Human Rights Activist Calls for Independent Probe into Disappearance of Activist Dadiyata

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has called for an independent probe into the disappearance and alleged killing of Kaduna-based activist, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata. Sowore urged authorities to invite former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for questioning over the matter.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore , has called for an independent probe into the disappearance and alleged killing of Kaduna-based activist, Abubakar Idris , popularly known as Dadiyata .

Sowore urged authorities to invite former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for questioning over the matter. The activist made the demand in a Facebook post on Saturday while reacting to recent moves by the Nigeria Police Force to reopen investigation into the long-standing case.

Sowore expressed distrust in the ability of the police to carry out an impartial investigation involving influential political figures and former top security officials. According to him, only a Judicial Commission of Inquiry can guarantee transparency and accountability in the matter.

“Let me state clearly that I do not trust the Nigeria Police Force’s IGP Monitoring Unit to investigate the disappearance and presumed killing of Dadiyata. They cannot be trusted to impartially investigate high-profile politicians and powerful interests who may be connected to this case. Let there be a judicial commission of inquiry! ” Sowore wrote.

He further alleged that the former political office holders and security chiefs should be summoned to explain what they know about the case.

“They must invite Nasir El-Rufai and Kano State former Governor, @Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje then DSS DG, Yusuf Bichi and then iGP, and possibly former AGF Abubakar Malami, SAN they were involved,” he added. Dadiyata, a lecturer and vocal social media commentator, was abducted by unidentified persons from his residence in Kaduna State in August 2019. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, despite repeated calls by civil society groups, activists and family members for a thorough investigation.

The case has continued to generate public concern over the years, especially among human rights groups who insist that justice has not been served





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Human Rights Activist Omoyele Sowore Abubakar Idris Dadiyata Disappearance Alleged Killing Independent Probe Kaduna State Abubakar Malami Yusuf Bichi Nasir El-Rufai Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Department Of State Services Nigeria Police Force IGP Monitoring Unit Civil Society Groups Activists Family Members Justice Human Rights Groups

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