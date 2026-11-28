Mobile money lets you hold and move naira in a wallet tied to your phone number. Operators need a CBN licence, customer funds sit in bank pool accounts with NDIC cover, and complaints must be resolved in 48 hours.

Mobile money in Nigeria is a service that lets you keep electronic naira in a wallet tied to your phone number, and use it to send, receive and pay without needing a traditional bank account. Operators must be licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), customers' money is held in separate accounts at commercial banks, and wallet balances are covered by deposit insurance from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This guide explains who is allowed to run a mobile money service, what a wallet is, how deposits and withdrawals through agents work, what limits apply, how your money is protected and what to do when a transaction goes wrong. It is based on the CBN's Regulatory Framework and Guidelines on Mobile Money Services in Nigeria, issued in July 2021.

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Key facts

Regulator Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the telecoms side Who can operate Banks, and non-bank companies specifically licensed by the CBN Who cannot lead a scheme Telecommunication companies (no telco-led model) What a wallet is tied to Your mobile phone number, protected by a PIN or password Where customer money sits Settlement (pool) accounts at deposit money banks, held on behalf of customers Deposit insurance NDIC pass-through deposit insurance, up to the applicable coverage level Complaint deadline for operators Not later than 48 hours after the complaint is lodged What operators cannot do Give loans, accept foreign currency deposits, or accept airtime as payment

What is mobile money and how is it different from a bank account?

The CBN describes mobile money as a way to bring people without bank accounts into the formal financial system by using the mobile phone as the channel. The regulator recognises three ways a mobile money transaction can run:

Bank account based: the phone is used to move money in or out of an ordinary bank account.

the phone is used to move money in or out of an ordinary bank account. Card account based: a payment card is linked to the phone and used to start and finish payments.

a payment card is linked to the phone and used to start and finish payments. Stored value (e-wallet) based: money is held as electronic value in a wallet inside the operator's system. This is what most people mean by a mobile wallet.

The main difference from a bank account is where the relationship sits. With a wallet, your balance is electronic money issued by a mobile money operator, and the matching cash is kept in a bank on your behalf. Under the guidelines, every account activated on a mobile application must be linked to a mobile phone number.

Who is allowed to run a mobile money service in Nigeria?

Only organisations licensed by the CBN may act as mobile money operators (MMOs). The framework sets out two models:

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Bank-led: a bank, or a group of banks, delivers the service, alone or with approved partners.

a bank, or a group of banks, delivers the service, alone or with approved partners. Non-bank-led: a company that is not a deposit money bank and not a telecommunication company is specifically licensed by the CBN to deliver the service.

The framework states that a telco-led model, where a mobile network operator is the lead, does not operate in Nigeria.

A licensed operator may create and manage wallets, issue e-money, recruit and manage agents and manage the pool accounts. It may not grant loans, advances or guarantees, accept foreign currency deposits, underwrite insurance or accept airtime as a form of deposit or payment.

How do you open and use a mobile wallet?

The exact screens differ from one operator to another, but the CBN guidelines fix the steps every scheme must follow:

Registration. The operator registers you and carries out the know-your-customer (KYC) checks required for the level of wallet you want. Activation. Before any transaction, you activate the service with a security code such as a PIN or password. The application is not allowed to save the PIN on the handset. Funding. You put money in through an agent, from a bank account or from another wallet. Confirmation. Before a payment goes through, the system must show you a summary: the paying and receiving phone numbers, a description, the amount, the date and time and a unique transaction reference. Confirming the summary commits you to the transaction. Receipt. After a successful transaction you receive an electronic receipt that matches the summary, with an option to save it.

What are mobile money agents and what do they do?

Agents are the shops and kiosks where customers pay cash in and take cash out. They are the link between cash and the electronic wallet, which matters most in places with no bank branch nearby. Their activities are governed by the CBN's rules on agent banking.

Two rules protect customers at the agent's counter. Operators must clearly display the charges for their services through their agents, and the operator is held responsible for the actions and inactions of its agents. Charges may not be taken by deducting airtime from your line.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: Central Bank of Nigeria, Guidelines on Mobile Money Services (July 2021)

What limits apply to a mobile money wallet?

How much you can send in a day and hold in a wallet depends on your KYC level: the more identification you provide, the higher the limit. The July 2021 guidelines set out three levels:

Level 1: daily cumulative outflow of N50,000 and a balance limit of N300,000.

daily cumulative outflow of N50,000 and a balance limit of N300,000. Level 2: daily cumulative outflow of N200,000 and a balance limit of N500,000.

daily cumulative outflow of N200,000 and a balance limit of N500,000. Level 3: daily cumulative outflow of N5,000,000 and no balance limit.

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The guidelines add that the CBN may change transaction limits from time to time, and the identification required at each level is set by separate CBN rules. Treat these figures as the 2021 baseline and confirm the limits that apply to your wallet with your operator.

Is money in a mobile wallet safe?

Several rules are designed to keep customers' funds separate from the operator's own business:

Settlement accounts. All obligations from mobile money transactions are settled into accounts held with deposit money banks. These are opened as nominee accounts on behalf of the operator's customers, and operators must keep separate accounts for their other activities.

All obligations from mobile money transactions are settled into accounts held with deposit money banks. These are opened as nominee accounts on behalf of the operator's customers, and operators must keep separate accounts for their other activities. Full backing. The balance in the settlement account must always equal the total unspent balance of all e-money holders. Operators reconcile their pool accounts daily.

The balance in the settlement account must always equal the total unspent balance of all e-money holders. Operators reconcile their pool accounts daily. No borrowing against it. The settlement account may not be used as collateral for loans.

The settlement account may not be used as collateral for loans. Deposit insurance. Subscribers' unspent funds must be insured up to the applicable coverage level by the NDIC, under its pass-through deposit insurance framework for mobile money subscribers.

Subscribers' unspent funds must be insured up to the applicable coverage level by the NDIC, under its pass-through deposit insurance framework for mobile money subscribers. Operator failure. If an operator fails, the CBN facilitates the transfer of its deposit liabilities, with subscribers' funds in the pool account, to another operator or financial institution.

Your own part is spelled out too. The guidelines list protecting your PIN or password, checking the recipient's phone number and the transaction details before you authorise, and reporting fraud and errors promptly as customer responsibilities.

What should you do if a mobile money transaction goes wrong?

Keep the evidence. Save the electronic receipt or note the transaction reference, amount, date and time. Complain to the operator. Operators must keep a channel open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for enquiries and complaints, in a language customers understand. Allow 48 hours. The guidelines require operators to resolve customer complaints within a reasonable time and not later than 48 hours from the date the complaint was lodged. Escalate. If resolution is unduly delayed, you can escalate the complaint to the Consumer Protection Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a bank account to use mobile money in Nigeria?

No. A stored value wallet lives inside the operator's system and is linked to your phone number. Mobile money can also be run from a bank account or a card, but neither is required for a wallet.

Can a mobile money operator give me a loan?

No. The CBN guidelines bar mobile money operators from granting any form of loans, advances or guarantees, directly or indirectly.

Can I pay or fund my wallet with airtime?

No. Operators may not accept airtime as a deposit or payment, and charges may not be deducted from your airtime.

What happens to my money if the operator closes down?

An operator must give the CBN 120 days' written notice before it stops operating, and the CBN can order it to meet its outstanding obligations. Customers' funds sit in pool accounts at banks and are covered by NDIC deposit insurance up to the applicable level.

How quickly must a complaint be resolved?

Not later than 48 hours from the date you lodged it with the operator. If it drags on, escalate to the CBN's Consumer Protection Department.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Regulatory Framework and Guidelines on Mobile Money Services in Nigeria (July 2021); last reviewed November 2026. Limits and requirements can be changed by later CBN circulars; confirm current terms with your operator. The photograph is an AI-generated illustration.