Apply through your DisCo: pay upfront under the MAP scheme and be metered within 10 working days with a refund in energy credits, or wait for a free MAF or NMMP meter.

To get a prepaid electricity meter in Nigeria, you apply through your electricity distribution company (DisCo), not through an agent. There are two main routes: pay upfront under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, where the regulator says you should be metered within ten working days of full payment and repaid through energy credits, or wait for a free meter under a government-backed programme.

This guide explains how each route works, the steps DisCos publish for MAP applications, what the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says about prices and refunds, your rights while you are still unmetered, and where to complain if the meter does not arrive.

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Key facts

Where to apply Your own DisCo's website or office; NERC refers customers to the DisCo for the detailed procedure and payment instructions Paid route MAP scheme: you pay the full cost of the meter upfront Installation deadline under MAP Within ten (10) working days of full payment, according to NERC Refund The meter cost is repaid through energy credits; DisCos such as IBEDC and AEDC state a period of 36 months Free routes Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) meters are free of charge and marked "NOT FOR SALE"; DisCos also install meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) Price Not fixed by NERC since 1 May 2024; set by competitive bidding among approved providers Who owns the meter The DisCo; the meter stays with the premises

What is the MAP scheme and how does it work?

NERC describes Meter Asset Providers as companies it has approved to procure and install meters for customers of the distribution companies. Under the scheme, a customer who does not want to wait for a free meter can choose to pay for one upfront. In NERC's words, this option lets you be metered within ten working days of making full payment, with the cost repaid over a period approved by the Commission.

The repayment is not cash. NERC states that customers who have paid for meters under MAP are refunded through energy credits, with 1 April 2023 as the effective date for the repayment. Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) both tell customers the refund is spread over 36 months.

Paying for the meter does not make it yours: NERC says all meters remain the property of the DisCo and are tied to the premises where they are installed. An existing debt does not disappear either; AEDC tells its customers that outstanding debts are migrated to the new meter and deducted as they buy units.

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Can I get a prepaid meter for free?

Yes, but you cannot usually choose the timing. Free meters are rolled out in batches by the DisCos under government-backed programmes.

Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF): in an order announced in November 2026 for the third tranche of the Presidential Metering Initiative, NERC restated that all meters supplied and installed under the MAF programme are provided free of charge. Each meter must display the DisCo's name, the MAF tranche and the inscription "NOT FOR SALE". The funding is aimed first at the remaining unmetered Band A customers and then at Band B customers.

in an order announced in November 2026 for the third tranche of the Presidential Metering Initiative, NERC restated that all meters supplied and installed under the MAF programme are provided free of charge. Each meter must display the DisCo's name, the MAF tranche and the inscription "NOT FOR SALE". The funding is aimed first at the remaining unmetered Band A customers and then at Band B customers. National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP): IBEDC describes it as a Federal Government policy intervention to supply meters to customers, running at the same time as MAP. IBEDC says customers do not need to register or visit an office to be metered under NMMP unless they have not yet been captured as its customers.

Because these meters are free, nobody should ask you to pay for one. If you are offered a meter marked "NOT FOR SALE" for a fee, report it to your DisCo.

How do I apply for a prepaid meter under MAP?

The exact screens differ from one DisCo to another, so follow the procedure on your own DisCo's official website. NERC's 2024 order requires DisCos to provide a link on their websites for MAP applications and a dedicated bank account for meter payments. The steps published by AEDC and IBEDC follow the same pattern:

Apply through your DisCo. Register on the DisCo's MAP page or at its office with your existing account details. If the property has never had an electricity account, you first apply for a new connection; AEDC, for example, uses an Application for Electricity Supply and Agreement Form (Form 74), which it says is available at its area offices at no cost. Wait for site verification. The DisCo inspects the property. AEDC says this visit determines the meter phase type required: single-phase or three-phase. Pay only after you receive a payment notice. AEDC sends a payment notification by SMS or email. IBEDC says payment goes to its designated regional account or its online platform. Installation. The provider installs the meter. AEDC says the cost of installation is included in the full cost of the meter, and IBEDC says there is no additional payment beyond the cost of the meter. Start buying units. Once the meter is installed and active, you pay for electricity before you use it, and the refund of the meter cost arrives as energy credits over time.

Never hand cash to an individual. IBEDC's instruction is blunt: do not pay any member of staff or anyone else to process your meter.

How much does a prepaid meter cost?

There is no single national price. In an order dated 29 April 2024, NERC ruled that from 1 May 2024 all meter prices under the MAP scheme are determined through a competitive bidding process, with customers given a choice of authorised vendors. The same order says the end-use customer has the sole right to choose their preferred provider.

Prices therefore differ between providers and change from time to time. Check the current price list on your DisCo's official website before paying. The type of meter is not entirely your choice: the order leaves it to the DisCo, having regard to the customer's energy consumption profile.

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What are my rights if I do not have a meter yet?

NERC's published consumer rights and its frequently asked questions set out several protections:

New connections must be metered. No new customer should be connected by a DisCo without a meter first being installed at the premises.

No new customer should be connected by a DisCo without a meter first being installed at the premises. Estimated bills are capped. NERC says it has had a capping order in place since 2020 and does not allow unmetered customers to be billed above the energy cap.

NERC says it has had a capping order in place since 2020 and does not allow unmetered customers to be billed above the energy cap. Disputed bills. An unmetered customer who is disputing an estimated bill has the right to pay only the last undisputed bill while the dispute goes through NERC's resolution process.

An unmetered customer who is disputing an estimated bill has the right to pay only the last undisputed bill while the dispute goes through NERC's resolution process. Network equipment is not your cost. It is not the responsibility of a customer or community to buy, replace or repair transformers, poles and related equipment.

It is not the responsibility of a customer or community to buy, replace or repair transformers, poles and related equipment. Late installation. If you have paid under MAP and are not metered within ten working days, NERC asks you to report the matter to the Commission with evidence of payment. Its 2024 order also provides for preloaded energy credits of N500 (single-phase) and N1,000 (three-phase) for each day of default.

Customers have obligations too. You must make sure DisCo metering equipment on your premises is not tampered with or bypassed, and NERC warns that a customer who rejects a meter from the DisCo will be disconnected from supply.

Where do I complain if the meter is delayed or I am asked for extra money?

DisCo Customer Care Unit. Lodge a written complaint at the nearest unit and keep proof that it was received. NERC says the DisCo is expected to resolve it within 15 working days, depending on complexity. NERC Consumer Forum office. If you are not satisfied, take the complaint to the nearest Forum office; NERC lists them on its website. NERC head office. If the Forum's decision does not resolve the matter, NERC reviews the complaint. For MAP payments that have passed ten working days, NERC gives the address complaints@nerc.gov.ng.

Frequently asked questions

How long does it take to get a prepaid meter after payment?

Under the MAP scheme, NERC says a customer should be metered within ten working days of making full payment. Free meters under MAF or NMMP have no individual deadline; they are installed as each DisCo's roll-out reaches your area.

Will I get my money back if I pay for a meter?

Yes, but as electricity rather than cash. NERC says customers who paid under MAP are refunded through energy credits over an approved period; IBEDC and AEDC state 36 months.

Can I take the meter with me when I move house?

No. NERC says customers are not allowed to move an electricity meter from one property to another.

What if someone asks me to pay for a free meter?

Do not pay. NERC says MAF meters are free of charge and must carry the words "NOT FOR SALE". Report the demand to your DisCo and, if it is not resolved, to NERC.

Sources: NERC metering FAQ; NERC consumer rights and obligations; NERC Order NERC/2024/040 on meter prices; NERC statement on the Meter Acquisition Fund; NERC complaints procedure; IBEDC MAP page; AEDC MAP pages; last reviewed November 2026. Procedures and prices differ between distribution companies and change over time; confirm the details with your own DisCo before paying.