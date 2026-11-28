Malaria is preventable. WHO advises sleeping under an insecticide-treated net, using repellent after dusk, covering up and getting tested quickly for any fever. How prevention works in Nigeria.

To protect yourself from malaria, avoid mosquito bites: sleep under an insecticide-treated net every night, use repellent after dusk, wear covering clothing and keep mosquitoes out with window screens. The World Health Organization (WHO) says malaria is preventable and curable, so get a test quickly if you develop a fever, and take preventive medicines only as a health worker directs.

This guide explains how malaria spreads, who is most at risk, the prevention steps WHO recommends, how prevention programmes such as net campaigns and seasonal medicines work in Nigeria, and when to seek care. It is general public health information based on WHO and Nigeria's National Malaria Elimination Programme, not personal medical advice.

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Key facts

Cause A parasite spread by the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes Person to person? No. Malaria does not spread directly from one person to another First symptoms Fever, headache and chills, usually 10–15 days after the bite Highest risk Infants, children under 5, pregnant women, travellers, people with HIV or AIDS Core prevention tools Insecticide-treated nets and indoor residual spraying Diagnosis WHO recommends confirming every suspected case with a test (microscopy or rapid diagnostic test) Nigeria's programme National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare

What is malaria and how does it spread?

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by a parasite. According to WHO, it mostly spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It can also be passed on through blood transfusion and contaminated needles, but it does not spread from person to person the way a cold does.

Five species of the Plasmodium parasite cause malaria in humans. WHO describes P. falciparum as the deadliest of them and the most common on the African continent. Left untreated, falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness and death within 24 hours, which is why speed matters so much.

The burden falls heavily on Africa. WHO's fact sheet reports an estimated 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths worldwide in 2024, with about 95% of both in the WHO African Region. Nigeria alone accounted for 31.9% of the malaria deaths in that region, the largest share of any country, and children under five made up about three quarters of the region's deaths.

Who is most at risk of severe malaria?

Anyone bitten by an infected mosquito can get malaria, but WHO lists these groups as being at higher risk of severe infection:

infants and children under 5 years;

pregnant women and girls;

travellers, including people visiting from areas with little or no malaria;

people living with HIV or AIDS.

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Malaria during pregnancy can also cause premature delivery or a baby with low birth weight. People who have had malaria before may get milder symptoms, which makes the illness easy to miss. That is one reason WHO stresses early testing rather than guessing.

How can I avoid mosquito bites at home?

WHO's advice for lowering the risk is simple and works best when the steps are combined:

Sleep under a mosquito net wherever malaria is present. Insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) are one of the two core tools of malaria control. Use mosquito repellent after dusk. WHO names repellents containing DEET, IR3535 or Icaridin. Use coils and vaporizers where people sit or sleep. Wear protective clothing that covers arms and legs in the evening and at night. Fit window screens so mosquitoes cannot get indoors.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: World Health Organization, Malaria fact sheet

The second core tool is indoor residual spraying, in which trained teams spray the inside walls of homes with insecticide. This is organised by health authorities rather than by individual households.

WHO warns that progress is threatened by mosquitoes becoming resistant to insecticides. Newer-generation nets, which protect better than nets treated with pyrethroid alone, are becoming more widely available. Whatever net a household has, it only protects the people who actually sleep under it.

How do nets, seasonal medicines and vaccines work in Nigeria?

Nigeria's response is coordinated by the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. Its Integrated Vector Management branch works on reducing contact between people and malaria-carrying mosquitoes. According to the programme, households get protective nets through ITN campaigns and continuous distribution channels, delivered with state programmes, local government teams, health facilities and community structures.

Beyond nets, WHO recommends several forms of preventive chemotherapy: giving a full course of antimalarial medicine to vulnerable groups at set times, whether or not they are infected. The main forms are:

Seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) , given during the period of greatest malaria risk. NMEP lists SMC campaigns among its interventions.

, given during the period of greatest malaria risk. NMEP lists SMC campaigns among its interventions. Intermittent preventive treatment in pregnancy (IPTp) , provided through antenatal care.

, provided through antenatal care. Perennial malaria chemoprevention (PMC) for young children in areas where malaria is present all year.

These medicines are given by health workers within organised programmes. They are not something to buy and take on your own. WHO describes them as a complement to nets, prompt testing and treatment, not a replacement.

WHO has also recommended two malaria vaccines for children living in areas of moderate to high falciparum transmission: RTS,S/AS01 (since October 2021) and R21/Matrix-M (since October 2023). It says vaccines are being rolled out in routine childhood immunisation programmes across Africa and work best alongside bed nets and other measures. Parents can ask their health facility whether the vaccine is offered locally and at what age.

What are the symptoms, and when should I get tested?

The most common early symptoms are fever, headache and chills. WHO says they usually begin 10 to 15 days after the bite of an infected mosquito and can be mild at first, which makes them hard to tell apart from other fevers.

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Because the symptoms are not specific, WHO recommends that every suspected case be confirmed with a parasite-based test, either microscopy or a rapid diagnostic test, before treatment. Malaria always requires treatment with medicine, and the right medicine depends on the type of malaria, the person's age or weight and whether they are pregnant. A health worker makes that choice.

WHO lists these signs of severe malaria. Anyone with them needs emergency care straight away:

extreme tiredness and fatigue;

impaired consciousness or confusion;

multiple convulsions;

difficulty breathing;

dark or bloody urine;

jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin);

abnormal bleeding.

What should travellers and visitors to Nigeria know?

People who did not grow up with malaria, and Nigerians returning after years abroad, are among the higher-risk groups. WHO advises travellers to malaria-endemic areas to consult a doctor several weeks before departure. The doctor decides which preventive medicine (chemoprophylaxis) suits the destination. Some of these medicines must be started two to three weeks before travel, taken on schedule throughout the stay and continued for four weeks after the last possible exposure.

Preventive medicine does not replace bite avoidance. Nets, repellent, covering clothing and screens matter for visitors as much as for residents.

Frequently asked questions

Can malaria spread from one person to another?

No. WHO states that malaria does not spread from person to person. It is passed on mainly by infected mosquitoes, and in rarer cases through blood transfusion or contaminated needles.

How soon after a mosquito bite do symptoms start?

Symptoms usually start within 10 to 15 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to WHO. The first signs are typically fever, headache and chills.

Do I still need a net if I use repellent or coils?

WHO lists nets, repellents, coils, protective clothing and window screens together as ways to lower the risk. Insecticide-treated nets are a core tool of malaria control, so the other measures add to a net rather than replace it.

Is there a vaccine against malaria?

Yes. WHO recommends two vaccines for children in areas of moderate to high transmission: RTS,S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M. They are given through childhood immunisation programmes and are meant to be used together with other prevention measures.

Should I take malaria medicine whenever I have a fever?

WHO recommends confirming suspected malaria with a test before treatment, because many illnesses cause fever. A health worker chooses the medicine based on the test result and the person's circumstances.

Who runs malaria prevention in Nigeria?

The National Malaria Elimination Programme, under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, coordinates the national response with state programmes, local governments and partners.

Sources: World Health Organization, Malaria fact sheet; National Malaria Elimination Programme (Nigeria); NMEP, Integrated Vector Management; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general information and does not replace advice from a health worker. Lead image: AI-generated illustration.