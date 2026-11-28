Nigeria's Tax ID replaces the old TIN. Retrieve the 13-digit number online with your NIN, or with a CAC registration number for a business. Steps, uses and what to do if it fails.

To get your Tax Identification Number in Nigeria, you no longer fill in a registration form. You retrieve a Tax ID that is generated from your NIN if you are an individual, or from your CAC registration number if you are a business. Visit the official Tax ID portal, enter the number, confirm your details and a 13-digit Tax ID is displayed on screen.

This guide explains what the Tax ID is and how it relates to the old TIN, the steps for individuals and for registered businesses, what the number is used for, what the authorities have said about bank accounts, and what to do when the portal cannot find your record.

Also read Telco Seeks Tax Harmonisation, Protection Of Telecoms Infrastructure

Key facts

What it is A unique, system-generated number assigned to taxable persons in Nigeria for tax administration Issued by The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), jointly Length 13 digits Linked to NIN for individuals; CAC registration number for businesses and organisations Where to retrieve it taxid.nrs.gov.ng or taxid.jrb.gov.ng In use since 1 January 2026, replacing previously issued TINs Help helpdesk@nrs.gov.ng (NRS), taxid@jrb.gov.ng (JRB) or your nearest tax office

What is the Tax ID and how is it different from the old TIN?

The Tax ID is the number that identifies you to tax authorities across Nigeria. The Joint Revenue Board describes it as a unique, system-generated number assigned to all taxable persons for the purpose of tax administration. The Tax ID portal adds that it is issued jointly by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) to identify individuals and entities for tax administration, compliance and enforcement.

The main change from the old Tax Identification Number (TIN) is where the number comes from. A Tax ID is not created in isolation. It is anchored to an identity record that already exists:

for individuals , the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC);

, the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); for businesses and organisations, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration record. This covers companies, business names, partnerships and incorporated trustees.

According to the JRB notice announcing the portal, the new Tax ID took effect on 1 January 2026 and replaces previously issued TINs. The portal describes the process as a retrieval, not a registration exercise: you are confirming a tax identity that has been built from government records, not applying for a new one.

How do I get my Tax ID as an individual?

You need your 11-digit NIN and the personal details that NIMC holds for you. The JRB notice sets out these steps:

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Visit taxid.nrs.gov.ng or taxid.jrb.gov.ng. Click the Individual tab on the homepage. Select National Identification Number (NIN). Enter your 11-digit NIN and click Retrieve Tax ID. Enter your first name, last name and date of birth exactly as captured by NIMC, then click Continue. Your 13-digit Tax ID is displayed.

The portal also asks you to consent to the processing of your information for tax-related identity verification. As an alternative to typing your NIN, it accepts a NINAuth Share Code, which is six letters and digits long.

If you do not remember your NIN, the portal gives this tip: dial *346# on your mobile phone, using the same phone number you gave NIMC when you enrolled. If you have never enrolled for a NIN, you have to do that first, because the Tax ID for an individual is derived from it.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Joint Revenue Board, Nigeria Revenue Service

How does a business or organisation get its Tax ID?

A registered entity uses its CAC registration number in place of a NIN. The steps in the JRB notice are:

Visit the Tax ID portal and click the Corporate tab. Select the appropriate organisation type. The portal lists Business Name, Company, Incorporated Trustee, Limited Partnership and Limited Liability Partnership. Enter your CAC registration number. Click Retrieve Tax ID. The 13-digit Tax ID is displayed.

This means the order of steps for a new business is fixed: register with the CAC first, then retrieve the Tax ID that is tied to that registration. The portal also provides for non-residents and special entities, whose Tax IDs are linked to other legally recognised identity records.

What is the Tax ID used for?

The JRB notice says the Tax ID is strictly for tax administration and names three benefits: unified identification for all taxpayers, simplified access to tax-related services, and nationwide accessibility.

In practice the number is requested well beyond the tax office. The portal states that a valid Tax ID is mandatory for accessing many public and private services, and gives four examples:

banking;

employment documentation;

government contracts;

statutory filings.

Once your details are confirmed, the portal says the result serves as proof that your tax identity is recognised nationally and can be used with banks, government agencies, employers and other regulated institutions.

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Does having a Tax ID mean money will be taken from my bank account?

No. The JRB notice includes a specific security assurance: the introduction of the Tax ID will not lead to bank account deductions or closures due to non-compliance. The number identifies you; it does not by itself assess or collect tax. Whether you owe tax, and how much, depends on your income and on the tax laws that apply to you, which is a separate question from holding a Tax ID.

What if the portal cannot find my record or my details do not match?

Most problems come from details that do not match the source record. Check these points first:

Names and date of birth: enter them exactly as NIMC captured them, including spelling and the order of names.

enter them exactly as NIMC captured them, including spelling and the order of names. NIN length: the NIN must be 11 digits.

the NIN must be 11 digits. Organisation type: for a business, choose the type that matches your CAC registration before entering the number.

If the portal detects inconsistencies, such as mismatched identity details or inactive tax records, it notifies you. Its guidance is to review your information and update any outdated or incorrect records through the appropriate tax authority. Where the mismatch is in the underlying identity record, the correction has to be made at the source: NIMC for NIN details, the CAC for company records.

For help, the portal lists helpdesk@nrs.gov.ng for the NRS and taxid@jrb.gov.ng for the JRB. The JRB notice also advises taxpayers to contact their nearest tax office.

Frequently asked questions

Is the Tax ID the same as the TIN?

It serves the same purpose, but it is a new number. The JRB says the Tax ID became effective on 1 January 2026 and replaces previously issued TINs.

How many digits is the Nigerian Tax ID?

Thirteen. The JRB notice says a 13-digit Tax ID is displayed after you complete the retrieval steps.

Can I get a Tax ID without a NIN?

As an individual, no. The Tax ID is linked to your NIN, so you need to enrol with NIMC first. Businesses use their CAC registration number.

Do I need to visit a tax office to get a Tax ID?

Not for a straightforward case. Retrieval is done online on the Tax ID portal. A tax office or the helpdesk is the next step if the portal cannot confirm your record.

Which website is the official Tax ID portal?

The JRB notice gives two addresses: taxid.nrs.gov.ng and taxid.jrb.gov.ng. Type the address yourself and avoid links sent by SMS, WhatsApp or email.

Will my account be closed if I do not have a Tax ID?

The JRB notice states that the introduction of the Tax ID will not lead to bank account deductions or closures due to non-compliance. Banks may still ask for the number as part of their own documentation, so ask your bank what it requires.

Sources: Joint Revenue Board and Nigeria Revenue Service notice, "Nigerian Tax ID Portal Goes Live" (published by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service) and the Tax ID Retrieval Portal; last reviewed November 2026. The photo is an AI-generated illustration. This article is general information, not tax advice; confirm current requirements on the official portal.