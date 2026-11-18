Huawei highlighted AI-driven cyber risks and data protection at IT Day 2026 in Lagos, while announcing plans to expand AI computing infrastructure in Nigeria by the end of the year.

Huawei has announced plans to expand its AI computing infrastructure in Nigeria before the end of the year, while warning that autonomous AI agents are creating new cyber risks that demand stronger data protection.

AI Agents Create New Cybersecurity Risks

The announcements were made at Huawei IT Day Nigeria 2026, held in Lagos under the theme Powering AI in Nigeria Together: Compute, Collaborate, Create. The event drew more than 350 customers and ecosystem partners. It focused on AI applications, computing technologies and solutions to Nigeria's digital infrastructure challenges. Huawei's Director of Data Protection Solutions, Liu Ming, said organisations can no longer rely solely on traditional backup and disaster recovery to protect digital infrastructure.

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He cited two recent incidents. In July 2026, autonomous AI agents involved in OpenAI's internal cybersecurity evaluations exploited software vulnerabilities, gaining unauthorised access to parts of the company's research infrastructure and systems belonging to AI platform Hugging Face. In a separate case in April 2026, an AI coding agent used by US software company PocketOS deleted its production database and associated backups in about nine seconds while trying to resolve a technical issue.

Customer records were temporarily lost, though the data was later recovered. Liu said these incidents show how AI can introduce new vulnerabilities, both through sophisticated attacks and unintended actions by autonomous agents. No single technology can eliminate all risks, he said, but stronger data protection practices and purpose-built resilience solutions have become essential. He recommended the 3-2-1-1-0 data protection rule.

Organisations should keep at least three copies of their data, store them on two different media types, keep one copy offsite for disaster recovery, keep another offline or immutable copy against ransomware, and ensure zero errors during data restoration. Liu also presented Huawei's OceanProtect solution, designed to protect traditional and AI data centres against data loss, ransomware and system disruptions. The platform protects databases, virtual machines and files, and extends security across AI training, inference and autonomous AI operations.

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Huawei Transforms Role in Nigerian AI Ecosystem

It offers security assessment, real-time monitoring of AI agents' activities and rollback capabilities to minimise the impact of erroneous operations. Huawei reiterated its commitment to working with Nigerian partners to build secure, resilient AI infrastructure that delivers practical value while addressing new risks from autonomous AI systems. Zhang Haijie, Huawei Nigeria's Deputy Managing Director and Director of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said the company is moving from ICT infrastructure provider to AI computing and ecosystem enabler.

For a few years, Huawei has served Nigeria as an ICT infrastructure provider. Today, we are stepping into a new era, transforming from an ICT supplier to an AI computing foundation and ecosystem level, he said. He identified high-performance, cost-effective computing platforms, support for local partners and a sustainable AI ecosystem as main priorities. He said Huawei would consider Nigeria's infrastructure challenges, especially power shortages, by prioritising energy efficiency to reduce AI adoption costs.

Partners can access additional computing resources through Huawei's local open laboratory to test and demonstrate innovations. Chen Boyi, Huawei's Director of Sub-Saharan Africa Enterprise Data Centre Marketing and Solution Sales Department, identified data, computing power and large models as the three fundamental requirements for AI development. He described data as the foundation, computing power as the engine and large models as the intelligence. He stressed that technology providers cannot drive AI adoption alone without local partners.

Our Nigerian partners have good ideas, innovation, and knowledge across industries. Today, together, we can make AI better, he said. He added that the real topic is solutions and applications together, and no single company can make AI alone. Furkan Elcelik, a Huawei Turkey research and development engineer, discussed computing demands in the era of agentic AI.

Hardware Demands Shift Towards CPUs And ARM

He projected that increased AI workloads would drive greater demand for CPUs, potentially shifting the CPU-to-GPU ratio from 1:N towards 1:1. He forecast 500 per cent growth in the CPU market over five years and said ARM could account for 70 per cent of the server market by 2030. Elcelik highlighted Huawei's Kunpeng 950 processor, which has 96 cores, and the TaiShan 950 SuperPoD, described as the industry's first general-purpose SuperPoD with terabyte-level interconnect and memory pooling.

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Huawei also presented its DevKit, DataKit and OpenLab platforms, which it said have supported adoption across telecommunications, finance, government and internet sectors. These platforms deliver up to 20 per cent higher per-core performance and more than 40 per cent power savings. Vennote Chief Executive Officer Azuka Onyia presented Stashio, a white-label cloud storage platform built on Kunpeng infrastructure with an AI assistant powered by Ascend technology.

Onyia said the platform is already deployed with a Tier-1 telecommunications operator, with more than 500,000 active users, over 18 per cent paid conversion and 4.8 petabytes of data retained locally. He cited a 90-day deployment period and 99.99 per cent availability. Bluechip's Soyoola Sodunke introduced the Bluechip Data Platform, which provides data ingestion, lakehouse, machine learning operations and model governance capabilities. The platform can be deployed on Huawei infrastructure or Huawei Cloud.

Sodunke said enterprise AI development depends on access to reliable, well-governed data, especially as organisations face increasing expectations around data residency and governance. Huawei Nigeria's Chief Technology Officer for Data Centre Solutions, Li Chengyong, presented the Atlas AI infrastructure, outlining four generations of development in four years. He said the platform has supported training of more than 40 foundation models and over 65 model series, including DeepSeek, GLM and Qwen.

Li highlighted neural processing units, unified memory technology and an air-cooled SuperPoD with 96 NPUs and 170 petaflops of computing performance. He said Huawei's CANN computing architecture is open-source and compatible with PyTorch and MindSpore, making it easier for local developers to build AI applications. Other demonstrations came from Odion and Seamfix. Odion Chief Executive Officer Mavino Ikein showcased Attentive, a voice-based AI agent that supports Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin and English.

The company also presented Covalence, a code-fixing agent, and Relay, a quality assurance agent. Ikein said Attentive was designed to automate customer interactions, with the company targeting 70 per cent automatic resolution and 42 per cent labour savings over three years. Seamfix's Olajumoke Jackson-Emuraishe highlighted the company's digital identity solutions, reporting that it has created more than 300 million digital identities and verified 160 million.

Its technology includes optical character recognition, facial matching, liveness detection, deepfake detection and contactless fingerprinting, with joint deployments involving Huawei's Kunpeng and Ascend platforms. Huawei said it will continue to promote joint solutions with local partners through practical demonstrations and performance benchmarks, emphasising energy efficiency, local data retention and locally delivered technology services. The company also announced that Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000 to $25,000 with premium domains.