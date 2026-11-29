High blood pressure is 140/90 mmHg or higher and usually has no symptoms. Learn how it is diagnosed, who is at risk, warning signs and WHO prevention steps.

High blood pressure (hypertension) means the pressure in your blood vessels is too high: 140/90 mmHg or higher, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Most people with it feel no symptoms, so the only way to know is to have your blood pressure measured. Less salt, more activity, a healthy weight and no tobacco help prevent and lower it.

This guide explains what the two blood pressure numbers mean, how hypertension is diagnosed, who is most at risk, the warning signs of a dangerously high reading, practical prevention steps for everyday life in Nigeria, and why treatment should always be guided by a health worker.

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Key facts

What it is Blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher Diagnosis High readings on two different days (systolic ≥140 and/or diastolic ≥90) Symptoms Usually none; very high readings (often 180/120 or higher) can cause severe headache, chest pain and other symptoms Global burden About 1.4 billion adults aged 30–79 had hypertension in 2024 (WHO) Unaware An estimated 44% of adults with hypertension do not know they have it Salt limit WHO advice for adults: under 2 g sodium a day (under 5 g salt, about one teaspoon) Activity At least 150 minutes of moderate activity a week

What do the two blood pressure numbers mean?

Blood pressure is written as two numbers, for example 120/80. The first number, the systolic pressure, is the pressure in your blood vessels when the heart contracts or beats. The second number, the diastolic pressure, is the pressure when the heart rests between beats.

WHO says hypertension is diagnosed when, measured on two different days, the systolic reading is 140 mmHg or higher on both days and/or the diastolic reading is 90 mmHg or higher on both days. One high reading alone, for example after rushing to a clinic in traffic, is not a diagnosis.

How do I know if I have high blood pressure?

You usually cannot feel it. WHO estimates that about 600 million adults worldwide with hypertension are unaware of it, and two-thirds of adults aged 30–79 with hypertension live in low- and middle-income countries, Nigeria among them.

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The only way to detect hypertension is to have a health professional measure your blood pressure. It is quick and painless. In Nigeria you can ask at a primary health centre, a general hospital, a private clinic or many community health outreach events. Home blood pressure machines can help, but WHO notes that an evaluation by a health professional is still important to assess your overall risk and any related conditions.

Good moments to check include routine clinic visits, antenatal care, workplace health screenings, and any time you have a family history of hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease.

Who is most at risk?

WHO separates risk factors into those you can change and those you cannot.

Risks you can change: eating too much salt, a diet high in saturated and trans fats, eating few fruits and vegetables, physical inactivity, tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol, and being overweight or obese. Air pollution is the most significant environmental risk factor.

eating too much salt, a diet high in saturated and trans fats, eating few fruits and vegetables, physical inactivity, tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol, and being overweight or obese. Air pollution is the most significant environmental risk factor. Risks you cannot change: a family history of hypertension, age over 65, and other conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease.

What are the warning signs of dangerously high blood pressure?

Most people have no symptoms at all. But WHO says people with very high blood pressure, usually 180/120 or higher, can experience:

severe headaches, dizziness or confusion;

chest pain, difficulty breathing or an abnormal heart rhythm;

nausea or vomiting;

blurred vision or other vision changes;

anxiety, buzzing in the ears or nosebleeds.

If you have any of these symptoms together with a high blood pressure reading, seek care immediately at the nearest hospital or emergency unit.

How can I prevent or lower high blood pressure?

WHO's prevention advice is practical and works for almost everyone, whether or not they already have hypertension:

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Cut down on salt. WHO recommends that adults take in less than 2 grams of sodium a day, which is less than 5 grams of salt, or about one teaspoon. In everyday cooking that means going easy on added salt and seasoning cubes, and limiting salty processed and fried snacks. Eat more vegetables and fruits. Make leafy vegetables, beans and fresh fruit a regular part of meals, and limit foods high in saturated or trans fats. Move more and sit less. Get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate activity, such as brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, plus strength exercises on 2 or more days a week. Keep a healthy weight. Losing weight if you are overweight helps lower blood pressure. Do not smoke or use tobacco, and do not drink too much alcohol. Manage stress, check your blood pressure regularly and reduce exposure to polluted air where you can, such as smoke from cooking fires and generators.

Why does untreated hypertension matter?

Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide. Over time, high pressure can harden the arteries and reduce blood and oxygen flow to the heart. WHO lists the possible results as chest pain (angina), heart attack, heart failure and irregular heartbeat. It can also burst or block arteries supplying the brain, causing a stroke, and it can damage the kidneys, leading to kidney failure.

The good news is that treatment works. Lifestyle changes help, and many people also need medicine. Treatment goals depend on each person's other health conditions, so blood pressure medicine should only be started, changed or stopped with a doctor's guidance. WHO also advises taking medicines as prescribed, keeping appointments, and never sharing medication.

Frequently asked questions

What blood pressure counts as high?

WHO defines hypertension as 140/90 mmHg or higher, confirmed by readings on two different days.

Can I have high blood pressure and feel fine?

Yes. Most people with hypertension have no symptoms, which is why regular checks matter.

How much salt is too much?

WHO recommends less than 2 grams of sodium a day for adults, equal to under 5 grams of salt (about one teaspoon); cutting back on added salt, seasoning cubes and salty processed foods helps.

Can lifestyle changes alone fix high blood pressure?

They can help lower it and help prevent it, but many people still need medicine. A health worker should decide that with you.

When is high blood pressure an emergency?

A very high reading, usually 180/120 or higher, together with symptoms such as severe headache, chest pain or difficulty breathing needs immediate medical care.

Sources: World Health Organization – Hypertension fact sheet; World Health Organization – Sodium reduction fact sheet; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not personal medical advice; speak to a health worker about your own blood pressure.