Register a business name in Nigeria on the CAC portal: who must register, documents to upload, the six online steps, official fees, timelines, restricted names and annual returns.

To register a business name in Nigeria, create an account on the Corporate Affairs Commission's Company Registration Portal (icrp.cac.gov.ng), reserve your proposed name, fill in the registration form with the proprietor's details, upload an ID, passport photograph and signature, and pay online. The CAC's published schedule lists ₦1,000 for name reservation and ₦20,000 for registration, as checked in November 2026. You do not need a lawyer.

This guide explains who has to register a business name, what you need before you start, each step on the CAC portal, the official fees and timelines, which names are restricted, and the duties that continue after you receive your certificate, such as annual returns.

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Key facts

Regulator Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Where to apply Company Registration Portal, icrp.cac.gov.ng (fully online) Name reservation fee ₦1,000 (₦5,000 if the name contains restricted words), per the CAC schedule of fees checked in November 2026 Registration fee ₦20,000, per the same schedule Uploads Means of identification, passport photograph, signature Official timeline 24 working hours for a new business name, according to the CAC service timelines Do you need a lawyer? No. Proprietors can register by themselves After registration Annual returns due by 30 June each year, except the year of registration

What is a business name, and who must register one?

The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) defines a business name as the name or style under which a business is carried on. It is the form of registration used by sole proprietors and partnerships: the traders, artisans, freelancers and small shops that operate under a trading name rather than as a company.

Under Part E of CAMA, an individual or firm that carries on business under a name other than the owners' true surnames, with or without forenames or initials, must register that name. In practice, if Adaeze Okafor trades as "Adaeze Okafor", the name is her own. If she trades as "Golden Needle Fashion", the name has to be registered with the CAC.

A business name is different from a limited company. A company becomes a body corporate when it is incorporated, while a business name registers the name under which the owner or partners trade. If you are unsure which structure fits your plans, compare the two on the CAC website before paying any fee.

Two rules in the law are worth knowing early. CAMA does not allow registration where a proprietor is under 18, unless the application shows at least two other proprietors who are adults. And the Act requires registration within 28 days of starting the business.

What do you need before you start?

Gather these details first. CAMA lists the particulars every applicant must give, and the CAC portal asks for the supporting uploads:

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The proposed business name and the general nature of the business.

and the general nature of the business. The full address of the principal place of business, and the date the business started or will start.

of the principal place of business, and the date the business started or will start. The proprietor's particulars: present and any former names, nationality, age, sex, usual residence and occupation. For a partnership, the same details for each partner.

present and any former names, nationality, age, sex, usual residence and occupation. For a partnership, the same details for each partner. A means of identification. The CAC's operations checklist names the national identification card, the data page of an international passport, a driver's licence or a voter's card.

The CAC's operations checklist names the national identification card, the data page of an international passport, a driver's licence or a voter's card. A passport photograph and a signature , uploaded as image files. The CAC's FAQ states JPEG or PNG, up to 5MB.

, uploaded as image files. The CAC's FAQ states JPEG or PNG, up to 5MB. An email address you can open immediately, because the portal sends a one-time code when you log in.

How do you register a business name on the CAC portal?

The CAC says business name registration is now end-to-end on the Company Registration Portal, with an electronic certificate at the end. The portal's user guide describes the process in two parts: name reservation, then registration.

Create an account. Go to icrp.cac.gov.ng and sign up. You need an account before you can register anything. Start a name reservation. Choose the classification and type (business name), type your proposed name and the nature of business, and click Check Availability. Pay the reservation fee. Payment is made online through Remita. According to the user guide, an available name is approved instantly and you receive an AV Code (availability code). Begin registration with the AV Code. Enter the code, then the business email, address and commencement date. Add the proprietor's details and upload the means of identification, passport photograph and signature. Preview and pay the registration fee. Check every spelling carefully before you pay, since the certificate will carry what you typed. Download your documents. Once the application is approved, the portal lets you download the certificate of registration and a status report.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Corporate Affairs Commission

If the name you want is not available, the portal suggests alternatives. Try a more distinctive name rather than a small spelling change to an existing one, because the law bars names that are identical or deceptively similar to names already registered.

How much does it cost, and how long does it take?

The CAC's schedule of fees (signed in October 2024 and published in the Official Gazette in 2025) lists these charges for business names, as checked in November 2026:

Name reservation: ₦1,000.

₦1,000. Name reservation for restricted words: ₦5,000.

₦5,000. Registration and certified true copy of registration documents: ₦20,000.

That puts the official cost of a standard registration at ₦21,000. Payment platform or bank charges are not listed in the schedule, so the amount shown at checkout may be slightly higher. Fees can change; confirm the current figures on the "Summary of Fees" page of cac.gov.ng before you pay.

On timing, the CAC's service timelines give 24 working hours for new business name registrations once all documents are in or any query has been answered. The portal's own FAQ says many business name applications are now approved automatically. If your application is queried, respond on the portal; the clock runs again after you comply.

Which names are restricted or not allowed?

CAMA and the CAC's checklist set limits on what you can call a business. The Commission's consent is needed for names that include words such as:

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"Federal", "National", "Regional", "State" or "Government";

"Municipal" or "Chartered";

"Cooperative" or "Building Society";

"Group" or "Holding".

A name will also be refused if it is identical or deceptively similar to an existing registered name, is misleading about the nature of the business, is offensive, conflicts with a registered trade mark, or is capable of undermining public peace and national security. If your business is a profession, the checklist says the first nature of business you state must reflect that profession.

What must you do after registration?

Registration is not a one-off task. CAMA places continuing duties on the owner of a business name:

Display the certificate in a conspicuous position at the principal place of business.

in a conspicuous position at the principal place of business. File annual returns not later than 30 June each year, except in the calendar year the name was registered. Fees and late penalties are in the CAC schedule of fees.

not later than 30 June each year, except in the calendar year the name was registered. Fees and late penalties are in the CAC schedule of fees. Report changes , such as a new address or a change of partners, within 28 days of the change.

, such as a new address or a change of partners, within 28 days of the change. Give notice if the business stops , within three months of ceasing to trade under the name.

, within three months of ceasing to trade under the name. Show your true name and registration number on business documents, as the Act requires.

Tax registration is a separate matter handled by the tax authorities. Ask your bank and the relevant tax office what they require from a registered business name before you open a business account.

Frequently asked questions

Can I register a business name myself without a lawyer?

Yes. The CAC states that individuals and proprietors can register business names without the services of a legal practitioner, chartered accountant or chartered secretary. You may still use a CAC-accredited agent if you prefer.

Is CAC business name registration fully online?

Yes. The CAC says registration is end-to-end on the Company Registration Portal, and the certificate of registration is issued electronically for download.

Is a business name the same as a limited company?

No. A business name registers the name under which a sole proprietor or partnership trades. A company is incorporated as a body corporate under a different part of CAMA, with different forms, fees and filing duties.

Can a foreigner register a business name in Nigeria?

The CAC's operations checklist states that foreigners cannot carry on, or join in carrying on, business under a business name. Foreign investors normally use a company instead; confirm the current rules with the CAC.

When are annual returns due for a business name?

By 30 June each year, except the calendar year in which the name was registered. Check the CAC portal for the current filing procedure and fee before the deadline.

How do I contact the CAC if something goes wrong?

Use the complaint form under Support on the portal or the contact details published on cac.gov.ng. Pay only through the portal's own checkout, and be cautious of anyone who asks for payment into a personal account.

Sources: Corporate Affairs Commission, Business Name; CAC service timelines; CAC schedule of fees ("Summary of Fees" on cac.gov.ng); CAC Company Registration Portal and its user guide; Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Part E; last reviewed November 2026. Fees and procedures can change, so confirm them on the CAC website before applying. The photo at the top is an AI-generated illustration. This article is general information, not legal advice.