Getting a Nigerian driver's licence: driving school, VIO test, online application, payment and FRSC biometric capture, plus official fees, licence classes, renewal and replacement.

To get a driver's licence in Nigeria you must be at least 18, train at an FRSC-certified driving school, pass the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) driving test, apply and pay on the national driver's licence portal, confirm payment at your State Board of Internal Revenue, then go in person to an FRSC Driver's Licence Centre for an eye test and biometric capture. You leave with a temporary licence valid for 60 days.

This guide walks through each step for a first licence, the official fees, the licence classes, how renewal and replacement work, how to track an application, and which agency does what.

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Key facts

Minimum age 18 for a private licence; 26 for a commercial licence Who is involved FRSC (produces the licence), VIO (driving test), State Board of Internal Revenue or motor licensing authority (payment and collection) Where to apply The national driver's licence portal, nigeriadriverslicence.org Fee, motor vehicle ₦15,000 for 3 years or ₦21,000 for 5 years (as of November 2026) Fee, motorcycle or tricycle (Class A) ₦7,000 for 3 years or ₦11,000 for 5 years (as of November 2026) Temporary licence Issued after biometric capture; valid for 60 days Renewal window From 30 days before the expiry date Can someone apply for you? No. The applicant must attend capture in person

Who can apply for a driver's licence in Nigeria?

The portal lists two conditions for a first-time applicant: you must be 18 years or older, and you must have completed driving school. There is no route to a fresh licence that skips the driving school, because the certificate number from the school is what opens your application form on the portal.

A commercial or professional licence has stricter rules. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the applicant must be at least 26, already hold a private driver's licence, show membership of a recognised transport association or a letter of employment from a registered transport company, and present a medical certificate of fitness.

How do I get a driver's licence for the first time?

FRSC's published procedure for a new private licence runs in this order:

Get a learner's permit from your state's Internal Revenue Service or motor licensing authority. Register with a certified driving school. FRSC keeps the list of certified schools online. The school trains you for 26 sessions and you then write an exam. Collect your driving school certificate. It expires after six months, so do not leave a long gap before the next steps. The certificate number calls up your record on the application form. Take the VIO driving test. If you pass, the Vehicle Inspection Office issues a driver's test certificate. If you fail, you can apply for another test one calendar month after the previous one. Complete the application form online and pay the fee, either on the portal or at a designated bank. Confirm the payment at your State Board of Internal Revenue or Motor Vehicle Administration Agency. Go to an FRSC Driver's Licence Centre (DLC). Officers carry out a vision test, then capture your biometrics and personal data. You receive a temporary licence valid for 60 days. Collect the permanent licence. FRSC's standard timeline is 60 days from the issue of the temporary card. You collect the original by presenting your application form or temporary card.

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Graphic: Headtopics; source: FRSC

Two practical points come straight from the portal's own guidance. First, an application you have started but not paid for is deleted after three months, so finish the payment once you begin. Second, you cannot send someone else to the centre with your photograph and documents: the applicant must be there in person.

How much does a driver's licence cost?

As of November 2026, the portal's fee table and FRSC's service standards give the same figures:

Motor vehicle classes: ₦15,000 for a licence valid for three years, or ₦21,000 for five years.

₦15,000 for a licence valid for three years, or ₦21,000 for five years. Class A (motorcycle and tricycle): ₦7,000 for three years, or ₦11,000 for five years.

The portal notes that extra charges may apply depending on the payment channel, and that each class is charged separately if you apply for more than one. FRSC also states that fees can change from time to time, so check the amount shown on the portal before you pay. These are the licence fees only; driving school tuition is a separate cost set by each school.

Any payment demanded outside the portal or a designated bank is not part of the official process.

What do the licence classes mean?

The class on a licence is a letter that shows which category of vehicle the holder may drive. The portal lists the possible classes as A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H and J. Three of them matter to most applicants:

Class A covers motorcycles and tricycles.

covers motorcycles and tricycles. Class B is the private motor vehicle licence.

is the private motor vehicle licence. Class E is the commercial motor vehicle licence.

One card can carry up to three classes. A first-time applicant can hold at most two, A and B. Moving to a higher class later, or adding one from another category, is done through a licence upgrade on the portal.

How do I renew or replace a driver's licence?

Renewal: you can apply from 30 days before the expiry date. You fill in the renewal form online, pay the same fee as for a new licence, confirm payment at the Board of Internal Revenue and visit a Driver's Licence Centre for the vision test and capture. A temporary licence valid for 60 days is issued again. If six months or more have passed since you last held a valid licence, FRSC's procedure requires a fresh driving test, so renewing on time saves a step.

Replacement (re-issue): a licence that is lost, stolen, defaced or illegible can be re-issued. The portal sets three conditions: obtain a police extract stating the details of the loss or damage, swear an affidavit to the same facts, and pay the prescribed fee.

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Digital licence: the portal also offers a digital driver's licence, the eNDL, activated through an app that is currently available on Android. It does not replace the process above: first-time applicants must complete the full application, including biometric capture, before they can activate it.

Which agency does what?

Three bodies share the work, which is why the process involves more than one office.

FRSC designs and produces the national driver's licence, sets the requirements applicants must meet, and runs the Driver's Licence Centres where capture takes place.

designs and produces the national driver's licence, sets the requirements applicants must meet, and runs the Driver's Licence Centres where capture takes place. VIO tests whether the applicant can actually drive.

tests whether the applicant can actually drive. The state Internal Revenue Service sets the price through the Joint Tax Board, collects payment and distributes the finished licences.

To follow your application, choose Track DL Application Status on the portal menu and enter your application ID or licence number together with your date of birth. The portal's Contact menu lists capture centres by state and local government area. FRSC's toll-free emergency line is 122.

Frequently asked questions

Can I get a driver's licence in Nigeria without going to driving school?

Not for a first licence. The portal states that a new applicant must have completed driving school, and the school's certificate number is needed to open the application form.

How long is the temporary driver's licence valid?

Sixty days. It is issued at the Driver's Licence Centre after your eye test and biometric capture, and FRSC's standard timeline for the permanent card is also 60 days.

How long does a Nigerian driver's licence last?

You choose three or five years when you apply. The five-year option costs more upfront: ₦21,000 against ₦15,000 for motor vehicle classes as of November 2026.

Can someone else process my licence for me?

No. The portal says the applicant must be present in person, because fingerprints and a photograph are captured at the centre.

What happens if I fail the VIO driving test?

You can apply to take the test again once one calendar month has passed since the previous test.

When should I renew my licence?

From 30 days before it expires. If you wait until six months after you last held a valid licence, you will be required to take a driving test again.

Sources: Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Driver's Licence portal and its frequently asked questions; FRSC Service Level Agreement 2026, published on frsc.gov.ng; last reviewed November 2026. Fees and procedures can change; confirm the current amount on the portal before paying. The photograph with this article is an AI-generated illustration.