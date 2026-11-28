Getting a NIN is free: enrol in person with NIMC, have your fingerprints, photo and signature captured, and receive your Transaction Slip and NIN Slip. Steps, rules for minors and safety tips.

To get a National Identification Number (NIN) in Nigeria, you enrol in person with the National Identity Management Commission ( NIMC): your personal details are recorded and your ten fingerprints, facial photo and digital signature are captured. After the system checks that you are not already in the database, you are assigned a unique 11-digit NIN. According to NIMC, enrolling for and obtaining the NIN is free.

This guide explains who must enrol, what happens at an enrolment centre, the two slips you receive, how minors are enrolled, how the NIN is collected, what the NIN is used for and how to keep it safe. It is based on information published by NIMC on its official website.

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Key facts

Issued by National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Format 11 randomly chosen, non-intelligible digits Who can enrol All Nigerian citizens and legal residents, from birth Cost Free (enrolment and obtaining the NIN) Biometrics captured 10 fingerprints, head-to-shoulder photo, digital signature Slips issued Transaction slip and NIN slip Collection In person after biometric verification, not by proxy NIMC toll-free line 0800 061 6462 (08000616462)

What is the NIN and who must get one?

The National Identification Number is a set of 11 numbers assigned to an individual once they have been successfully enrolled into the National Identity Database (NIDB). NIMC describes the digits as "non-intelligible": they are chosen at random and say nothing about your age, state or gender.

A NIN is unique for life. Once it has been assigned it can never be reassigned or given to another person, even after the holder dies. When a death is established and a death certificate is presented to NIMC, the number is retired.

NIMC states that it is mandatory for every citizen and legal resident to enrol for a NIN, and that everyone from age zero (birth) upwards is eligible. The process is the same whether you use self-service or need assisted service.

How do I enrol for a NIN?

Graphic: Headtopics; source: NIMC

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Enrolment is done in person, because your biometrics must be captured. In general, the process works like this:

Prepare. You can start the process with NIMC's online pre-enrolment service, then complete it in person. Check with NIMC or the enrolment centre which supporting documents to bring. Visit an official NIMC enrolment centre. Use only centres and channels listed by NIMC. Give your demographic data. Your name, date of birth, address and other personal details are recorded. Check them carefully before they are submitted. Have your biometrics captured. NIMC records all ten fingerprints, a head-to-shoulder facial picture and your digital signature. Wait for de-duplication. Your data is cross-checked against the National Identity Database to confirm there is no previous entry for you. Once this check is complete, your record is stored with its unique NIN. Receive your slips. At the end of the process you are issued a Transaction Slip and a NIN Slip indicating completion of enrolment.

Nigerians living abroad can enrol through NIMC's diaspora enrolment channels; check the NIMC website for the current options in your country.

What are the Transaction Slip and the NIN Slip?

NIMC says applicants are issued two slips at the completion of enrolment: a Transaction Slip, which records your enrolment transaction, and a NIN Slip, which indicates that your enrolment has been completed. Keep both safe, because you may be asked for them when you collect your NIN or contact NIMC about your record.

Ideally, you collect your NIN at the centre where you enrolled. In certain circumstances you can ask for it to be transferred to another centre of your choice. NIMC is clear that the NIN can only be collected by the individual after biometric verification, not by proxy, so a friend or relative cannot pick it up for you.

How are children enrolled for a NIN?

Because every citizen and legal resident is eligible from birth, children can and should be enrolled too. NIMC has a separate process for minors below 16 years of age, which requires a parent or guardian. Minors are given a NIN but are not issued the National Identity card until they reach the age of 16.

What is the NIN used for?

NIMC says the NIN is set to be used for all transactions in Nigeria that require identity verification. The list published by NIMC includes:

obtaining the National e-ID card;

applying for an international passport;

opening personal bank accounts;

getting a driver's licence;

obtaining a Permanent Voter's Card;

joining the National Health Insurance Scheme;

paying taxes and contributory pension transactions;

access to welfare and other government services;

land transactions under the Land Use Act.

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The NIN is also linked to mobile phone SIM registration. NIMC publishes "NIN for SIM" tips on its website.

How do I keep my NIN safe?

NIMC advises that your NIN should be closely guarded and only revealed to relevant authorities when requested. In particular:

do not share your NIN on social media or in public online posts;

do not print it with your contact details on business cards or office stationery;

use only NIMC's official website, official app (such as the NINAuth app) and official centres;

be wary of anyone who charges you to "register" a NIN, since NIMC says enrolment is free.

Frequently asked questions

How much does it cost to get a NIN?

Nothing. NIMC states that enrolling for and obtaining the NIN is free.

How many digits does a NIN have?

A NIN has 11 digits, randomly chosen and assigned at the completion of enrolment.

Can someone collect my NIN for me?

No. NIMC says the NIN can only be collected by the individual after biometric verification, not by proxy.

Can a baby get a NIN?

Yes. All citizens and legal residents are eligible from birth. Minors under 16 follow a separate process with a parent or guardian and do not receive the National Identity card until they turn 16.

Can my NIN ever change or be given to someone else?

No. A NIN is unique to one person for life and is never reassigned, even after death; it is retired once the death is established.

Who do I contact about NIN problems?

Contact NIMC through its official website or its toll-free line, 0800 061 6462, and avoid unofficial agents.

Sources: National Identity Management Commission, The National Identification Number (NIN) and nimc.gov.ng; last reviewed November 2026. The lead image is an AI-generated illustration. Procedures can change; check NIMC's official channels before you visit a centre.