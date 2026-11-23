Human Rights and Justice Forum urges Nigerian governors to overhaul NYSC infrastructure after severe overcrowding at Sagamu camp endangers 4,300 corps members.

The Human Rights and Justice Forum has issued a stern warning to state governors across Nigeria, demanding immediate action to protect National Youth Service Corps members from hazardous living conditions. The association highlighted the recent crisis at the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, as a critical failure in infrastructure management that threatens the safety of young graduates.

Sagamu Camp Overcrowding Details

Human Rights and Justice Forum identified the Sagamu facility as a prime example of systemic neglect, noting that a center designed for roughly 2,000 individuals was forced to house more than 4,300 prospective corps members. This extreme density has created an environment where basic hygiene is compromised, and personal safety is severely jeopardized for thousands of young Nigerians participating in the national service program.

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Mobilization Numbers and Infrastructure Gap

The surge in participant numbers has placed unprecedented strain on existing camps, with yearly mobilization rising from 400,000 in 2025 to an estimated 450,000 in 2026. The association projects that this figure could escalate to between 500,000 and 600,000 within the next three to five years, a trajectory that requires immediate strategic planning rather than reactive emergency measures.

Temporary Relief vs Permanent Solutions

While the Ogun State Government provided 500 mattresses and the Akarigbo of Remo made additional donations, Human Rights and Justice Forum stated these gestures offer only fleeting relief. The group argued that temporary fixes cannot replace the need for comprehensive infrastructure expansion, urging authorities to treat the welfare of corps members as a permanent priority rather than a PR crisis.

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Health Risks and Dignity Concerns

Forcing thousands of graduates into inadequate sanitation facilities increases the risk of communicable diseases and physical discomfort, undermining the dignity of the national service scheme. The association emphasized that young Nigerians who leave their homes should not face degrading conditions that threaten their health or compromise their ability to participate effectively in the program.

Call for Federal and State Collaboration

Human Rights and Justice Forum called on the Federal Government and the remaining 36 state governments to conduct immediate assessments of all NYSC facilities. The group urged leaders to collaborate on comprehensive rehabilitation projects, ensuring that mobilization planning aligns with available accommodation to prevent future crises and uphold the ideals of national unity.