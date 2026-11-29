Search the NAFDAC number or product name on the free Greenbook, use the MAS scratch code where printed, check the label, and report suspect products via 20543.

To check if a medicine is NAFDAC-registered, look for the NAFDAC registration number (NRN) on the pack and search it, or the product name, on the free NAFDAC Greenbook database at greenbook.nafdac.gov.ng. For food and other products, confirm the label shows the NRN, dates, batch number, a physical manufacturer address and English text. If something looks wrong, report it to NAFDAC.

This guide explains what NAFDAC registration means, how to use the Greenbook, how the scratch-and-text Mobile Authentication Service works on some medicines, which label features you should insist on when buying, and the official ways to report a product you think is fake or substandard.

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Key facts

Regulator National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Online register NAFDAC Greenbook, greenbook.nafdac.gov.ng (free) Search by Product name, active ingredient, NAFDAC Reg. No., applicant name or approval date Scratch-code check Mobile Authentication Service (MAS): scratch the panel, text the PIN to the short code on the pack Report by SMS PRASCOR short code 20543, free on MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile Enquiries line 0700-1-NAFDAC (0700-1-623322) Complaints line 0800-1-NAFDAC (0800-1-623322)

What does "NAFDAC-registered" actually mean?

NAFDAC is the federal agency that regulates food, medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water and other "regulated products" in Nigeria. When a product is registered, NAFDAC has reviewed it and issued a NAFDAC registration number, often shortened to NRN. That number must appear on the label.

A printed number on its own does not prove a product is genuine, because counterfeiters can copy packaging. That is why it helps to combine three checks: search the number in the official register, inspect the pack carefully, and use the scratch code where one is provided.

How do I check a medicine on the NAFDAC Greenbook?

The NAFDAC Greenbook is the agency's public database of registered products. It covers several categories: drugs, vaccines and biologics, medical devices, veterinary products, herbals and nutraceuticals, and disinfectants.

Open greenbook.nafdac.gov.ng on your phone or computer. Choose a product category, or leave it on "All Products". Type what you have: the product name, the active ingredient, or the NAFDAC Reg. No. printed on the pack. You can also search by the applicant (the company that holds the registration) or the approval date. Compare the result with the pack in your hand. The listing shows details such as the product name, active ingredients, dosage form, route of administration, strengths, applicant name, approval date and status. If the number is not found, belongs to a different product, or the strength or company does not match, do not use the product and report it.

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Small differences in spelling can hide a result, so try searching by the active ingredient as well as the brand name before concluding that a product is missing.

How does the scratch-and-text code (MAS) work?

NAFDAC introduced the Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) as an anti-counterfeiting tool. After a pilot, it was deployed in January 2012 across anti-malarial and antibiotic medicines imported into or made in Nigeria. Not every product carries a MAS panel, but where you see one, use it at the point of purchase.

Scratch the panel on the pack to reveal a one-time PIN. Send the PIN by SMS, free of charge, to the short code printed on the pack, from any GSM network. Read the reply. It will say the product is either genuine or suspected fake.

NAFDAC lists five MAS service providers, each with its own short code: PharmaSecure (38351), Sproxil (38353), Savant (38120), UBQ-t/Kezzler (20966) and M-Pedigree (1393). Always use the code shown on your own pack. Because each PIN works only once, a reply saying the code was already used on a pack you just opened is a warning sign.

What should I check on the label of food, drinks and cosmetics?

NAFDAC's food section also refers to a database of registered food products, and the agency's enquiries line can help you confirm a specific item. In the shop, NAFDAC asks consumers to insist on these mandatory features before buying any regulated product:

NAFDAC registration number (NRN) on the label.

(NRN) on the label. Date markings: production date, expiry or best-before date, and the batch or lot number.

production date, expiry or best-before date, and the batch or lot number. Manufacturer's name and address. It should be a physical address, not only an email address.

It should be a physical address, not only an email address. Label in English. NAFDAC says a product labelled only in a foreign language, with no English translation, has not been registered by the agency.

NAFDAC says a product labelled only in a foreign language, with no English translation, has not been registered by the agency. An intact seal. The product should not look opened or tampered with.

If any of these is missing, NAFDAC's advice is simple: do not buy it, and report it. Other signs worth reporting include altered expiry dates, unusual packaging, poor product quality or a questionable registration number.

How do I report a fake or substandard product to NAFDAC?

NAFDAC accepts complaints about the quality and safety of any regulated product. You have several official options:

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Walk in to a NAFDAC office. The agency has offices in the 36 states and the FCT. A regulatory officer will interview you and write down the complaint. NAFDAC says complainants are assured of anonymity and confidentiality, and that feedback is given after investigation.

to a NAFDAC office. The agency has offices in the 36 states and the FCT. A regulatory officer will interview you and write down the complaint. NAFDAC says complainants are assured of anonymity and confidentiality, and that feedback is given after investigation. Send an SMS to 20543 (PRASCOR) , free on MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile. Include the product name and the problem. You receive an automatic acknowledgement, and NAFDAC staff may contact you for more details.

, free on MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile. Include the product name and the problem. You receive an automatic acknowledgement, and NAFDAC staff may contact you for more details. Use the Med Safety App , which NAFDAC relaunched in an improved form to report suspected substandard or falsified medical products and adverse drug reactions. It allows you to upload photos of the product.

, which NAFDAC relaunched in an improved form to report suspected substandard or falsified medical products and adverse drug reactions. It allows you to upload photos of the product. Call the complaints line 0800-1-NAFDAC (0800-1-623322), or the enquiries line 0700-1-NAFDAC (0700-1-623322) for questions.

To make a valid complaint, keep: the address where you bought it, the receipt if you have one, the date of purchase, the product details (production date, expiry date, batch number) and, if possible, the remaining product in its pack.

What if I already used a product and feel unwell?

Stop relying on the product and speak to a doctor, pharmacist or other health worker, who can also file a report. NAFDAC encourages reporting of all suspected adverse drug reactions and side effects through healthcare providers, NAFDAC offices, the ADR (yellow) form on its website, the Med Safety App or PRASCOR. This article does not give medical advice; a qualified health professional should assess any symptoms.

Frequently asked questions

Is the NAFDAC Greenbook free to use?

Yes. The Greenbook at greenbook.nafdac.gov.ng is a public website and you can search it without an account.

Does a NAFDAC number on the pack prove the product is genuine?

No. A number can be copied. Search it on the Greenbook to confirm it matches the same product and company, check the label features, and use the MAS scratch code where available.

Do all medicines have a scratch code?

No. MAS was rolled out on anti-malarial and antibiotic medicines from 2012, and registration holders choose a MAS provider. Many other products have no scratch panel, so use the Greenbook and label checks instead.

Is it free to report by SMS?

Yes. NAFDAC says SMS reports to the PRASCOR short code 20543 are free on MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile.

Will my name be shared if I complain?

NAFDAC states that complainants are assured of anonymity and confidentiality.

Where can I see products NAFDAC has warned about?

NAFDAC publishes public alerts and recalls in the "Recalls and Alerts" section of nafdac.gov.ng. Check it if you hear about a fake product in circulation.

Sources: NAFDAC Greenbook; NAFDAC, Mobile Authentication Service; NAFDAC, Handling Consumer Complaint; NAFDAC, PV/PMS FAQs; NAFDAC, Med Safety App; last reviewed November 2026. Short codes and phone lines can change; confirm on nafdac.gov.ng.