Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has recounted how his wife Zainab Kwankwaso left the Government House and filed for divorce at an Abuja court, amid his political rift with her uncle Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has narrated how his wife, Zainab Kwankwaso, left the Government House and filed for divorce at an Abuja court. He spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa service that aired on Sunday morning.

The governor said the couple had been married for about 20 years and had children together before the relationship broke down. Zainab is a niece of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Kano governor and current running mate to presidential candidate Peter Obi under the New Nigeria Democratic Congress. Yusuf described how the marriage unravelled. He said many things happened until her belongings were packed and she was taken away from his house.

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Yusuf Explains Court Filing Surprise

He said he remained patient and did not speak out. He said he assured their children that their mother would return home. He added that he was surprised when he later heard she had sued him in court in Abuja rather than in Kano.

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"Suddenly, she dragged me to court, a court in Abuja, not even in Kano," the governor said. The divorce case is before the Upper Area Court in the Gudu District of Abuja, marked CV/97/26. It was adjourned until December 15. The adjournment followed a request by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, who represented the governor.

Bature asked for more time to brief his principal on the court processes. The governor said he has evidence and detailed information about how his wife was taken from his house. But he said he would not disclose the circumstances publicly because such domestic matters should not become a public controversy. Asked why he decided to speak about the matter, Yusuf denied politicising the family dispute.

Governor Details Pain Over Secret Removal

"I am not the one who politicised it. If this was done to you, how would you feel?

" he asked. He further explained his pain. He said it was painful to have his wife's belongings packed without his knowledge, for her to be taken away and kept elsewhere without his knowledge, taken to someone else's house without his knowledge, and then to suddenly hear that she was the one who sued him in court. Yusuf also spoke about his wife's background.

He said Zainab is the daughter of Kwankwaso's elder brother. He said Kwankwaso previously married her off to someone, but that marriage did not last long. After that, he said God brought them together and he married her about 20 years ago. Zainab is the daughter of Kwankwaso's late elder brother, Dahiru Kwankwaso, who died in an accident on the Kano-Kaduna expressway in 1985.

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She grew up in Kwankwaso's household until he gave her out in marriage, first to an unidentified person and then to Governor Yusuf. On November 16, while addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano, Governor Yusuf acknowledged the divorce development. He likened his situation to a demotion from a corporal to a constable because he now had one wife. He also said at the time that steps had been taken towards dissolving the marriage.

Divorce Complicates Political Alliances

The governor said the matter is still being examined and expressed hope that a resolution could be reached. The public dispute has drawn attention because of the political relationship between Yusuf and Kwankwaso, who was instrumental in Yusuf's political rise. For over two decades, Yusuf was one of Kwankwaso's closest allies and a central figure in the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

He served as Kwankwaso's personal assistant and later as Commissioner for Works during Kwankwaso's second term as governor from 2011 to 2015. Their relationship deteriorated after Yusuf defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the All Progressives Congress in January 2026. He cited the need to align Kano State with the federal government. Kwankwaso also left the NNPP.

He joined the African Democratic Congress before moving to the New Nigeria Democratic Congress, where he emerged as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.