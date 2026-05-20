Husband and wife in Ogun State apprehended for stealing a four-month-old baby alongside other children

The incident occurred in the Mowe area of Ogun State when a woman named Oluwarankami Ugochukwu tricked the mother of a four-month-old baby into handing over the child. The duo absconded with the child and later tracked down and apprehended. Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni commended the police response and the officers' efforts in combating child trafficking.

A husband and his wife in Ogun State have been apprehended for stealing a four-month-old baby alongside other children. Oluwarankami Ugochukwu, the wife, tricked the baby's mother into handing over the child, claiming she would care for the baby while the mother rested.

However, she absconded with the child. The duo was tracked to their hideout in the Kekere Ekun area of Mowe, where the child and two other children were recovered. One of the children, who was earlier declared missing, has been reunited with its biological parents. The State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the response and professionalism of the Mowe Division officers in apprehending the suspects and combating child trafficking and other violent crimes





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Husband Wife Stealing Baby Child Kidnapping Tricking Mowe Ogun State Bode Ojajuni State Commissioner Of Police Mowe Division Contrasting Response And Professionalism

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