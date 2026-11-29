Complain to your bank in writing first; if it fails to resolve it within 2 weeks (30 days for charges and loans), escalate free to the CBN Consumer Protection Department.

To complain about a bank in Nigeria, you must first lodge a written complaint with the bank itself and keep proof that you did. If the bank does not acknowledge it, issue a tracking number or resolve it within the CBN timelines, you can escalate to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Consumer Protection Department by email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng or by letter to its Director in Abuja. The CBN charges no fee.

This guide explains which institutions the CBN handles complaints about, how long your bank has to respond, what your escalation letter must contain, and which cases the CBN will not take.

Also read CBN Appoints New Acting MD For Keystone Bank And Reassures Depositors

Key facts

Who handles it Consumer Protection Department (CPD), Central Bank of Nigeria First step Complain in writing to your bank, at the branch where the issue arose Bank deadline (general) 2 weeks, under the CBN help-desk circular Excess charges and loans Up to 30 days, under the revised circular of 30 June 2014 Escalation email cpd@cbn.gov.ng, with documentary evidence Escalation letter The Director, Consumer Protection Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Central Business District, Abuja Fee None; the CBN does not charge for its redress mechanism

Which banks and institutions can you complain about to the CBN?

The CPD handles complaints against financial institutions that are licensed by the CBN and fall under its regulatory purview. The CBN's own guide names commercial banks, microfinance banks, primary mortgage institutions and discount houses. It deals with "all financial related complaints" as long as the institution is one the CBN regulates.

The department was set up in April 2012. Besides complaints, it works on market conduct (fair treatment of customers by banks) and financial literacy. If your dispute is with a business the CBN does not license, the CPD is not the right channel, so check first whether the institution is CBN-regulated.

How do you complain to your bank first?

The CBN is clear that you must start with the bank. In 2011 it directed all banks to expand their ATM help desks to handle every type of consumer complaint. In practice:

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Report it where it started. Lodge the complaint at the bank or branch where the issue originated. The CBN's FAQs say customers should send complaints to their bank in writing. Get proof. Keep an acknowledgement copy, an email reply or a complaint tracking number. You will need evidence that you complained to the bank first. Allow the bank time. The general timeline is 2 weeks (some banks are faster). Complaints about excess charges and loans must be resolved within 30 days, under the revised circular dated 30 June 2014. Watch for silence. A CBN guide published in 2022 says you may escalate if the bank fails to acknowledge your complaint within three days, does not issue a tracking number, or fails to resolve it within the timelines in the CBN Consumer Protection Regulation.

For ATM problems, the CBN says banks are required to resolve ATM dispense errors within 48 hours of occurrence. If money left your account but the machine did not pay out, report it to your bank at once.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria, Consumer Protection Department

How do you escalate a complaint to the CBN?

If the bank fails to resolve the complaint within the timeline, or you are not satisfied with its answer, you can take it to the CPD through either channel:

Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng, attaching your documentary evidence.

cpd@cbn.gov.ng, attaching your documentary evidence. Letter: addressed to the Director, Consumer Protection Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Central Business District, Abuja. You can submit it at the CBN Head Office or at any CBN branch nationwide.

The CBN does not charge any fee to access its redress mechanism. Anyone who asks you for money to "push" your complaint through the CBN is not acting for the bank regulator.

What should your complaint letter include?

The CBN asks for a clear and concise petition. According to its complaints guide, the letter should contain, among other things:

your name, address, phone number and email ;

; the name of your financial institution ;

; your relevant banking details , but never your PIN or passwords ;

, but ; the history and date of the disputed transaction;

of the disputed transaction; the amount claimed , if any;

, if any; copies of supporting documents , such as statements, receipts or debit alerts;

, such as statements, receipts or debit alerts; evidence that you first complained to your bank.

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Keep copies of everything you send and note the date you sent it. A short, factual timeline (date, amount, what happened, what the bank said) makes the case easier to review.

What will the CBN not handle, and how long does it take?

The CBN says it does not entertain petitions that are pending before the courts or under litigation. It can, however, receive petitions about cases that law enforcement agencies, such as the police or the EFCC, are investigating.

How long the CPD takes depends on how complex the complaint is. Where the CBN establishes a genuine claim against a bank, the bank is made to refund the customer, and refunds are credited back into the customer's account by the bank. The CBN's FAQs also note that bank customers are not required to pay any charge for using point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Frequently asked questions

Can I go straight to the CBN without contacting my bank?

No. The CBN only accepts escalations after you have first lodged the complaint with your bank and the bank failed to resolve it within the timeline, or you are not satisfied with its decision.

How long should I wait for my bank to respond?

Generally 2 weeks. Complaints about excess charges and loans can take up to 30 days. If the bank does not acknowledge your complaint within three days or give you a tracking number, the CBN's 2022 guide says you can escalate.

Does it cost anything to complain to the CBN?

No. The CBN does not charge any fee for its complaint redress process.

Can I complain about a microfinance bank?

Yes. Microfinance banks are licensed by the CBN, so complaints against them can go to the CPD after you have first complained to the bank.

Should I include my card PIN or internet banking password?

Never. The CBN specifically tells complainants not to include PINs or passwords in their letters.

Sources: CBN, Complaints Management; CBN, Complaint Lodgment; CBN Consumer Protection Department FAQs; CBN, How to Lodge a Complaint (2022); last reviewed November 2026. Timelines are set by CBN circulars and regulations and can change; check the CBN website before you file. The main image is an AI-generated illustration.