Complain to your network first and get a ticket number; if it is not resolved, escalate free to the NCC on 622 or consumer@ncc.gov.ng with your ticket and details.

To complain about a mobile network or internet provider in Nigeria, first report the problem to the provider itself, for example through its customer care line or a customer care centre, and get a complaint ticket number. If the provider does not resolve it, or you are not satisfied with its answer, escalate to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) by calling its toll-free line 622 and quoting that ticket number.

This guide explains the NCC's two-step complaint process, what kinds of problems the regulator handles, what details to include when you escalate, the other channels you can use besides 622, and what happens after the NCC receives your complaint.

Also read How to report online fraud in Nigeria: EFCC, police, NCC and your bank

Key facts

Regulator Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Consumer Affairs Bureau First step Complain to your service provider and get a ticket or reference number Escalation line 622, the NCC toll-free contact centre Email consumer@ncc.gov.ng Other channels NCC consumer portal, X (@ConsumersNCC), Facebook, Instagram, NCC zonal offices, written letter Unwanted promotional SMS Do-Not-Disturb short code 2442 Last resort Court action, after the provider and the NCC

What problems can you report to the NCC?

The NCC regulates telecommunications in Nigeria, including mobile networks and other licensed communications service providers. Its Consumer Affairs Bureau lists the kinds of issues consumers can bring to the Commission, including:

doubtful bills and unexplained deductions;

and unexplained deductions; arbitrary disconnection of lines;

of lines; poor service delivery ;

; a provider's careless attitude to genuine complaints ;

; inappropriate or deceptive advertisements ;

; unauthorised price increases ;

; sub-standard equipment ;

; exploitation and invasion of privacy.

Complaints about a bank transfer, a mobile money wallet or a card payment usually belong with your bank or with the Central Bank of Nigeria instead, even if you used your phone to make the payment.

How do you complain to your network provider first?

The NCC's consumer guidance is clear that you must start with the company whose service or product you are unhappy with. The regulator's step-by-step guide sets out the process:

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Contact the provider. Use the provider's customer care helpline, visit one of its customer care centres, write to its official email address or message it on its official social media pages. Explain the problem clearly. Say what happened, when it started and which phone number is affected. Ask for a ticket number. Request a complaint reference or ticket number and save it. The NCC describes this number as your proof that the complaint was reported. Allow time for resolution. Wait for the resolution period your provider gives you before going to the NCC. Many complaints are resolved at this stage.

Under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, as the NCC explains, a dissatisfied consumer should seek redress first with the service provider and then with the Commission. Going to court is treated as the last option.

How do you escalate a complaint to the NCC?

If the provider does not resolve the issue, or you are not satisfied with its response, you can take the complaint to the NCC. The best-known route is the 622 toll-free line, which the NCC says works on all networks. When you call, give the ticket number your operator gave you.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Nigerian Communications Commission, Consumer Affairs Bureau

The NCC also accepts escalated complaints through:

Email: consumer@ncc.gov.ng;

consumer@ncc.gov.ng; the NCC consumer portal , including its digital complaint form;

, including its digital complaint form; social media: the Consumer Affairs Bureau's X account @ConsumersNCC, the main NCC account @NgComCommission, and the NCC's Facebook and Instagram pages;

the Consumer Affairs Bureau's X account @ConsumersNCC, the main NCC account @NgComCommission, and the NCC's Facebook and Instagram pages; NCC offices: the head office in Abuja and zonal offices around the country, including Lagos, Ibadan and Kano;

the head office in Abuja and zonal offices around the country, including Lagos, Ibadan and Kano; a written letter addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Plot 423 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja, marked for the attention of the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau.

What information should your complaint include?

The NCC asks that a formal complaint contain enough detail for it to investigate. According to its complaints procedure, include:

your name, address, phone number(s) and email ;

and ; the name of the service provider and the phone number that has the problem ;

and the ; a statement of the problem and how long it has lasted ;

and ; a brief explanation of what led to the complaint ;

; the date you contacted the provider and your ticket or reference number ;

and your ; what you have already done to resolve it;

to resolve it; copies of any supporting documents, such as screenshots of messages or recharge receipts.

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Accurate and complete details help the NCC move faster. The Commission also advises consumers to keep records of their complaints and ticket numbers, use only official channels, and avoid sharing personal information with unknown people who claim they can help.

What happens after the NCC receives your complaint?

The NCC says its Consumer Affairs Bureau analyses each complaint and starts investigating, then mediates between you and the provider as appropriate. In practice, the Commission takes the matter up with your service provider, and the provider may contact you directly to resolve it. Respond quickly to any follow-up requests, because cooperation speeds up the process.

The NCC says that where an investigation is concluded in less than 48 hours, it will reach the consumer by phone or email, and it may also reply in writing.

How do you stop unwanted promotional text messages?

Unsolicited promotional SMS and calls are a common complaint. The NCC encourages consumers to use the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) short code 2442 to manage unwanted messages. If messages continue after you have opted out, report this first to your provider and then, if necessary, to the NCC through 622 like any other unresolved complaint.

Frequently asked questions

Can I call 622 before contacting my network?

The NCC expects you to complain to your service provider first and to quote the provider's ticket number when you escalate. The 622 line is meant for unresolved complaints or for complaints the provider did not resolve to your satisfaction.

Is the 622 line free?

Yes. The NCC describes 622 as a toll-free line, available on all networks.

What if my provider did not give me a ticket number?

Ask for one each time you complain. If you still cannot get one, note the date, time and channel you used, and any name or message you received, and include these details when you escalate to the NCC.

Can I complain to the NCC by email?

Yes. The NCC lists consumer@ncc.gov.ng for consumer complaints, alongside its consumer portal, social media accounts and offices.

Can I take my provider to court?

The NCC describes court action as the last option, after you have sought redress from the service provider and then from the Commission.

Sources: NCC Consumer Portal, Telecom Complaint Resolution: A Step-by-Step Guide; NCC Consumer Portal, Procedure to File a Complaint; NCC, Procedure for Lodging Consumer Complaints; NCC, 622 toll-free line and DND 2442; last reviewed November 2026. Contact channels can change; check the NCC consumer portal before you file. The main image is an AI-generated illustration.