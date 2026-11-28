To link your NIN to your SIM, confirm your NIN with *346#, then submit it to your network with *996# or its own channels. NCC rules on Virtual NIN, the four-SIM limit and barred lines.

To link your NIN to your SIM in Nigeria, first confirm your 11-digit National Identification Number (check your NIMC slip or dial *346#), then submit it to your network provider through its online, USSD or shop channels; the common code is *996#. The provider validates the NIN against the NIMC database and links the SIM if the details match your SIM registration.

This guide explains what NIN-SIM linkage is, the steps to follow, what a Virtual NIN is, how many SIMs one person can register, how to check that a line is linked and what to do if verification fails or a line is barred. It is based on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) consumer FAQs.

Also read Nigerian passport application: NIS portal steps, fees and documents

Key facts

What it is Attaching your NIN to your phone number to validate who registered the SIM Confirm your NIN NIMC enrolment slip, or dial *346# Submit or check linkage *996# (works on all networks, no charge), or your provider's own channels SIM limit Maximum of 4 SIM cards per person on each network operator By proxy? Not allowed for individuals If details do not match The line is not linked and will be barred until corrected Regulator NCC for SIM registration; NIMC issues the NIN

What is NIN-SIM linkage and why is it required?

The NCC describes NIN-SIM linkage as the process of attaching your NIN to your phone number to validate the person who registered the SIM card. The NIN itself is issued only by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and connects all records about a person's identity in the National Identity Database.

The NCC gives four reasons for the policy:

to mitigate identity fraud and other online crimes;

to improve national security and support economic planning and development;

to establish customer identity for Know Your Customer (KYC) purposes;

to validate SIM registration records so that a SIM can be used as a digital identity.

One point matters more than any other: your number will not be linked if the KYC information in your SIM registration does not match the details of the NIN you submit. Names and other details need to agree on both records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do I link my NIN to my SIM step by step?

The NCC sets out a three-step process:

Confirm your NIN. Check the enrolment slip NIMC issued to you, where the NIN is the 11-digit number, or dial *346#. The NCC notes that you can only retrieve your NIN on the phone number you registered with NIMC. Submit your NIN or Virtual NIN to your network provider. Use the online, USSD or other channels the provider offers. The NCC lists *996# as a code that works across all networks: dial it and follow the steps from the number you want to link. Wait for validation. The provider validates the NIN on the NIMC database and links the SIM if validation succeeds. You are notified of the result.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Nigerian Communications Commission, consumer FAQs

If you have more than one number, repeat the submission from each line; the NCC says you can send your NIN using *996# from each number, or contact the service provider. Each network also runs its own channels, so check your provider's official instructions rather than links circulating on social media. According to the NCC, only links and channels communicated by the mobile network providers, NIMC or the NCC are authentic.

If you do not yet have a NIN, you have to enrol first. The NCC states that there is no deadline for NIN enrolment, that you need a valid government-issued ID (and your BVN if you have one), and that biometric capture has to be done in person at an approved enrolment centre.

What is a Virtual NIN and how do I generate one?

A Virtual NIN (VNIN) is, in the NCC's words, an encrypted, coded representation of your actual NIN that the party verifying it cannot retain and use in a way that puts your data privacy at risk. In practice it lets a provider verify you without holding your real NIN.

The NCC describes two ways to generate one:

USSD: the format given by the NCC is *346*3*Your NIN*AgentCode#. An SMS containing the Virtual NIN is sent back to you. If you are unsure which agent code applies, ask your network provider.

the format given by the NCC is *346*3*Your NIN*AgentCode#. An SMS containing the Virtual NIN is sent back to you. If you are unsure which agent code applies, ask your network provider. NIMC MWS Mobile ID app: open the app on your Android or iOS device, enter your PIN on the lock screen and select "GET VIRTUAL NIN" on the home screen. Make sure the app is up to date.

How many SIM cards can I register and link to one NIN?

According to the NCC, an individual can register a maximum of 4 SIM cards per network operator. That number includes SIMs used in Wi-Fi or Internet of Things (IoT) devices. SIMs bought for an IoT service are restricted to that specific service.

Companies are treated differently. A corporate entity can register any number of SIMs, provided each one is linked to the NIN of the company representative (the "Telecom Master") and to a secondary NIN, that of the person the SIM is assigned to. Such a SIM also counts towards that person's limit of four on the network.

Linkage cannot be done by proxy for individuals. The NCC allows representation only for corporate organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do I check that my SIM is linked, and what if it fails?

To confirm the status, dial *996#, or wait for the SMS your operator sends when the NIN has been successfully linked. The NCC says there is no charge for using *996#.

If something goes wrong, the NCC's guidance is as follows:

Verification failed: your service provider will inform you. Visit one of its outlets to rectify the mismatch between your SIM registration and your NIN details.

your service provider will inform you. Visit one of its outlets to rectify the mismatch between your SIM registration and your NIN details. Line barred after you submitted: if you never received a message confirming that your NIN was received, the provider did not receive it. Submit again or visit an outlet.

if you never received a message confirming that your NIN was received, the provider did not receive it. Submit again or visit an outlet. You are using a SIM you did not register: go to your operator's shop with your NIN and proof of ownership and usage of the line, such as frequently dialled numbers and the last recharge, and re-register it in your own name.

go to your operator's shop with your NIN and proof of ownership and usage of the line, such as frequently dialled numbers and the last recharge, and re-register it in your own name. No submission at all: the NCC states that a line that is not submitted for linkage will be blocked, and a line whose KYC details do not match the NIN will be barred.

What about Nigerians abroad and foreigners living in Nigeria?

Nigerians in the diaspora can enrol for a NIN at diaspora enrolment centres listed by NIMC. Foreign nationals who are legal residents in Nigeria, for example with a work permit, can enrol for a NIN at any NIMC enrolment centre and then link their SIM in the same way.

Frequently asked questions

What code do I use to link my NIN to my SIM?

The NCC lists *996# as a code that works across all networks. Your provider may also offer its own USSD code, app or web portal.

Is linking NIN to SIM free?

The NCC says you are not charged for using *996#. For any other channel, check with your network provider.

How do I find my NIN if I lost my slip?

Dial *346# from the phone number you gave NIMC when you enrolled. The code works on all networks.

Can someone else link my SIM for me?

No. The NCC does not allow proxy linkage for individuals. You can, however, do it remotely yourself through USSD or online channels without visiting a shop.

How many SIMs can I have on one network?

Up to four per network operator, including SIMs in Wi-Fi and IoT devices.

Why was my line barred even though I have a NIN?

Usually because the NIN was not received by the provider or the details on your SIM registration do not match your NIN record. Visit the provider's outlet to correct it.

Sources: Nigerian Communications Commission, Consumer Portal, SIM-NIN Linkage FAQ and SIM and NIN Integration FAQ; last reviewed November 2026. The photo at the top is an AI-generated illustration. Codes and procedures can change; confirm with your network provider, the NCC or NIMC before acting.