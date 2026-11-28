Health insurance in Nigeria explained: what the NHIA does, the programmes for workers, students, families and the self-employed, the 10% + 5% contribution, dependants, HMOs, state schemes and exclusions.

Health insurance in Nigeria is regulated by the National Health Insurance Authority ( NHIA) and works by pooling contributions to pay for a defined package of care. Workers usually join through an employer, with 10% of basic salary paid by the employer and 5% by the employee. Others join through a state scheme, the NHIA's programme for individuals and groups, a student plan or an HMO's private plan.

This guide explains what the NHIA is, which programme fits which kind of person, how contributions and dependants work, what role HMOs and state agencies play, what is covered and how people who cannot afford contributions are supported. It is based on the NHIA's own published programme pages and frequently asked questions.

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Key facts

Regulator National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), set up under the National Health Insurance Authority Act signed on 19 May 2022 What it replaced The National Health Insurance Scheme Act of 1999 Formal sector contribution 15% of basic salary: 10% from the employer, 5% from the employee Who a contribution covers The contributor, a spouse and four biological children under 18 State schemes A State Social Health Insurance Agency (SSHIA) in each of the 36 states Students TISHIP, registered at the school health centre Where care is given NHIA-accredited health facilities only

What is the NHIA and how does health insurance work in Nigeria?

The NHIA describes social health insurance as a social security system that guarantees a benefit package of healthcare services, paid for from funds created by pooling the contributions of participants.

The NHIA was established under the National Health Insurance Authority Act, signed into law on 19 May 2022. It replaced the National Health Insurance Scheme Act of 1999. The Authority says its role is to ensure financial access to healthcare for all Nigerians and legal residents.

Several organisations sit between you and the hospital:

NHIA regulates the system and runs some programmes directly.

regulates the system and runs some programmes directly. State Social Health Insurance Agencies (SSHIAs) run the schemes in each state, in partnership with the NHIA.

run the schemes in each state, in partnership with the NHIA. Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) provide private health plans. The NHIA publishes a list of accredited HMOs.

provide private health plans. The NHIA publishes a list of accredited HMOs. Healthcare providers are the accredited hospitals and clinics where enrollees receive care.

Which health insurance programme can I join?

The NHIA lists separate programmes for different groups. The right one depends on how you earn a living.

Public Sector Social Health Insurance Programme: for government workers and their families.

for government workers and their families. Organized Private Sector Social Health Insurance Programme (OPSSHIP): for private sector workers and their families. The NHIA says it is administered by the NHIA itself and not by HMOs. The employer sends an application to the NHIA and, once approved, the NHIA works with the employer to enrol all employees.

for private sector workers and their families. The NHIA says it is administered by the NHIA itself and not by HMOs. The employer sends an application to the NHIA and, once approved, the NHIA works with the employer to enrol all employees. Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP): for people whether employed or not. The NHIA lists small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, associations, unions and charities, self-employed people, retirees, Nigerians abroad paying for relatives and friends at home, and foreigners residing in Nigeria.

for people whether employed or not. The NHIA lists small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, associations, unions and charities, self-employed people, retirees, Nigerians abroad paying for relatives and friends at home, and foreigners residing in Nigeria. Tertiary Institutions Social Health Insurance Programme (TISHIP): for students in federal, state and private universities, polytechnics and other institutions.

for students in federal, state and private universities, polytechnics and other institutions. State Social Health Insurance schemes: organised by the SSHIA in the state where you live.

organised by the SSHIA in the state where you live. Private Health Plans: provided by HMOs for self-employed people, staff of small, medium or large companies, families and community group members.

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Graphic: Headtopics; source: National Health Insurance Authority (nhia.gov.ng)

How much do workers and employers contribute?

For the public sector programme, the NHIA says the contribution is based on earnings and can be worked out in two ways: 15% of basic salary, or 5% of the organisation's consolidated employee salaries.

Under the basic salary approach, the employer pays 10% of your basic salary and you pay 5%. The NHIA adds that an employer may decide to pay the whole contribution, so that the employee pays nothing. The employee pays for an NHIA ID card once enrolment is complete.

The NHIA's frequently asked questions also note that the employer's contribution substitutes the medical allowance. To join the public sector programme you need your work ID, your National Identification Number (NIN), recent pay slips and proof of family ties.

Premiums for GIFSHIP, state schemes and private plans are set by the programme or the provider and differ from one to another. Confirm the current amount with the NHIA office, the SSHIA or the HMO before paying.

Who is covered under my contribution?

According to the NHIA, a contribution covers the contributor, a spouse and four biological children under the age of 18. Any family member beyond those six can be registered as an extra dependant for an additional fee.

A child above 18 is not covered by a parent's contribution. The NHIA points such children to two options: students in tertiary institutions can be covered under TISHIP, and anyone can register under GIFSHIP.

How do I enrol if I am self-employed, retired or a student?

Individuals and families (GIFSHIP). The NHIA sets out three steps:

Visit an NHIA office and register. Pay the annual premium online or at the bank. Get your NHIA ID card.

Groups follow a similar path: collect forms for all members from an NHIA office, submit the completed forms, pay the group annual premium and collect ID cards for everyone. GIFSHIP has separate categories for the general public, for retirees, for National Youth Service Corps members and for constituents sponsored by members of the National or State Assemblies.

State schemes. Contact the SSHIA in the state where you live to find out whether you qualify. Once you join, you get a card to take to the hospital whenever you need care. The NHIA says that, depending on the initiative, a state agency may cover up to 100% of the cost of consultations, hospital stays and emergencies, and that programmes vary across states.

Students (TISHIP). Register at your school's health centre, pay the yearly fee (N2,000 on the NHIA's programme page as of November 2026), obtain a health insurance ID card and show proof of enrolment every school year. If you need emergency care outside school, the NHIA asks you to inform the closest NHIA or SSHIA office to your school within 48 hours.

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What does NHIA health insurance cover, and what is excluded?

The NHIA describes the main advantages of its programmes as cashless treatment and comprehensive coverage. Private health plans, in the NHIA's description, give access to doctors' visits, hospital stays, emergency care and medications.

There are limits. The NHIA states plainly that its programmes do not cover all ailments: there are exclusions and partial exclusions. Two examples from its frequently asked questions:

Kidney dialysis is covered, but limited to six sessions yearly.

Illnesses associated with HIV/AIDS are covered, while HIV/AIDS drugs are handled by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

You cannot choose a provider outside the NHIA list; care is given only at NHIA-accredited facilities. If a prescribed drug is out of stock, the NHIA says the provider must source it.

What help exists for people who cannot afford contributions?

Two funds are aimed at poor and vulnerable people.

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) was established under Section 11 of the National Health Act 2014 to support a Basic Minimum Package of Health Services. Its funding includes an annual Federal Government grant of at least 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, along with donor grants. It works through three gateways, one of which is the NHIA gateway that helps poor Nigerians get health insurance. To enrol, the NHIA says to contact the SSHIA in your state of residence to see if you qualify.

The Vulnerable Group Fund (VGF) was established under Part III, Section 25 of the NHIA Act 2022. It supports people who may have difficulty paying for health care, such as people with disabilities, refugees, survivors of human trafficking and pregnant women. The NHIA office in your state can tell you whether you qualify.

State agencies are also expected to create a state equity fund for the poor and other vulnerable groups.

Frequently asked questions

Is NHIS the same as NHIA?

The NHIA replaced the earlier scheme. It was established under the National Health Insurance Authority Act signed on 19 May 2022, which replaced the National Health Insurance Scheme Act of 1999.

How many dependants does NHIA cover?

The contributor, a spouse and four biological children under 18. Additional family members can be added as extra dependants for a fee.

Does NHIA cover kidney dialysis?

Yes, but the NHIA limits it to six sessions yearly.

Can a self-employed person get health insurance in Nigeria?

Yes. Self-employed people can register under GIFSHIP at an NHIA office, join the state scheme through their SSHIA, or buy a private plan from an accredited HMO.

Where do I complain about a hospital or HMO?

The NHIA says complaints can be lodged with NHIA offices, with your HMO or through the NHIA call centre.

Sources: National Health Insurance Authority frequently asked questions, programme pages, Basic Health Care Provision Fund and Vulnerable Group Fund pages; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general information, not medical or financial advice; contribution rates, fees and benefit packages can change, so confirm details with the NHIA, your state agency or your HMO. The photo at the top is an AI-generated illustration.