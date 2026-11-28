Online fraud in Nigeria: the warning signs, what to do first, and where to report it, from your bank and the CBN to the EFCC petition form, the NPF-NCCC portal and NCC line 622.

To report online fraud in Nigeria, contact your bank first if money or account details are involved, then report the crime to the EFCC through its online petition form or to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) through its e-Reporting Portal. Telecom scams go to your network provider and then the NCC on the toll-free line 622.

This guide explains the warning signs that Nigerian regulators tell consumers to watch for, what to do in the first hours after a scam, which agency handles which kind of complaint, what evidence to keep and how to escalate when a bank or network does not resolve the problem.

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Key facts

First call after losing money Your bank or financial institution, at the branch or helpdesk where the issue arose Financial crime reports EFCC online petition form on efcc.gov.ng, or the EFCC Eagle App Cybercrime reports NPF-NCCC e-Reporting Portal at nccc.npf.gov.ng; anonymous reporting is available Telecom scams and complaints Your service provider first, then the NCC toll-free contact centre on 622 or consumer@ncc.gov.ng Unresolved bank complaints Consumer Protection Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, cpd@cbn.gov.ng Never share Passwords, PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs) and banking credentials

What are the warning signs of online fraud?

Most online fraud starts with phishing: fake websites, emails, text messages and social media accounts that imitate a real organisation. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) warns that fraudsters copy official names, logos, colours and page designs, so a familiar look does not prove that a site is genuine.

The NCC lists these warning signs:

Suspicious web addresses: a URL that closely resembles the official one but has a spelling variation, extra characters or an unfamiliar domain ending.

a URL that closely resembles the official one but has a spelling variation, extra characters or an unfamiliar domain ending. Unsolicited links: links that arrive by SMS, WhatsApp, email, social media or online adverts, especially when they demand urgent action.

links that arrive by SMS, WhatsApp, email, social media or online adverts, especially when they demand urgent action. Requests for confidential information: unexpected requests for passwords, PINs, OTPs or banking credentials.

unexpected requests for passwords, PINs, OTPs or banking credentials. Urgent or threatening messages: threats that a service will be suspended, a device blocked or a registration cancelled unless you act at once.

threats that a service will be suspended, a device blocked or a registration cancelled unless you act at once. Inconsistent details: spelling errors, broken links, unusual layouts and contact details that do not match.

spelling errors, broken links, unusual layouts and contact details that do not match. Unusual payment requests: being asked to pay into a personal bank account or through an unverified channel.

Phone scams follow a similar pattern. In a Wangiri ("one ring and cut") scam, a caller rings once from an unfamiliar international or premium-rate number and hangs up. Anyone who calls back is connected to a line that attracts high charges, and may be kept on the call with recorded messages or offers to raise the bill.

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What should I do first if I have been scammed?

Speed matters most when money or banking details are involved. Based on the advice published by the NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), take these steps in order:

Stop using the fake site or app and do not reply to the sender again. Contact your bank if you disclosed card, account or login details or if a transfer has left your account. Report it at the bank or branch where the issue arose and ask for a tracking number for the complaint. Change compromised passwords and turn on multi-factor authentication where the service offers it. Save the evidence before chats or pages disappear (see the list below). Report the crime to the EFCC or the NPF-NCCC, and report telecom-related scams to your network provider.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: EFCC, NPF-NCCC, NCC Consumer Portal, Central Bank of Nigeria

Where do I report online fraud in Nigeria?

There is no single desk for every case. The right channel depends on what happened.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC website carries an online petition form. It asks for your personal details and a detailed account of the complaint, including the relevant facts and supporting information. After you submit, you receive a petition number, which you can enter on the site later to track the status. The Commission states that an individual, government or private organisation within and outside Nigeria may petition where reasonable grounds exist. The EFCC also offers the EFCC Eagle App for reporting financial crimes from a mobile phone, and lists info@efcc.gov.ng as its email address.

NPF National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC). The police cybercrime centre runs an e-Reporting Portal at nccc.npf.gov.ng. It describes the areas it investigates as fraud, hacking and identity theft, including business email compromise, advance fee fraud, phishing and cryptocurrency scams. You create an account that signs in with one-time email codes, file a structured report, upload evidence and follow the case from your dashboard. The portal says anonymous reporting is available.

Your telecom provider and the NCC. For scam calls, suspicious SMS and telecom service problems, complain to your service provider first through its customer care line or a customer care centre. If the matter is not resolved, the NCC accepts complaints through its toll-free contact centre on 622, by email at consumer@ncc.gov.ng, through the NCC Consumer Portal and in writing or in person at its offices.

Your bank and the CBN. Fraud on a bank account is first a complaint to the bank. The CBN acts only after the bank has had its chance to resolve it, as explained below.

What evidence should I keep?

A report is stronger when it is specific. The NPF-NCCC portal asks for evidence such as bank records, crypto trails and screenshots, and lets you upload screenshots, documents and records that support the report. Keep:

screenshots of the chat, profile, advert, email or website, with the web address visible;

the phone numbers, email addresses, usernames and account names the fraudster used;

bank statements or transfer receipts showing the date, amount and receiving account;

wallet addresses and transaction records if cryptocurrency was involved;

the date and time of calls, and the number that called you;

the tracking or petition numbers you receive from your bank and from each agency.

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Tell the truth and stick to what you know. The EFCC petition form warns that submitting a false petition is a criminal offence.

What if my bank does not resolve the complaint?

The CBN's guide on lodging complaints says you must first report to the bank or branch where the issue originated and allow about two weeks for it to be resolved, although some cases take less or more time. You can escalate to the Director of the CBN's Consumer Protection Department (CPD) when the bank:

fails to acknowledge the complaint within three days;

fails to issue a tracking number; or

fails to resolve it within the timelines set by the CBN Consumer Protection Regulations.

Complaints go to the CPD by email at cpd@cbn.gov.ng or by letter addressed to the Director, Consumer Protection Department, which can be submitted at the CBN head office in Abuja or at any CBN branch. The CBN deals with financial complaints against institutions it regulates, such as commercial banks, microfinance banks and primary mortgage institutions.

How can I protect myself from online scams?

Type the official website address into your browser instead of following a link, and check the address before you enter any information.

Never disclose passwords, PINs, OTPs or banking credentials to a website or person you have not verified.

Use strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication.

Keep your phone, browser, operating system and security apps updated.

Avoid sending sensitive information over unsecured public Wi-Fi.

Do not call back unknown international numbers after a missed call; block numbers that keep calling.

Talk to children, older relatives and other vulnerable family members about these scams.

Frequently asked questions

Can I report online fraud anonymously in Nigeria?

Yes. The NPF-NCCC e-Reporting Portal states that anonymous reporting is available. A report with your contact details is easier for investigators to follow up, because they may need more information from you.

Is 622 free to call?

Yes. The NCC describes 622 as its toll-free contact centre. Use it after you have complained to your service provider and the complaint has not been resolved to your satisfaction.

Should I report to the EFCC or the police?

Either can receive a fraud report. The EFCC takes petitions on financial crimes, while the NPF-NCCC is the police centre for cybercrime such as phishing, hacking and identity theft. Whichever you choose, contact your bank first if money is at risk.

Will reporting get my money back?

No agency guarantees recovery. Reporting quickly to your bank gives it the best chance to act, and a formal report gives investigators the information they need. Keep every tracking and petition number.

Sources: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre; NCC Consumer Portal, procedure to file a complaint and NCC consumer alerts on phishing and Wangiri calls; Central Bank of Nigeria, "How to Lodge a Complaint"; last reviewed November 2026. Contact channels can change, so confirm them on the agency's own website before use. The lead image is an AI-generated illustration.