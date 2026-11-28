Nigeria's federal government has three arms: the National Assembly makes laws, the President heads the executive and the courts interpret the law. How they work and check one another.

Nigeria's federal government has three arms set out in the 1999 Constitution: the legislature (the National Assembly, made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives), which makes laws; the executive, headed by the President, which carries them out; and the judiciary, headed by the Supreme Court, which interprets them. Power is also shared with 36 states and with local government councils.

This guide explains what each arm does, how many members the two chambers have, how the arms check one another, and how the federal level relates to the states, the Federal Capital Territory and local governments. It describes the structure in the Constitution, not the people who currently hold office.

Also read N’assembly doesn’t approve all Tinubu’s loan requests, says Opeyemi Bamidele

Key facts

Type of state A federation of 36 states and a Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) Legislature National Assembly: Senate and House of Representatives Senate Three senators from each state and one from the FCT (109 in total) House of Representatives 360 members representing constituencies Executive The President: Head of State, Chief Executive and Commander-in-Chief Term of office Four years for the President and for each chamber of the National Assembly Highest court Supreme Court: the Chief Justice of Nigeria and not more than 21 other Justices Local government 768 local government areas and six area councils in the FCT

What kind of state is Nigeria?

Section 2 of the Constitution describes Nigeria as "one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign state" known as the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and says it shall be a federation consisting of states and a Federal Capital Territory. Section 3 lists the 36 states by name and provides for 768 local government areas, plus six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Constitution is the highest law. If any other law is inconsistent with it, the Constitution prevails and the other law is void to the extent of the inconsistency. Every arm and every level of government draws its powers from it.

Those powers are divided in three sections placed side by side:

Section 4 vests the legislative powers of the Federation in the National Assembly.

vests the legislative powers of the Federation in the National Assembly. Section 5 vests the executive powers of the Federation in the President.

vests the executive powers of the Federation in the President. Section 6 vests the judicial powers of the Federation in the courts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is what is meant by the separation of powers: different institutions make the law, apply it and rule on it.

What does the National Assembly do?

The National Assembly is the federal legislature. It has two chambers:

The Senate consists of three senators from each state and one from the Federal Capital Territory, which gives every state equal representation. Its presiding officers are the President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate, elected by senators from among themselves.

consists of three senators from each state and one from the Federal Capital Territory, which gives every state equal representation. Its presiding officers are the President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate, elected by senators from among themselves. The House of Representatives consists of 360 members representing constituencies of "nearly equal population as far as possible", so more populous states have more members. It is led by a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker chosen by its members.

Each chamber stands dissolved four years after its first sitting. The National Assembly's main functions under the Constitution are:

Making laws. It has power to make laws "for the peace, order and good government of the Federation" on matters in the Exclusive Legislative List , which only the federal legislature may legislate on. The list includes defence, external affairs, currency and coinage, citizenship and immigration. It also shares a Concurrent Legislative List with the states.

It has power to make laws "for the peace, order and good government of the Federation" on matters in the , which only the federal legislature may legislate on. The list includes defence, external affairs, currency and coinage, citizenship and immigration. It also shares a with the states. Controlling public money. No money may be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation unless the Constitution charges it on the fund or the withdrawal is authorised by an Appropriation Act or a similar Act of the National Assembly. This is why the budget must be passed as a law.

No money may be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation unless the Constitution charges it on the fund or the withdrawal is authorised by an Appropriation Act or a similar Act of the National Assembly. This is why the budget must be passed as a law. Oversight. Each chamber may direct an investigation into any matter on which it can make laws, and into the conduct of any ministry or department that executes those laws or spends money appropriated by the National Assembly.

Each chamber may direct an investigation into any matter on which it can make laws, and into the conduct of any ministry or department that executes those laws or spends money appropriated by the National Assembly. Confirming appointments. The Senate confirms certain appointments made by the President, including ministers.

What does the executive do?

The Constitution provides that "there shall be for the Federation a President", who is the Head of State, the Chief Executive of the Federation and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Executive power is vested in the President and may be exercised directly or through the Vice-President, ministers or officers in the public service of the Federation. It covers carrying out and maintaining the Constitution and all laws made by the National Assembly.

Two rules shape the office:

Term. The President holds office for four years. A person who has been elected to the office at any two previous elections is not qualified to be elected again.

The President holds office for four years. A person who has been elected to the office at any two previous elections is not qualified to be elected again. Ministers. Ministers are appointed by the President once their nominations are confirmed by the Senate. The President must appoint at least one minister from each state, who must be an indigene of that state. The body of ministers is what the Constitution calls the executive council of the Federation.

How is the judiciary organised?

Judicial power is vested in the courts. Section 6 lists the superior courts of record, which include:

the Supreme Court of Nigeria ;

; the Court of Appeal ;

; the Federal High Court ;

; the National Industrial Court ;

; the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the High Court of each state ;

; the Sharia Court of Appeal and the Customary Court of Appeal, of the Federal Capital Territory and of a state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Supreme Court consists of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and such number of Justices, not exceeding 21, as an Act of the National Assembly prescribes. The Chief Justice and the Justices are appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, subject to confirmation by the Senate. All three arms therefore take part in choosing the country's most senior judges.

How do the three arms check one another?

The Constitution builds in several controls so that no arm acts alone:

Assent and override. When a bill is presented to the President, the President must within 30 days signify whether assent is given or withheld. If assent is withheld and the bill is passed again by each chamber by a two-thirds majority, it becomes law without the President's assent. The power of the purse. The executive can only spend what the National Assembly has authorised by law. Confirmation. Ministers and the most senior judges take office only after the Senate confirms them. Investigation. The legislature can investigate how ministries and departments apply laws and public funds. Supremacy of the Constitution. Because any law inconsistent with the Constitution is void to the extent of the inconsistency, the courts can be asked to rule on whether a law or action is valid.

How do the states and local governments fit in?

Each state mirrors the federal arrangement on a smaller scale. A state has a Governor, who is its chief executive, and a single-chamber House of Assembly of not less than 24 and not more than 40 members. A House of Assembly may make laws on any matter that is not on the Exclusive Legislative List, and on matters on the Concurrent List to the extent the Constitution allows. Each state also has its own High Court.

Below the states, section 7 guarantees "the system of local government by democratically elected local government councils". Every state government must ensure these councils exist under a state law that provides for their establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions.

Frequently asked questions

How many senators does Nigeria have?

The Senate has 109 seats: three senators from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Can the National Assembly pass a law without the President's signature?

Yes. If the President withholds assent and each chamber passes the bill again by a two-thirds majority, the bill becomes law and the President's assent is not required.

Which is the highest court in Nigeria?

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, made up of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and not more than 21 other Justices.

Is the Federal Capital Territory a state?

No. The Constitution describes Nigeria as a federation of states and a Federal Capital Territory. The FCT has one senator, its own High Court and six area councils.

Sources: Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), sections 2 to 7 and the chapters on the legislature, the executive and the judicature, text consulted via the Constitute Project; see also the National Assembly website; last reviewed November 2026. The Constitution has been altered several times; check the current official text for details such as qualifications for office and the content of the legislative lists.