used to make the videos that are being circulated. It is very disheartening and depressing,' he said in Yoruba, breaking down in tears. He also commended the governor's efforts but urged him not to relent in the rescue mission, pleading that all abducted persons be brought home safely.

The appeal comes amid renewed public concern following a fresh video reportedly released by the abducted principal, Mrs. Alamu Folawe, who called on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Makinde to consider dialogue as a means of securing their freedom. The principal, alongside other victims, was abducted by gunmen in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State in recent days, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stronger security intervention.

President Bola Tinubu has also been urged by families and concerned citizens to support coordinated efforts aimed at securing the safe release of the abductees. Authorities are yet to issue full details on the ongoing rescue operations, but security agencies are said to be working to track the location of the kidnappers. The incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Oyo State, where rural communities continue to experience repeated attacks and abductions.

Many residents now live in fear, and local leaders have called for increased police patrols and intelligence gathering to prevent future occurrences. The state government has assured the public that it is doing everything possible to secure the victims' release, but the protracted nature of the ordeal has tested the patience of families and the community.

Meanwhile, the viral videos of the abducted principals have sparked a national debate on the effectiveness of security forces in combating kidnapping for ransom. Civil society groups have urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on kidnapping in the region. The Oyo State Police Command has deployed additional tactical teams to the area, and the Inspector General of Police has been briefed on the situation.

As the days pass, the families remain in anguish, praying for a miracle and hoping that their loved ones will return safely. The husband's tearful appeal has resonated across the state, prompting many to join in prayers and support for the rescue efforts. The government has not provided a timeline for the operation, but sources indicate that negotiations are underway with the kidnappers.

The community continues to hold vigils and rallies, demanding immediate action and an end to the rising wave of abductions in the region





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Oyo Kidnapping School Principal Abducted Seyi Makinde Rescue Appeal Insecurity In Nigeria

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