Register a private limited company online with CAC: create an icrp.cac.gov.ng account, reserve a name, complete pre-registration, pay fees and stamp duty, download the certificate.

To register a private limited company (Ltd) in Nigeria, you create an account on the Corporate Affairs Commission's online Company Registration Portal (icrp.cac.gov.ng), reserve an available name, complete the digital pre-registration with your company's details and documents, pay the filing fees and stamp duty online, and download the electronic certificate and certified extract from the portal. Under CAMA 2020, one person can form a private company.

This guide explains each step, what the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 says about directors, secretaries and annual returns, what the official CAC fee schedule says about the main fees, and how to check that a company is genuinely registered.

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Key facts

Regulator Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 Where to apply Online, on the Company Registration Portal: icrp.cac.gov.ng Minimum founders One person may form a private company (CAMA 2020, s.18(2)) Name reservation ₦1,000 for a small or private company (fee schedule, Gazette of 29 May 2025) Incorporation fee Based on share capital; for a small company ₦10,000 per ₦1,000,000 or part of it What you receive Electronic Certificate of Incorporation and Certified Extract, downloaded from the portal After registration Annual return to CAC every year (CAMA 2020, s.417)

What is a private company limited by shares?

A private company limited by shares is the business structure most people mean when they say "Ltd". The company is a separate legal person, and its members' liability is limited to the shares they hold. It is different from a business name (a registered trading name for a sole proprietor or partnership), which CAC registers through a separate process on the same portal.

CAMA 2020 made it easier for small founders. Section 18(1) allows two or more persons to form a company, and section 18(2) adds that one person may form and incorporate a private company. Section 271 requires every company that is not a small company to have at least two directors, and section 330 requires every company, except a small company, to have a company secretary. Whether your business counts as a small company depends on the conditions in CAMA 2020, so check this before filing.

How do I register a company with CAC step by step?

CAC's own company registration page sets out five stages, and the portal user guide explains the screens. In practice:

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Create an account on icrp.cac.gov.ng. CAC states that you must have a registered account before you can register or manage a business name or company. Logging in uses a one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered email address. Check name availability. Use the name tools on cac.gov.ng to make sure your proposed name is unique. On the portal, choose Name Reservation, then New Reservation. Reserve the name. Select the classification Company and the type Private Company Limited by Shares, enter the proposed name and the nature of business, and click Check Availability. If the name is not available, the portal lets you try another name or view suggestions. Pay for the reservation through Remita. The user guide says that after a successful payment the reservation is approved instantly and you receive an AV Code (Approval Validation Code). Complete the digital pre-registration. Continue to filing, enter your AV Code and fill in the company's details (such as address, directors, shareholders and share capital), then upload the supporting documents. Pay the filing fees and stamp duty through the integrated payment gateway. Download your documents. Once approved, you get the electronic Certificate of Incorporation and Certified Extract directly from the portal.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: CAC, CAMA 2020.

What documents and files do I need?

For each person on the application, the CAC portal guide asks for a means of identification, a passport photograph and a signature, uploaded as images. CAC's FAQ adds the technical rules:

Pictures and signatures: JPEG or PNG .

. Documents: PDF .

. Maximum size of each upload: 5MB.

Keep the details of directors, shareholders and the company's address ready before you start, so that the information is consistent across every screen.

How much does it cost to register a company?

CAC publishes its fees in a schedule printed in the Federal Government Official Gazette (No. 92, 29 May 2025). As of November 2026, that schedule lists:

Name reservation: ₦1,000 for a small, private or public company; ₦5,000 where restricted words apply.

₦1,000 for a small, private or public company; ₦5,000 where restricted words apply. Incorporation of a company with share capital: ₦10,000 for every ₦1,000,000 of share capital or part of it for small and other private companies, and ₦20,000 per ₦1,000,000 or part of it for public companies.

₦10,000 for every ₦1,000,000 of share capital or part of it for small and other private companies, and ₦20,000 per ₦1,000,000 or part of it for public companies. Stamp duty is a separate charge paid alongside the filing fees.

Fees can change, so download the current schedule from the CAC website before you pay. Pay only through the official portal and gateway; CAC's FAQ says that where CAC asks for a higher issued share capital, filing fees are paid through remita.net and stamp duty through stampduty.gov.ng.

What must the company do after registration?

Registration is not the end. Section 417 of CAMA 2020 says every company must, at least once in every year, make and deliver an annual return to the Commission. A company does not need to file one in the year of its incorporation. The CAC fee schedule also lists an annual return fee, which depends on the type of company and its share capital.

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You will also need to file changes such as a new director or an increase in share capital through the portal. CAC also offers a same-day post-incorporation desk for an additional fee.

How can I check whether a company is registered with CAC?

Use CAC's public search at icrp.cac.gov.ng/public-search. You can search by RC number, AV code, approved name or across all fields. This is a quick way to check a supplier, an employer or a business partner before you send money.

Frequently asked questions

Can one person register a limited company in Nigeria?

Yes. Section 18(2) of CAMA 2020 allows one person to form and incorporate a private company.

Does a small company need a company secretary?

Section 330 of CAMA 2020 requires every company to have a secretary "except in the case of a small company". Check whether your company meets the small-company conditions in the Act.

What is an AV Code?

It is the Approval Validation Code you receive once your name reservation is paid for and approved. You enter it to start the registration filing.

Do I need a lawyer or agent to register?

CAC's portal lets anyone with a registered account file a business name or company registration online. For legal questions about your structure, seek professional advice.

What if CAC asks me to change the name after submission?

CAC's FAQ says you should reserve another name and select "Name substitution" as the reason.

Where can I get help?

CAC lists its contact number on cac.gov.ng, with assistance available Monday to Friday.

Sources: CAC – Company registration; CAC – CRP 3.0 interim user guide; CAC – FAQ; CAC – Schedule of fees (Official Gazette No. 92, 29 May 2025); Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020; CAC – Public search; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general information, not legal advice. The image at the top is an AI-generated illustration.