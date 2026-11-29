Yellow fever spreads through day-biting Aedes mosquitoes. Learn the warning signs, why one vaccine dose at 9 months protects for life, the yellow card for travel, and how to report a case.

Yellow fever is a viral disease spread to people by the bite of infected, mostly day-biting Aedes mosquitoes, and Nigeria is one of the African countries where it occurs. The most effective protection is a single dose of yellow fever vaccine, which gives lifelong immunity. In Nigeria it is part of routine childhood immunisation at 9 months and is free for children in public health facilities.

This guide explains how yellow fever spreads, the warning signs to look out for, who should and should not be vaccinated, what travellers need to know about the "yellow card", and how to report a suspected case. It is based on guidance from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

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Key facts

Cause A virus spread by infected mosquitoes, mainly day-biting Aedes species Incubation period Usually 3 to 6 days after the bite Severe disease About 15% of infected people; about half of those die within 7 to 10 days (WHO) Vaccine One dose gives lifelong protection; no booster needed Routine schedule in Nigeria Given at 9 months; free for children in public facilities Travellers Vaccinate at least 10 days before travel; carry the yellow card (ICVP) Report a suspected case Nearest health facility; NCDC toll-free line 6232

How does yellow fever spread?

Yellow fever does not spread from person to person through coughing or touching. It is carried by mosquitoes. When a mosquito bites a person or monkey infected with the virus, it can then pass the virus on to the next person it bites. WHO names Aedes, Haemagogus and Sabethes mosquitoes as carriers; in Africa the Aedes mosquito is the main concern.

These mosquitoes breed in and around homes as well as in forests and farmland. An important difference from malaria is timing: the mosquitoes that carry yellow fever bite mainly during the day. WHO notes that insecticide-treated bed nets are therefore less effective against yellow fever than against malaria, although they remain important for malaria prevention.

WHO classifies 27 African countries and 13 Latin American countries as high-risk for yellow fever outbreaks, and NCDC confirms that the virus is found in Nigeria. When there is an outbreak in a state, NCDC informs the public through press statements, situation reports and public health advisories.

What are the symptoms of yellow fever?

Symptoms usually start 3 to 6 days after an infected mosquito bite. The first phase often looks like other common illnesses in Nigeria, such as malaria or typhoid. NCDC lists:

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sudden fever or chills,

severe headache,

back pain, muscle pain and general body aches,

nausea and vomiting,

tiredness and weakness.

According to WHO, these early symptoms usually disappear within 3 to 4 days. However, about 15% of infected people go on to a severe phase, with:

a return of high fever,

jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes, which gives the disease its name),

(yellowing of the skin and eyes, which gives the disease its name), bleeding from the mouth, nose, eyes or stomach,

failure of organs such as the liver and kidneys, and shock.

About half of the people who reach this severe phase die within 7 to 10 days. Yellowing of the eyes after a fever is a warning sign that needs urgent medical attention.

How can you prevent yellow fever?

Both NCDC and WHO say vaccination is the most effective way to prevent yellow fever. WHO states that immunity develops in 80 to 100% of people within 10 days of vaccination and in over 99% within 30 days, and that a single dose protects for life.

You can also reduce mosquito bites at home and outdoors:

Remove standing water around the house: empty or cover buckets, tyres, flower pots, drums and blocked gutters where mosquitoes breed. Clear overgrown shrubs near your home, as NCDC advises. Use insect repellent on exposed skin, especially during the day. Wear protective clothing, such as long sleeves and trousers, when outdoors or on farms. Use window screens or stay in screened or air-conditioned rooms where possible.

Who should get the yellow fever vaccine, and who should not?

NCDC says the yellow fever vaccine is essential for everyone from 9 months of age living in a country where the disease occurs, such as Nigeria. Children receive it at 9 months as part of the national routine immunisation schedule, free of charge in government health facilities. Adults can get the vaccine at health facilities across the country, and during mass vaccination campaigns it is given free to everyone in the target area.

Some people should not be vaccinated, or should first speak with a health worker:

Infants younger than 9 months .

. People with a severe allergy to any part of the vaccine, including eggs, chicken proteins or gelatin.

to any part of the vaccine, including eggs, chicken proteins or gelatin. People with a weakened immune system , for example from HIV, cancer treatment, a transplant or medicines such as steroids, or with thymus disorders.

, for example from HIV, cancer treatment, a transplant or medicines such as steroids, or with thymus disorders. Pregnant women and nursing mothers : WHO says vaccination in pregnancy is not recommended except during outbreaks, so ask a health worker.

: WHO says vaccination in pregnancy is not recommended except during outbreaks, so ask a health worker. Adults over 60: NCDC lists this group among those who should not receive it, and WHO advises careful weighing of risks and benefits.

Side effects are usually mild, such as headache, muscle aches or a low fever. NCDC advises anyone with a severe reaction to consult a health worker or return to the vaccination post immediately.

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Do you need a yellow card to travel?

Under the International Health Regulations, countries may ask travellers for proof of yellow fever vaccination. The proof is the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), commonly called the yellow card.

NCDC advises getting vaccinated at least 10 days before travelling to or from a country where yellow fever occurs.

travelling to or from a country where yellow fever occurs. International travellers in Nigeria can be vaccinated and obtain the card at any Port Health Services office.

office. Without a valid card, you risk being refused entry to some countries or being vaccinated on arrival.

Children vaccinated during routine immunisation are not automatically issued the yellow card, so plan ahead if a child will travel.

What should you do if you suspect yellow fever?

There is no specific medicine that cures yellow fever. Treatment in hospital is supportive, such as rest, fluids and care for complications, and outcomes are better when patients arrive early. If someone has fever, headache, vomiting and yellow eyes:

Go to the nearest health facility immediately; do not rely on self-medication. Tell the health worker about recent travel and whether the person has been vaccinated. Report concerns to the NCDC toll-free call centre, 6232.

Diagnosis is made with a blood test at a designated public health laboratory. People who recover from yellow fever are protected for life.

Frequently asked questions

Can yellow fever spread from one person to another?

No. It is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, not by direct contact, coughing or sneezing.

Do I need a booster dose of yellow fever vaccine?

No. NCDC and WHO say one dose gives lifelong protection. NCDC still encourages people to take part in mass vaccination campaigns in their area.

Is the yellow fever vaccine free in Nigeria?

It is free for children from 9 months in government health facilities as part of routine immunisation, and free for everyone during mass campaigns. Adults may pay a fee at other facilities.

Does a mosquito net protect against yellow fever?

Only partly. The mosquitoes that carry yellow fever bite mostly during the day, so vaccination, repellents and removing standing water matter more.

How soon before travel should I get vaccinated?

At least 10 days before departure, so the certificate is valid when you travel.

Sources: NCDC, Yellow Fever FAQs; WHO, Yellow fever fact sheet (October 2025); last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not personal medical advice.