NDIC insures deposits in CBN-licensed banks automatically and free: up to ₦5 million per depositor per bank at deposit money banks, paid via your BVN. How claims and liquidation dividends work.

If a bank in Nigeria fails, your money is protected by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). For deposit money (commercial) banks, the NDIC repays insured deposits of up to ₦5,000,000 per depositor per bank. You do not register or pay anything: banks pay the premiums, and the NDIC uses your BVN to send the insured sum to your account in another bank.

This guide explains what deposit insurance is, which institutions are covered, what happens when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) closes a bank, how money above the insured limit is recovered, and how to file a claim if you are not paid automatically. It is based on the NDIC's own website and published notices.

Also read Nigeria CBN 100m Mortgage Scheme Breakdown: Rates And Affordability

Key facts

Who insures deposits Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Law NDIC Act No. 33 of 2023 Cost to depositors None; insured institutions pay the premiums Registration Not required; deposits in CBN-licensed banks are insured automatically Maximum insured amount (deposit money banks) ₦5,000,000 per depositor per bank (as stated by the NDIC, November 2026) How payment is made Credited to your account in another bank, located through your BVN Money above the limit Repaid over time as liquidation dividends, pro-rata

What is deposit insurance and why does Nigeria have it?

Deposit insurance is a system set up by government to protect depositors from losing their insured deposits when a licensed financial institution cannot meet its obligations. The NDIC describes two goals: making sure a depositor does not lose all their money if a bank fails, and keeping public confidence in the banking system so that rumours do not trigger a bank run on healthy banks.

It is not the same as an ordinary insurance policy. With deposit insurance:

the bank pays the premium , while the depositor benefits and pays nothing;

, while the depositor benefits and pays nothing; participation is compulsory for licensed deposit-taking institutions;

for licensed deposit-taking institutions; coverage is deliberately limited to a maximum amount, unlike some private policies.

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Which banks and accounts are covered?

According to the NDIC, every deposit-taking financial institution licensed by the CBN is an insured institution, and membership is compulsory under the NDIC Act 2023. That includes:

Deposit money banks (commercial banks)

(commercial banks) Microfinance banks (MFBs)

(MFBs) Primary mortgage banks (PMBs)

(PMBs) Non-interest banks

Payment service banks (PSBs)

The NDIC keeps separate funds for these groups: the Deposit Insurance Fund for deposit money banks, a special fund for microfinance and mortgage banks, funds for non-interest institutions, and a fund for payment service banks. The ₦5 million figure is the limit the NDIC states for deposit money banks; other types of institution have their own coverage levels under the NDIC Act, so check the NDIC website for the current amount that applies to your MFB or mortgage bank. The NDIC publishes a list of insured banks on its site.

Mobile money wallets are covered through what the NDIC calls pass-through deposit insurance. The mobile money operator keeps customers' money in a pool or trust account at a bank, and instead of insuring the pool as one account, the NDIC insures each subscriber's balance, up to ₦5,000,000 per subscriber per deposit money bank, or the applicable level under the NDIC Act. Conditions apply: the operator must hold the money in trust for subscribers, records must show each subscriber's share, and subscribers must meet the CBN's KYC rules. The operator itself is not covered under this scheme.

What happens if my bank is closed?

The NDIC explains the process in five steps:

Premiums and the fund: insured banks pay annual premiums based on their deposits and risk profile into the insurance fund. Supervision: the NDIC works with the CBN to supervise banks and reduce the risk of failure. Licence revocation: if the CBN revokes a bank's licence, the NDIC is appointed liquidator. Payment of the insured sum: using your Bank Verification Number (BVN), the NDIC finds your accounts in other banks and pays the insured amount automatically. Liquidation: the NDIC sells the failed bank's assets and recovers its debts, then pays depositors with balances above the limit as liquidation dividends, shared pro-rata.

The NDIC Act 2023 sets a statutory response time of 30 days for paying insured deposits. In the case of Heritage Bank, whose licence the CBN revoked on 3 June 2024, the NDIC says it began paying insured deposits within four days of the closure, working with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to credit depositors' alternative accounts.

What if I have more than ₦5 million in the bank?

The insured sum is paid first. The balance above the limit is not lost, but it is not guaranteed either: it is repaid only as far as the NDIC recovers money from the failed bank's assets and debtors. These payments are called liquidation dividends and are made in tranches, at a rate per naira, to every depositor with an uninsured balance. For Heritage Bank, the NDIC announced a first tranche of ₦46.6 billion in April 2025, paid at 9.2 kobo per naira. Only after all depositors have been fully paid do creditors and shareholders receive anything.

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Note that the limit applies per depositor per bank: coverage is counted separately at each insured bank where you hold money.

How do I file a claim if I was not paid automatically?

Automatic payment depends on your BVN and on having an account in another bank. The NDIC said in August 2026 that unpaid insured deposits at Heritage Bank were mainly linked to missing BVNs, no alternative bank account, unresolved verification and depositors not filing. If that applies to you, the NDIC's claims page sets out these steps:

Gather documents: proof of deposit (passbook, cheque book, statement of account or fixed deposit certificate) and valid ID (driver's licence, international passport, national ID or NIN, voter's card, or an endorsed letter from a traditional ruler or local government chairman), plus a recent passport photograph and details of an active bank account for payment. Add extra documents if needed: companies, government agencies, partnerships, sole proprietors, associations and families of deceased depositors each need additional papers, such as a certificate of incorporation or letters of administration. Complete the Depositors Verification Form (CRD VF1) online or download it, giving the name of the closed bank, your account details and the account where you want to be paid. Submit: online directly, by email to the NDIC claims address on its website, or in person to the Claims Resolution Department at the NDIC office, 23A Marina, Lagos. You can also visit the nearest NDIC office. Check before submitting: names must match across all documents and your original bank records, and signatures and bank details must be correct.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need to register or pay for NDIC cover?

No. The NDIC says coverage needs no registration and no fees; deposits in CBN-licensed banks are insured automatically.

How much of my money is insured?

For deposit money banks, up to ₦5,000,000 per depositor per bank, as stated by the NDIC in November 2026. Other institution types have their own levels; check the NDIC website.

Is my mobile money wallet insured?

Yes, through pass-through deposit insurance, if the operator meets the NDIC's conditions. Each subscriber's balance is insured up to the applicable limit.

How fast does the NDIC pay?

The NDIC Act 2023 sets 30 days. Payment is fastest if you have a BVN and an account in another bank.

What happens to the amount above the limit?

It is paid as liquidation dividends, pro-rata, as the NDIC recovers money from the failed bank's assets and debtors. The amount and timing depend on those recoveries.

Sources: NDIC, Frequently Asked Questions; NDIC, How we insure your deposits; NDIC, Your Claims; NDIC notices on Heritage Bank (April 2025, August 2026); last reviewed November 2026. Coverage limits can change; confirm the current figure on the NDIC website.