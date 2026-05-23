Hull City, promoted to the English Premier League in dramatic fashion, won the 2026 English Championship play-off final, 1-0, overcoming high possession of Middlesbrough in the first half.

Hull City’s Scottish striker Oli McBurnie scored in the 91st minute to win the English Championship play-off final, sealing promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17.

The win overturned a 0-0 draw at half-time and came despite Middlesbrough's 70% possession in the first half. McBurnie's late goal, coming after two misses of opportunities, earned Hull at least £205 million in earnings over the next three seasons.

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Hull City FA Cup Result Hull City Premier League Hull City - Middlesbrough Play-Off Final Scottish Striker Oli Mcburnie Middlesbrough Goalkeeper Sol Brynn Financial Revenue Football League Play-Offs Scandal Promotion Standards Premier League Revenue

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