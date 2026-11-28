USSD banking runs on any phone through a code that starts with * and ends with #. Every transaction needs a PIN; keep it secret, use only your bank's published code and report a lost SIM at once.

USSD banking lets you check your balance, send money, buy airtime and pay bills by dialling a short code that starts with an asterisk (*) and ends with a hash (#). It works on any mobile phone, including basic handsets, and every transaction is authorised with a PIN. To stay safe, keep that PIN secret, use only the code your bank publishes and report a lost SIM or phone to your bank immediately.

This guide explains what USSD is and how a session works, what services Nigerian banks and mobile money operators offer through it, what the session charge is, which safeguards the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requires, how to protect yourself from fraud and where to complain when something goes wrong.

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Key facts

What USSD means Unstructured Supplementary Service Data: a session-based, real-time messaging channel on the GSM network How you reach it By dialling a string that starts with * and ends with #, then following a text menu Who offers it Banks, other CBN-licensed financial institutions and mobile money operators, using short codes issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) First security layer A PIN, required for every transaction amount under the CBN's USSD framework Extra check The CBN's 2018 framework requires a second authentication factor for transactions above ₦20,000 Daily limit in the framework ₦100,000 per customer per day, with higher limits only after a documented indemnity; confirm your own limit with your bank Session charge ₦6.98, according to the CBN and NCC Complaints Your bank first; the framework gives financial institutions three working days to resolve customer issues

What is USSD banking and how does it work?

USSD stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data. The CBN's regulatory framework describes it as a protocol used by the GSM network to communicate with a service provider's platform: a session-based, real-time messaging technology reached through a string that normally starts with an asterisk and ends with a hash.

When you dial a bank's code, the network opens a live session between your phone and the bank's system. A text menu appears, you reply with a number to choose an option, and the conversation continues until the transaction is completed or the session ends. The CBN points out two differences from SMS. USSD is quicker, and it does not work by "store and forward", which means the data is neither stored on the phone nor on the application. That is why a USSD menu disappears once the session closes and leaves no message thread behind.

The CBN also describes the technology as cost effective, user-friendly and handset agnostic. In practice this means you do not need a smartphone or a banking app. A basic phone with the SIM card whose number is registered with your bank is enough, which is why regulators call USSD a critical channel for people who are underserved or financially excluded.

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What can you do with a USSD banking code?

According to the CBN framework, the services provided through the channel include:

account opening;

balance and other enquiries;

money transfers;

airtime purchase;

bill payments.

Each provider has its own short code and its own menu. Because codes are tied to individual institutions, the only reliable place to find yours is your bank's own official channels: its branch, its website, its app or its verified customer care line. Do not rely on a code sent to you by a stranger or copied from an unverified social media post.

To use the service you normally dial the code from the phone number linked to your account and create a USSD PIN. Under the framework, banks must give customers the option to opt in or opt out of the USSD channel, so nobody is obliged to use it.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria, USSD regulatory framework (2018)

How much does a USSD banking session cost?

In a joint statement issued in March 2021, the CBN and the NCC announced that USSD services for financial transactions at banks and all CBN-licensed institutions would be charged at a flat fee of ₦6.98 per transaction, and that banks must not impose additional charges on customers for using the channel.

The NCC's later guidance on its End User Billing policy keeps the same figure: ₦6.98 per session, with a session lasting up to 120 seconds. What has changed more than once is how the charge is collected. The 2021 statement provided for collection from the customer's bank account on behalf of the mobile networks; the End User Billing model provides for deduction from airtime instead, and the NCC has also published a notice suspending end-user billing. For that reason, treat your own bank's notification as the authority on where the charge comes from. The NCC says banks must inform customers before switching to airtime billing, that customers must not be billed twice for the same transaction, and that mobile networks must send an end-of-activity notification showing what was charged.

What protections does the CBN require for USSD banking?

The CBN's Regulatory Framework for the Use of USSD for Financial Services in Nigeria, issued in 2018, sets rules that financial institutions must follow. The main ones for customers are:

PIN for every transaction. The PIN is the first-level authenticator and applies to all transaction amounts.

The PIN is the first-level authenticator and applies to all transaction amounts. Second factor above ₦20,000. Transactions above that amount require an effective second factor of authentication. The framework says it must not be sent to the customer's registered phone number or device and must not be generated or shown on the USSD menu.

Transactions above that amount require an effective second factor of authentication. The framework says it must not be sent to the customer's registered phone number or device and must not be generated or shown on the USSD menu. Daily limit. The framework puts a limit of ₦100,000 per customer per day; customers who want more must sign a documented indemnity with their bank or mobile money operator. Individual institutions may apply lower limits, so check with yours.

The framework puts a limit of ₦100,000 per customer per day; customers who want more must sign a documented indemnity with their bank or mobile money operator. Individual institutions may apply lower limits, so check with yours. Notification. Customers must receive a notification on the status of every transaction made through the channel.

Customers must receive a notification on the status of every transaction made through the channel. Blocking and deactivation. Providers must have systems that let users block their account from operating on USSD, and no USSD financial service should be activated without a deactivation mechanism.

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How do you stay safe when using USSD codes?

The rules above only work if the PIN and the SIM stay under your control. A few habits reduce the risk considerably:

Never share your PIN. Not with a caller who claims to be from your bank, not by SMS and not with someone helping you at a shop. Bank staff do not need it. Dial the code yourself. Do not dial a string that someone reads out to you or sends in a message; a code you do not understand can authorise a transfer. Act at once if the phone or SIM is lost. Contact your bank to block the account from USSD, and your mobile network to block the line and replace the SIM. Read every alert. The transaction notification is your early warning. If you see a debit you did not make, report it immediately.

What should you do if a USSD transaction goes wrong?

Start with the institution that holds your account. The CBN framework makes financial institutions responsible for a dispute resolution mechanism and requires them to treat and resolve customer issues within three working days.

The NCC splits responsibility this way: if you cannot reach the USSD platform at all, contact your mobile network operator; if the problem happens while you are transacting, contact your bank. If the matter is not resolved, the NCC can be reached on its toll-free line, 622, and the CBN's consumer line is listed by the NCC as +234-70-0225-5226.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a smartphone or data to use USSD banking?

No smartphone or app is needed. The CBN describes USSD as handset agnostic, and the session runs over the mobile network itself, so a basic phone with your registered SIM is enough.

Is there a limit on USSD transfers?

The CBN's 2018 framework sets ₦100,000 per customer per day and allows higher limits only with a documented indemnity. Your bank's current limit may differ, so confirm it directly.

Can I stop my account from being used on USSD?

Yes. The framework requires providers to give customers the option to opt out and to have a system for blocking an account from USSD. Ask your bank how to do it through its official channels.

Will my bank add its own fee on top of the session charge?

The 2021 CBN and NCC joint statement says banks shall not impose additional charges for use of the USSD channel. Ordinary transfer or bill payment fees set by your bank are a separate matter, so check its tariff guide.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Regulatory Framework for the Use of USSD for Financial Services in Nigeria; Nigerian Communications Commission, joint statement with the CBN on USSD pricing, End User Billing FAQ and public notice on end-user billing; last reviewed November 2026. Limits and charges can change, so confirm them with your bank. The photo at the top is an AI-generated illustration.