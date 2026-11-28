Use a CBN Authorised Dealer Bank and Form A. PTA is up to US$4,000 a quarter, tuition up to US$25,000 a semester paid to the school; cash above US$10,000 must be declared.

The legal way to send money abroad from Nigeria is through an Authorised Dealer Bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). For most personal payments, such as school fees, medical bills, travel allowance or a course registration fee, you complete Form A at your bank and submit the documents the CBN Foreign Exchange Manual lists for that purpose; the bank then pays the overseas beneficiary.

This guide explains which channels are legal, what Form A is, the documents and limits for the most common personal transfers, the rules for carrying cash out of the country and how a domiciliary account fits in. It is based on the CBN Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (May 2026). Limits can change, so confirm the current figures with your bank before you pay.

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Key facts

Who handles transfers Authorised Dealer Banks licensed by the CBN Main form for personal payments Form A (application to pay for service, or "invisible", transactions) Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) Up to US$4,000 per quarter, for travellers aged 18 and above; at least 75% by card or digital channel School fees abroad Universities and polytechnics only; tuition capped at US$25,000 per semester, paid directly to the school Student maintenance Up to US$5,000 per quarter where it is billed separately or the student lives off campus Medical treatment abroad Fees paid directly to the overseas hospital, with referral and cost letters Cash carried out of Nigeria Up to US$10,000 without declaration; above that must be declared

What are the legal channels for sending money abroad?

Under the CBN manual, foreign exchange business is carried out by Authorised Dealer Banks, which may buy and sell foreign currency and process outward payments for customers. Your bank checks the purpose of the payment, collects the required documents and records the transaction with a purpose code before sending the funds.

There are two common routes for an individual:

Buying foreign currency for an eligible transaction: you pay in naira and the bank remits foreign currency for an approved purpose, such as school fees or medical bills, after you complete Form A.

you pay in naira and the bank remits foreign currency for an approved purpose, such as school fees or medical bills, after you complete Form A. Paying from your own domiciliary account: if you already hold foreign currency in an ordinary domiciliary account, you can send it by telegraphic transfer or bank draft. The manual says ordinary domiciliary account holders have "unfettered" access to their funds, within anti-money-laundering rules.

Sending money through unlicensed street dealers or informal "black market" arrangements falls outside these rules and leaves you without the protection of a regulated bank.

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What is Form A and when do I need it?

The CBN manual describes Form A as the application to pay for service transactions, which it calls "invisible trade" (payments for services rather than physical goods). Imports of goods use a different form, Form M. The manual states that completing Form A is mandatory for all foreign exchange sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

In practice, you complete Form A at your bank for payments such as:

Personal Travel Allowance and pilgrimage;

medical treatment outside Nigeria;

tuition and maintenance for university or polytechnic studies abroad;

examination fees, correspondence courses, registration and membership subscriptions;

conferences, seminars and training courses held abroad;

subscriptions for periodicals, books and magazines.

Each purpose has its own document list. The bank will not process the payment until the documents match the stated purpose.

How do I pay school fees abroad from Nigeria?

Memorandum 19 of the manual covers education outside Nigeria. Remittances are allowed for Nigerian students at universities and polytechnics. Nursery, primary, secondary, foundation and A-level studies are not eligible for foreign exchange.

Complete Form A at your bank. Submit evidence of admission or the course programme and the tuition fees for the period. Provide the student's international passport biodata page; returning students add their student ID card. Postgraduate students also provide their first degree certificate or a certified statement of result. The bank pays the tuition directly to the school, up to a maximum of US$25,000 per semester.

If tuition and accommodation are billed together, the whole payment goes to the institution and no separate living allowance is paid. Where the student lives off campus or maintenance is billed separately, maintenance can be paid to the student, capped at US$5,000 per quarter.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: CBN Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (May 2026)

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How much foreign currency can I get for travel?

Memorandum 8 sets the Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) at up to US$4,000 (or its equivalent in other currencies) per quarter, or as the CBN may prescribe. Only people aged 18 and above qualify, and all international air travellers from Nigeria can access it. At least 75% of the PTA is paid through cards or other approved digital channels, and the remaining 25% may be paid in cash.

To buy PTA you present a completed Form A, a valid international passport, an international return ticket and a valid visa (or, for Nigerians with dual citizenship or residence abroad, the foreign passport or residence permit). Quarters run January–March, April–June, July–September and October–December. Pilgrims and people travelling for medical treatment are also entitled to PTA.

How do I pay for medical treatment abroad?

Banks may sell foreign exchange for treatment outside Nigeria when you provide a referral letter from a specialist hospital in Nigeria and a letter from the overseas specialist doctor or hospital stating the cost of treatment and maintenance. The medical fees are sent directly to the overseas hospital, while the maintenance cost is paid in favour of the patient. If a refund is due, the hospital must send it back to the remitting bank in Nigeria.

Can I carry cash out of Nigeria instead?

Memorandum 7 allows a person to take out up to US$10,000 (or its equivalent) in cash or other instruments without declaration. Amounts above US$10,000 and up to US$50,000 may be taken out if the whole amount is declared at the point of exit. Anything above US$50,000 requires evidence that it was obtained through an Authorised Dealer. The manual lists Form TE as the declaration form for exporting foreign currency above US$10,000. The same US$10,000 declaration threshold applies when you bring cash into Nigeria.

Frequently asked questions

Can I send money abroad without going through a bank?

The CBN framework is built around Authorised Dealer Banks. Using an unlicensed dealer or informal arrangement means the payment is outside the regulated system and you have no recourse if something goes wrong.

Do I need Form A to send money from my domiciliary account?

The manual makes Form A mandatory for foreign exchange bought from the official market. For withdrawals from an ordinary domiciliary account, your bank will tell you what it needs; transfers to third parties must state the purpose of the payment.

Can I pay secondary school fees abroad through my bank?

No. Under Memorandum 19, nursery, primary, secondary, foundation and A-level studies are not eligible for foreign exchange.

Is PTA available to children?

No. The manual says only persons aged 18 and above qualify to buy PTA.

Where can I check the current limits?

The figures here come from the CBN Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (May 2026). The CBN can change limits by circular, so ask your bank for the current figure before you apply.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (May 2026), Memoranda 4, 7, 8, 13, 19 and 20; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general information, not financial advice. Top image: AI-generated illustration.