Forgot your NIN? Dial *346# from your enrolment number (N20). To change your name, date of birth, phone or address, use NIMC's self-service portal. Steps, documents and fees.

If you have forgotten your National Identification Number (NIN), dial *346# from the phone number you used during NIN enrolment and choose "NIN Retrieval". NIMC says the service costs N20, deducted from your airtime. To change your name, phone number, date of birth or address, use NIMC's online Self-Service Modifications portal or visit a NIMC office, with the required documents.

This guide explains how to recover a lost NIN, what to do if you no longer have the phone number you enrolled with, which NIN details you can change online, the documents NIMC asks for, the official fees listed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and how to stay safe from fraudsters who offer "quick" NIN services.

Also read Nigerian passport application: NIS portal steps, fees and documents

Key facts

Retrieve a forgotten NIN Dial *346# and select "NIN Retrieval" (option 1) from your enrolment phone number USSD charge N20, deducted from phone credit (NIMC) Other option Visit any NIMC office for assistance Details you can change online Name, phone number, date of birth and address Online portal selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng Official fees (NIMC fees page, November 2026) NIN enrolment free; N500 per updatable field; date of birth N15,000; NIN slip re-issue N500 Who must be present Only the NIN owner can be verified for changes to their own record

How do I retrieve my NIN if I have forgotten it?

NIMC runs a USSD service for people who cannot remember their NIN or have misplaced their NIN slip. According to NIMC's SMS services page:

Use the same phone number you enrolled with for your NIN. Dial *346#. From the options displayed, select "NIN Retrieval" by typing 1. Follow the steps on your screen and provide the inputs requested. Complete the prompts to receive your NIN. NIMC says the service attracts a N20 fee only, deducted from your phone credit balance.

Write the number down and keep it somewhere safe, separate from your phone. Your NIN is used for SIM registration, bank accounts, passports and many other services, so you will be asked for it often.

What if I no longer have the phone number I enrolled with?

The USSD retrieval option works with the phone number linked to your NIN record. If that line is lost, blocked or no longer yours, NIMC's advice is to visit any NIMC office near you for assistance. Take a form of identification and any old document that shows your NIN or enrolment details, such as a photocopy of your slip, if you have one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want to change the phone number on your NIN record, NIMC lists a police report as the required document for a phone number modification. When entering your number on the portal, NIMC asks that you write it without the "0" after the +234 country code, for example +234 812345…

Losing your NIN slip does not mean losing your identity or citizenship. NIMC notes that the NIN identifies a person who is already a citizen or legal resident, and that citizenship matters are handled by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

How do I change my name, date of birth or address on my NIN?

Graphic: Headtopics; source: NIMC

NIMC's online Self-Service Modifications portal accepts requests to change your name, phone number, date of birth and address. NIMC describes the date of birth process like this:

Go to the Self-Service Modifications portal, verify your NIN and log in. On your dashboard, select the date of birth modification option. Pay for the modification online (NIMC names Paystack as the payment channel on the portal). Enter your National Population Commission (NPC) certificate number and validate it. Your date of birth is then filled in automatically and cannot be edited by hand. Upload your NPC certificate and any other supporting documents. Preview the changes, tick the attestation box and submit. A modification transaction slip appears in your modification table. When the request is approved, you receive a notification and your updated NIN slip is sent to your email. You can also print it from your dashboard.

If you have misplaced your birth certificate, NIMC points to the NPC's online birth attestation service at nationalpopulation.gov.ng. Name, address and phone changes follow a similar flow on the same portal, with the documents listed below. You can also make modifications at NIMC offices.

Which documents do I need for each NIN change?

NIMC lists these supporting documents for self-service modifications:

Date of birth: a digitised NPC attestation certificate if you were born before 1992, or a digitised NPC birth certificate if you were born after 1992.

a digitised NPC if you were born before 1992, or a digitised NPC if you were born after 1992. Change of name: a court affidavit, a newspaper extract, a marriage certificate (for a change due to marital status) and another government-issued ID.

a court affidavit, a newspaper extract, a marriage certificate (for a change due to marital status) and another government-issued ID. Change of address: a utility bill, a tenancy agreement or a community leader's attestation letter.

a utility bill, a tenancy agreement or a community leader's attestation letter. Phone number: a police report.

Make sure the details on your supporting documents match exactly what you want on your NIN record. Mismatched spellings are a common reason for delays with banks, SIM registration and passport applications.

How much does a NIN modification or slip reissue cost?

As listed on NIMC's official fees page (checked November 2026):

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIN enrolment for adults and minors: free .

for adults and minors: . Modifications: N500 per updatable field , for adults and minors.

, for adults and minors. Date of birth change: not in that group; it carries its own fee of N15,000 .

change: not in that group; it carries its own fee of . Re-issuance of a NIN slip: N500 in case of loss, damage or theft; N500 per data field when the slip is reissued after a change of record.

Fees can change, so check the fees page on nimc.gov.ng before you pay. NIMC also explains that someone else can pay a fee for you (for example through Remita), but the NIN owner must still be physically present at the NIMC office for verification before changes are processed at an office. A person cannot pay to have details on someone else's NIN changed.

How do I avoid NIN fraud?

Use only official channels: the *346# USSD code, the NIMC website, the self-service portal and NIMC offices or licensed partners.

Never share your NIN, OTPs or portal login with people who promise to "fix" your record quickly.

Compare any fee you are asked to pay with the official NIMC fees page.

Keep copies of your payment invoice and modification transaction slip until the change is approved.

Frequently asked questions

What is the USSD code to check my NIN?

Dial *346# from the phone number you used for NIN enrolment and select "NIN Retrieval" (option 1). NIMC says it costs N20 from your airtime.

Can I retrieve my NIN with a different phone number?

The USSD retrieval is meant for the number you enrolled with. If you no longer have that line, visit a NIMC office for help.

How much does it cost to change my date of birth on NIN?

NIMC's fees page lists N15,000 for a date of birth modification. Other updatable fields cost N500 each.

What document do I need to correct my date of birth?

A digitised NPC attestation certificate if you were born before 1992, or a digitised NPC birth certificate if you were born after 1992.

Is getting a NIN free?

Yes. NIMC lists NIN enrolment for adults and minors as free. Fees apply to modifications and slip reissues.

When do minors get a national identity card?

NIMC says minors are not issued national identity cards until they turn 16, although children can be enrolled for a NIN.

Sources: NIMC, SMS Services (USSD NIN retrieval); NIMC, Self-Service Modifications; NIMC, Fees; last reviewed November 2026. The main image is an AI-generated illustration.