Check a WAEC result on waecdirect.org with your examination number and an e-PIN, then prove it to schools or employers through WAEC's verification portal or a confirmation of result.

To check a WAEC result, go to waecdirect.org, enter your 10-digit examination number, the examination year and the type of examination, then type in the voucher number and PIN from a result checker e-PIN and click Submit. One e-PIN works for one result only and can be used up to five times. To prove a result to an employer or a school, WAEC runs a separate paid verification portal.

This guide explains how the WAECDirect result checker works, what an e-PIN is and where to buy one, why a result may come out incomplete or withheld, how certificates are collected, and the two official ways of proving a result to a third party: instant online verification and a formal confirmation of result. Fees quoted are those shown on WAEC's own pages in November 2026 and can change, so confirm them before you pay.

Also read What is BVN in Nigeria? How to enrol, check and link your BVN

Key facts

Who runs it The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria National Office, 21 Hussey Street, Yaba, Lagos Result checker waecdirect.org (WAECDirect Online) What you need Examination number, examination year, examination type, and a result checker e-PIN Examination number 10 digits: a 7-digit centre number followed by a 3-digit candidate number e-PIN limits One e-PIN checks one result, up to five times Online verification WAEC Results Verification portal; needs a separate verification PIN, valid for one year and usable up to five times for the same examination number Confirmation of result Sent by WAEC directly to the institution, never handed to the candidate Certificate validity WAEC certificates have no expiry date

How do I check my WAEC result online?

WAEC publishes results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on WAECDirect Online. The same page serves both school candidates, who sit the examination through their secondary schools, and private candidates. The steps listed on the portal are:

Open waecdirect.org in a browser. Enter your 10-digit WAEC examination number. This is your 7-digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number, written together with no spaces. Select the examination year as four digits. The list on the portal runs back to 1980. Select the type of examination: school candidate results or private candidate results. Enter the e-PIN voucher number (the serial number). Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) shown on your e-PIN. Click Submit and wait for the results window to appear. The results window has a print option, so you can keep a paper copy.

Older results follow a different number format. For examination years before 1999, the portal asks for an 8-digit examination number: a 5-digit centre number followed by the 3-digit candidate number.

Check the examination number, year and examination type carefully before you submit, since each e-PIN allows only a limited number of checks.

What is a WAEC e-PIN and where do I buy one?

WAEC defines the e-PIN as an Electronic Personal Identification Number: a unique 10-digit or 12-digit number used to access the WAECDirect result-checking service. It replaced the paper scratch card that candidates used in earlier years, although the portal still uses the words "scratch card" and "result checker card" in places.

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According to WAECDirect, an e-PIN can be bought at:

the WAEC National Office;

any WAEC Zonal or Branch Office across Nigeria;

designated e-PIN Mega Dealer outlets, which are listed on the WAECDirect site.

Two rules decide how far one e-PIN goes. First, you may check a result up to five times with one e-PIN. Secondly, one e-PIN checks one result only; it cannot be shared between two candidates or two sittings. Once the allowed uses are exhausted, the portal says you must buy a new result checker to keep checking online.

Why is my WAEC result incomplete, withheld or not found?

WAEC says results are sometimes partially released because of queries arising from mistakes such as:

transferring the examination number wrongly in one or more papers;

failing to shade the examination number;

shading the objective answer sheet with a biro instead of a pencil;

errors in entries that lead to duplicated subjects.

For results that are withheld or held, WAEC operates a complaint portal where affected candidates can lodge a complaint or defence. The link is published on the WAEC Nigeria website and on WAECDirect.

If the portal itself fails, for instance by returning an error although your details are correct, WAECDirect asks you to send your examination number, examination year, examination type and the exact error message to its online support address so the entry can be checked.

A review of scripts is a separate matter. WAEC states that only a school candidate can protest a result, and not directly: the school principal forwards the request for a review, a fee is charged for each paper, and the request should be sent in within sixty days of the examination. WAEC makes no such provision for private candidates.

How do I verify a WAEC result for an employer or school?

A printout from the result checker shows your grades, but a third party may want proof that comes from WAEC's own records. The WAEC Results Verification portal exists for that purpose. WAEC describes it as an online portal for instant verification of WAEC results, open to candidates, institutions, employers and organisations.

Open the verification portal, reached through the "Results Verification" link on waecnigeria.org. Buy a verification PIN. The portal says the PIN can be bought online on the platform or through First Bank of Nigeria, and that payment is accepted in naira and in US dollars. Enter the PIN, the examination type (WASSCE for School Candidates or WASSCE for Private Candidates), the examination year and the examination number. Click Verify Now.

Three points are worth knowing. A verification PIN is not the same as a result checker e-PIN, and the portal notes that no serial number is needed, only the purchased PIN. Each verification PIN is valid for one year from purchase and can be used up to five times for the same examination number. And instant verification only becomes available two weeks after a set of results is released, which gives the database time to be updated.

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Institutions can verify many results at once through batch verification. Once payment is made, a verification request cannot be changed or cancelled, so check every detail first.

What is a confirmation of result and what does it cost?

Some universities, embassies and employers ask for a formal confirmation of result sent to them by WAEC. This is a paper process handled at WAEC offices. WAEC lists the following requirements:

a photocopy of the certificate or an online printout of the result;

a sworn affidavit for confirmation of result from a court of law, stating the candidate's full name, the name of the examination and the year;

two recent passport photographs of the candidate;

two 9 x 4 envelopes;

a WAEC scratch card, priced at N13,000;

the administrative charge: N19,500 per result for institutions within Nigeria, and N39,000 per result for overseas institutions and embassies in Nigeria;

courier charges, which depend on the courier company and destination.

These are the figures on WAEC's website as of November 2026. The confirmed result is not handed to the candidate; WAEC sends it directly to the institution or establishment that needs it.

How do I collect my WAEC certificate?

The certificate is a different document from the online result. WAEC states that school candidates collect their certificates from their schools, while private candidates obtain theirs directly from WAEC, at the Zonal or Branch office in charge of the state where they sat the examination. WAEC certificates have no expiry date, and the Council confirms that results from the school and private candidate examinations can be combined for admission purposes, subject to the rules of the institution you are applying to.

Frequently asked questions

How many times can I check my WAEC result with one e-PIN?

Up to five times. After that, WAECDirect requires a new result checker e-PIN.

Can two people use the same e-PIN?

No. WAEC states that one e-PIN voucher can be used to check one result only.

Can I check a WAEC result from many years ago?

Yes. The WAECDirect year list goes back to 1980. For years before 1999, enter the 8-digit examination number made up of a 5-digit centre number and a 3-digit candidate number.

Does a WAEC certificate expire?

No. WAEC says its certificates have no expiry date.

Can I collect a confirmation of result myself?

No. Confirmed results are sent directly by WAEC to the institution or establishment concerned.

Can a private candidate ask for scripts to be reviewed?

No. WAEC provides for a review request only for school candidates, and it must come through the school principal within sixty days of the examination.

Sources: WAECDirect Online result checker and its FAQ; WAEC Nigeria frequently asked questions; WAEC requirements for confirmation of result; WAEC Results Verification portal; last reviewed November 2026. Fees and procedures can change; confirm them with WAEC before paying.