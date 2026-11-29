Renew a Nigerian e-passport online with NIS: upload your NIN slip, birth certificate, state of origin certificate and data page, pay, book an appointment and enrol biometrics.

To renew a Nigerian international passport, you apply online at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) portal, upload your NIN slip, birth certificate or age declaration, state of origin certificate and the data page of your current passport, pay online and book an appointment. You then attend the chosen passport office with your old booklet for photo and fingerprint capture.

This guide explains who needs to renew, which documents NIS asks for, what the official fees and processing timelines are, how to change or correct data on a passport, what Nigerians abroad should do, and what to keep in mind if a passport has been lost or damaged.

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Key facts

Who issues passports Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Where to apply Online at passport.immigration.gov.ng, then in person at a passport office Booklet options (standard) 32 pages / 5 years and 64 pages / 10 years (NIS SLA 2026); NIS also describes a 64-page / 5-year booklet Fee, 32 pages / 5 years ₦100,000 or $150 (as of November 2026, excluding bank charges) Fee, 64 pages / 10 years ₦200,000 or $230 (as of November 2026, excluding bank charges) Correction of data charge ₦30,000 administrative charge, non-refundable Re-issue timeline 21 days after successful enrolment (NIS target) Applying from abroad Nearest Nigerian embassy, high commission or consulate

When should you renew a Nigerian passport?

NIS treats renewal as a re-issue and accepts applications for both expired and unexpired passports. You may need a new booklet when:

the passport has expired or is close to expiry;

the visa pages are full;

your personal data has changed, for example after marriage;

there is an error in the name, date of birth or other details.

Many countries and airlines expect a passport to remain valid for several months beyond the date of travel. NIS's own visa guidance, for example, asks foreign visitors to Nigeria for a passport with at least six months' validity, and other countries apply similar rules. It is sensible to renew well ahead of any planned trip rather than waiting until the booklet expires.

What documents do you need to renew?

According to the NIS Service Level Agreement (SLA) 2026 and the NIS passports page, a standard renewal or re-issue requires:

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NIN slip (National Identification Number);

(National Identification Number); birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission (NPC), or a declaration of age from a High Court;

issued by the National Population Commission (NPC), or a from a High Court; Local Government or state of origin (indigene) certificate ;

; a passport photograph that meets ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards; the portal has an image-compliance check;

the data page of your current passport, and the booklet itself at the appointment.

For a first passport, adults also need a guarantor's form signed before a Commissioner for Oaths, and minors need a parent's letter of consent and evidence of the parents' Nigerian citizenship. These extra items are part of the fresh application, so check the NIS page if you are applying for a child or for the first time.

How do I renew my passport step by step?

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Nigeria Immigration Service, SLA 2026.

Start the application online. Go to the official NIS passport portal (passport.immigration.gov.ng) and choose the option for applying within Nigeria or outside Nigeria. Select renewal or re-issue. Fill in the form and upload documents. Upload your birth certificate or declaration of age, state of origin certificate and the data page of your current passport. Choose the booklet and pay online. NIS describes the process as strictly online payment based. The fee depends on the booklet you choose. Book an appointment. Select the passport office where you will enrol and pick a date. Attend in person. On the appointment date, take your payment slip, appointment slip and your current passport booklet. Your photograph and fingerprints are captured at the office. Track and collect. NIS's SLA sets a timeline of 21 days after successful enrolment for a re-issue. The NIS website also offers a "Track Application" self-service option.

Only use the official portal linked from immigration.gov.ng. NIS says the enhanced e-passport process was automated partly to address touting and middlemen, so there is no need to pay an agent to fill the form.

How much does a Nigerian passport renewal cost?

As of November 2026, the NIS Service Level Agreement 2026 lists these standard passport fees for fresh applications and renewals:

32 pages, 5-year validity: ₦100,000 (or $150 when applying abroad);

₦100,000 (or $150 when applying abroad); 64 pages, 10-year validity: ₦200,000 (or $230 when applying abroad);

₦200,000 (or $230 when applying abroad); correction of data: ₦30,000 administrative charge.

NIS states that all prices are exclusive of bank charges. Fees can change, so confirm the amount shown on the portal before you pay. The SLA timeline for a fresh passport is 42 days after successful enrolment, compared with 21 days for a re-issue.

How do I change my name or correct an error on my passport?

NIS handles data changes through the same online application, with additional documents.

Change of data after marriage

Upload your birth certificate or declaration of age, state of origin certificate, an application letter, your marriage certificate, a court affidavit, a newspaper publication and your passport data page. Attend the appointment with your passport booklet.

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Correction of errors and other name changes

For a wrong detail, or to replace, add, delete or rearrange names, you complete the application online and pay the non-refundable administrative charge. You then upload your birth certificate or declaration of age, an application letter stating the reason, a newspaper publication, a court affidavit, your state of origin certificate and the passport data page.

How do Nigerians abroad renew their passport?

Nigerians in the diaspora follow the same online process but select the option for applying outside Nigeria. They submit the application and attend biometric capture at the nearest Nigerian embassy, high commission or consulate. Fees for applications abroad are listed in US dollars in the SLA. Individual missions may publish their own appointment arrangements, so check the website of the mission you plan to use.

What if my passport is lost or damaged?

The NIS public passport pages and SLA set out requirements for fresh applications, renewals and data changes, but do not publish a separate checklist for lost or damaged booklets. If your passport is lost, stolen or badly damaged, contact the passport office or Nigerian mission where you intend to apply before you pay, and ask which extra documents they require. NIS SERVICOM can also be reached through the contact details on immigration.gov.ng.

Frequently asked questions

Can I renew a Nigerian passport that has not expired yet?

Yes. NIS lists requirements for both expired and unexpired passports under renewal or re-issue.

Do I need a NIN to renew my passport?

Yes. The NIS Service Level Agreement 2026 lists the NIN slip as the first requirement for renewal.

How long does passport renewal take?

The NIS service target for a re-issue is 21 days after successful enrolment of your photo and fingerprints.

Can I renew my passport completely online?

No. The form, uploads, payment and appointment are online, but you must attend a passport office or mission in person for biometric capture.

Which passport booklet should I choose?

The 64-page, 10-year booklet costs more but lasts twice as long and has more visa pages. The choice depends on how often you travel.

Is there a separate passport for government officials?

Yes. NIS issues green standard passports to citizens, blue official passports to eligible government officials, and diplomatic passports to diplomats and approved officials.

Sources: Nigeria Immigration Service – Passports; NIS Service Level Agreement 2026; NIS Information Centre; last reviewed November 2026. Fees and timelines can change; always confirm on the official NIS portal. Lead image: AI-generated illustration.