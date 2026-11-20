HURIWA demands ICPC halt prosecution of former Science Minister Uche Nnaji, alleging politically motivated enforcement that threatens Enugu State politics ahead of 2027 elections.

The Human and Rights Witnesses Association has formally accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission of using the prosecution of former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, to interfere in Enugu State politics. The association alleged that the case could amount to political persecution, warning that anti-corruption agencies must not become instruments for weakening opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Allegations of Political Persecution

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, made these serious allegations on Friday during a press briefing. He questioned the motives behind the ICPC's continued prosecution of the former minister. Onwubiko argued that the circumstances surrounding the case raised concerns about the commission's neutrality and independence, particularly as political activities gather momentum in Enugu State.

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According to HURIWA, the development reflects a troubling pattern in which federal institutions could intimidate political opponents through investigations and criminal proceedings. The association warned that such actions threaten multiparty democracy and could create an uneven political environment in which opposition politicians struggle to compete with incumbents. It stressed that allegations against Nnaji should not justify the selective use of state institutions, insisting that the ICPC must demonstrate that its actions rest on credible evidence and established legal procedures.

Academic Dispute and Legal Background

HURIWA also recalled that Nnaji had approached the Federal High Court to compel the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to release his academic transcript. The dispute over his academic qualifications and the handling of his university records remains a major issue surrounding the former minister. However, the rights group argued that the existence of allegations does not automatically justify what it described as the politically motivated deployment of state power against an opposition figure.

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Onwubiko also invoked provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, particularly Sections 126 and 127, which address electoral offences involving violence, force, restraint, voter influence and corrupt practices. He argued that the principles behind the law require public institutions to protect political freedom and prevent intimidation capable of discouraging participation in elections.

Demands for Prosecution Suspension

HURIWA consequently demanded that the ICPC suspend Nnaji's prosecution pending an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the case. The association also called on the Federal Government to rein in any institution that uses criminal investigations or prosecutions to intimidate perceived political opponents. It warned that the selective application of state power could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and cast doubts on the credibility of the 2027 elections.

The association issued a clear directive regarding the conduct of the anti-corruption body, stating that the ICPC must stop this prosecution if it cannot convincingly establish that the process is independent, evidence-driven and free from political considerations. This demand highlights the growing tension between civil society organizations and federal agencies over the perceived politicization of justice.

Impact on Enugu Political Landscape

HURIWA further warned that allowing the controversy to persist could deepen political tensions in Enugu State and erode public confidence in anti-corruption institutions. It maintained that the ICPC must pursue accountability without political bias, stressing that no anti-corruption agency should protect incumbents or undermine their political challengers. The group emphasized that fair legal processes are essential for maintaining the integrity of upcoming electoral cycles.

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By framing the prosecution as a potential tool for political suppression, HURIWA has placed significant pressure on the ICPC to justify its actions publicly. The association's intervention underscores the critical role of watchdog groups in monitoring state power and ensuring that legal mechanisms are not weaponized against political rivals. The outcome of this dispute will likely influence public perception of institutional impartiality in Nigeria ahead of the next general election.