Under Nigeria's Pension Reform Act 2014, employers pay at least 10% and workers 8% into a Retirement Savings Account run by a PFA, accessed at retirement or age 50.

Nigeria's Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) requires covered workers to save for retirement in a personal Retirement Savings Account ( RSA) managed by a Pension Fund Administrator ( PFA) of their choice. Under the Pension Reform Act 2014, the employer contributes at least 10% and the employee at least 8% of monthly emoluments, and the money is normally accessed from age 50 or retirement, whichever is later.

This guide explains, based on the Pension Reform Act 2014 and guidance published by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), who the scheme covers, how contributions are deducted and remitted, how to choose or change your PFA, what happens if you lose your job, and the options you have when you retire. It describes how the system works; it is not advice on which PFA or retirement product to pick.

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Key facts

Law Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014) Regulator National Pension Commission (PenCom) Who must join Public service (federal, FCT, states, local governments) and private organisations with 15 or more employees Minimum contributions Employer 10% + employee 8% of monthly emoluments Your account Retirement Savings Account (RSA), identified by an RSA PIN Remittance deadline Within 7 working days of paying salary Normal access At retirement or age 50, whichever is later Changing PFA Free, not more than once every 365 days

What is the Contributory Pension Scheme and who does it cover?

The CPS was set up by law for the payment of retirement benefits to employees in Nigeria. The PRA 2014 replaced the Pension Reform Act 2004 and continues a uniform contributory pension scheme for both the public and private sectors. Instead of a pension promised by the employer and paid from future budgets, each worker builds up savings in their own account, and those savings are invested by the PFA.

The Act applies to employment in the public service of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory, the states and local governments, and to the private sector. In the private sector it applies to organisations with 15 or more employees. Employees of organisations with fewer than three employees, and self-employed people, are entitled to join under guidelines issued by PenCom; PenCom runs a Personal Pension Plan for people outside formal employment.

Some groups are exempt, including those listed in section 291 of the Constitution, such as members of the Armed Forces and the intelligence and secret services, and employees who had three years or less to retire when the 2004 Act began.

How much is deducted, and who pays it?

Section 4 of the Act sets the minimum rates as a share of the employee's monthly emoluments:

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Employer: at least 10%.

at least 10%. Employee: at least 8%.

Employer and employee can agree to raise these rates, and PenCom must be notified. An employer may also choose to bear the full cost itself, in which case its contribution must be at least 20%. Any covered employee can also make voluntary contributions on top of the mandatory ones.

In addition, every employer must keep a group life insurance policy for each employee worth at least three times the employee's annual total emolument. If the employee dies in service, the insurance pays the named beneficiaries.

How does the money get into your RSA?

You open an RSA with a PFA of your choice and tell your employer which PFA you chose and your RSA details. If you do not open one within six months of starting work, your employer can ask a PFA to open an account for you under PenCom guidelines. Your employer deducts your 8% at source every month. Not later than 7 working days after paying your salary, the employer sends your contribution plus its own to the Pension Fund Custodian named by your PFA. The custodian notifies the PFA, which credits your RSA. You deal with your account only through your PFA, not the custodian.

An employer that fails to deduct or remit on time must still pay what is due and is liable to a penalty of not less than 2% of the unpaid contribution for each month the default continues. The penalty is recoverable as a debt owed to the employee's RSA. Contributions are tax-deductible, investment income of pension funds is not taxed, and retirement benefits paid under the Act are not taxable.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Pension Reform Act 2014, PenCom

Can you change your PFA?

Yes. The Act lets you transfer your RSA from one PFA to another, but not more than once a year. PenCom's guidance on the RSA Transfer System explains how it works:

You start the transfer at the receiving PFA (the new one), giving your surname, RSA PIN and phone number; an email address is optional but recommended for updates. Your fingerprint is captured live to confirm your identity.

(the new one), giving your surname, RSA PIN and phone number; an email address is optional but recommended for updates. Your fingerprint is captured live to confirm your identity. You do not need to tell your current PFA first, but if you registered before 1 July 2019 your biometrics and biodata must have been recaptured, including your NIN.

The transfer is free . Requests are processed at the end of each quarter (March, June, September and December); requests received in the third month of a quarter roll into the next quarter.

. Requests are processed at the end of each quarter (March, June, September and December); requests received in the third month of a quarter roll into the next quarter. When you change jobs, you keep the same RSA; just give the new employer your PFA and PIN.

What happens if you lose your job before 50?

As a rule, you cannot withdraw from your RSA before age 50. There is one important exception. If you retire voluntarily or are disengaged from employment and do not secure another job, you may, with PenCom's approval, withdraw up to 25% of your RSA balance after four months of being out of work. The rest stays in the account and is accessed later under the normal retirement rules.

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How do you get your pension when you retire?

At retirement or age 50, whichever is later, the Act lets you use your RSA balance in the following ways:

A lump sum, as long as what is left is enough to fund a programmed withdrawal or an annuity for life under PenCom's guidelines. Programmed withdrawal: monthly or quarterly payments from your PFA, calculated on your expected lifespan. Annuity for life: monthly or quarterly payments bought from a life insurance company licensed by the National Insurance Commission.

Which option suits you depends on your balance, health and family situation; your PFA must explain the figures to you before you sign.

Frequently asked questions

Does the scheme apply to small private companies?

It is mandatory for private organisations with 15 or more employees. Workers in smaller firms and self-employed people can still join voluntarily under PenCom guidelines.

What is an RSA PIN?

It is the unique number that identifies your Retirement Savings Account. You need it when changing employers, transferring to another PFA or checking your contributions.

How often can I change my PFA?

Not more than once in every 365 days. The transfer is free and is started at the new PFA.

Can I withdraw part of my pension savings if I lose my job?

If you are under 50 and have not found another job after four months, you can apply, with PenCom's approval, to withdraw up to 25% of your RSA balance.

What happens to my pension if I die before retirement?

The group life insurance your employer must keep pays your named beneficiaries, and, once a valid will admitted to probate or letters of administration are presented, your PFA releases the RSA balance, with PenCom's approval, to your personal representative or as a court directs.

What can I do if my employer does not remit my contributions?

Ask your PFA for your contribution history and raise the gap with your employer. Late remittance attracts a penalty of at least 2% a month under the Act, and PenCom lets workers report a defaulting employer through its website.

Sources: National Pension Commission – Pension Reform Act 2014 (sections 2–7, 10–14, 16); PenCom – FAQs on the RSA Transfer System; last reviewed November 2026. Rules can be changed by later amendments and PenCom guidelines; confirm details with your PFA or PenCom. The photo at the top is an AI-generated illustration. This article is general information, not financial advice.