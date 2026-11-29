Typhoid spreads through food or water contaminated with faeces. Learn the symptoms, blood test, antibiotics, the conjugate vaccine and WHO prevention steps for Nigerian homes.

Typhoid fever spreads mainly through food or water contaminated with the faeces of an infected person. You can prevent it by drinking safe (boiled or treated) water, washing hands with soap, eating food that is well cooked and still hot, and getting the typhoid conjugate vaccine where it is offered. Typhoid is confirmed with a blood test and treated with antibiotics prescribed by a health worker.

This guide explains what causes typhoid, how it spreads in homes, markets and schools, the symptoms to watch for, how it is diagnosed and treated, which vaccines exist, and the practical steps a Nigerian household can take to lower the risk. It follows guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

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Key facts

Cause The bacterium Salmonella Typhi, which lives only in humans How it spreads Contaminated food or water; bacteria shed in the faeces of infected people Main symptoms Prolonged high fever, tiredness, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea Diagnosis Confirmed through blood testing Treatment Antibiotics prescribed by a health worker; resistance is making treatment harder Vaccine Typhoid conjugate vaccine: a single injection, from 6 months of age Who is most at risk People without safe water and sanitation; children are at highest risk Global burden (WHO, 2019 estimate) About 9 million cases and 110,000 deaths a year

What is typhoid fever and why does it matter in Nigeria?

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. After the bacteria are swallowed with contaminated food or water, they multiply and spread into the bloodstream. WHO notes that while better living conditions and antibiotics sharply reduced typhoid in industrialised countries, the disease remains a public health problem in many developing areas, including the WHO African Region.

The risk is highest where people lack safe drinking water and adequate sanitation, and WHO says children are at the highest risk. In many Nigerian communities, households depend on wells, boreholes, water vendors or sachet water, and open drains or shared toilets can contaminate water sources, especially during the rainy season. These are exactly the conditions in which typhoid spreads.

WHO also warns that antibiotic resistance is growing, which makes treatment more complicated and expensive and makes it easier for typhoid to keep circulating in communities without safe water.

How does typhoid spread?

Salmonella Typhi lives only in humans. People with typhoid carry the bacteria in their bloodstream and intestinal tract and pass it out in their faeces. Infection happens when traces of that faeces reach someone else's mouth, usually through:

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Contaminated drinking water , for example a well or tank polluted by sewage or flood water.

, for example a well or tank polluted by sewage or flood water. Food handled by an infected person who did not wash their hands properly after using the toilet.

who did not wash their hands properly after using the toilet. Raw or undercooked food , and fruits or vegetables washed in unsafe water.

, and fruits or vegetables washed in unsafe water. Raw (unpasteurised) milk and ice made from unsafe water.

An important point: even after symptoms go away, some people can still carry the bacteria and spread it to others through their faeces. This is why WHO advises people being treated for typhoid to avoid preparing or serving food for others and to have a doctor confirm that no bacteria remain.

What are the symptoms of typhoid?

According to WHO, symptoms include:

Prolonged high fever that does not settle after a day or two

that does not settle after a day or two Fatigue and weakness

Headache

Nausea and abdominal pain

Constipation or diarrhoea

In some patients, a rash

Severe cases can lead to serious complications or even death. Because the early signs — fever, headache and body weakness — look like many other illnesses common in Nigeria, including malaria, it is not possible to tell typhoid apart just by how you feel. Anyone with a fever that lasts several days, especially a child, should be seen at a health facility.

How is typhoid diagnosed and treated?

WHO states that typhoid fever can be confirmed through blood testing. Ask the health worker which test is being done and what the result means, rather than relying on guesswork or buying drugs over the counter.

Typhoid is treated with antibiotics. Because resistance is common, the right medicine and how long to take it should be decided by a qualified health worker. WHO advises people being treated to:

Take the prescribed antibiotics for as long as the doctor has prescribed, even if they start to feel better. Wash their hands with soap and water after using the toilet, and avoid preparing or serving food for other people. Have the doctor test them again to make sure no Salmonella Typhi bacteria remain in the body.

Stopping antibiotics early or using them without a prescription can leave bacteria in the body and helps drug resistance grow.

How can you prevent typhoid at home?

WHO lists safe water, adequate sanitation, hygiene among food handlers and vaccination as effective ways to prevent typhoid. In practice, a household can:

Graphic: Headtopics; source: WHO typhoid fact sheet

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Make drinking water safe. When you are not sure about the water, boil it. If boiling is not possible, disinfect it with a reliable water treatment product, and store it in a clean, covered container.

When you are not sure about the water, boil it. If boiling is not possible, disinfect it with a reliable water treatment product, and store it in a clean, covered container. Wash hands with soap often, especially after using the toilet, after changing a baby and before cooking or eating.

often, especially after using the toilet, after changing a baby and before cooking or eating. Cook food thoroughly and eat it while it is still hot.

and eat it while it is still hot. Wash fruits and vegetables carefully with safe water, and peel them where possible if eating them raw.

with safe water, and peel them where possible if eating them raw. Avoid raw milk ; drink only pasteurised or boiled milk.

; drink only pasteurised or boiled milk. Avoid ice unless you know it was made from safe water.

unless you know it was made from safe water. Use a toilet or latrine and keep it away from wells and water storage.

These steps match WHO's Five Keys to Safer Food: keep clean; separate raw and cooked; cook thoroughly; keep food at safe temperatures; and use safe water and raw materials. They also protect against cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.

Is there a typhoid vaccine and who can get it?

Yes. WHO describes three types of typhoid vaccine:

Typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV): a single injection given to children from 6 months of age and adults up to 45 or 65 years, depending on the product. It gives longer-lasting protection than older vaccines. WHO has prequalified two conjugate vaccines since December 2017, and its expert advisory group (SAGE) recommended in October 2017 that TCV be added to routine childhood immunisation in countries where typhoid is common.

a single injection given to children from and adults up to 45 or 65 years, depending on the product. It gives longer-lasting protection than older vaccines. WHO has prequalified two conjugate vaccines since December 2017, and its expert advisory group (SAGE) recommended in October 2017 that TCV be added to routine childhood immunisation in countries where typhoid is common. Injectable polysaccharide vaccine: for people aged 2 years and above; it needs repeat or booster doses.

for people aged 2 years and above; it needs repeat or booster doses. Oral live vaccine (capsules): for people over 6 years; it also does not give long-lasting immunity.

Vaccine availability differs by country and state. Ask your primary health care centre or your child's immunisation clinic whether TCV is offered in your area and at what age. A vaccine lowers the risk but does not replace safe water and hand-washing.

Frequently asked questions

Can I catch typhoid from another person?

Not by casual contact like shaking hands with clean hands. It spreads when faeces from an infected person contaminate food, water or hands that then reach the mouth.

Is every fever with headache typhoid?

No. Malaria and many other infections cause similar symptoms. Only testing at a health facility can confirm typhoid, so do not self-diagnose.

Can typhoid come back after treatment?

Some people continue to carry the bacteria even after they feel well. That is why WHO advises completing the full course of antibiotics and having a follow-up test.

Is sachet or borehole water always safe?

Not always. If you are unsure of the source or how it was stored, boil or treat the water before drinking, and keep it in a clean, covered container.

Should travellers within or to Nigeria take precautions?

Yes. WHO says all travellers to areas where typhoid is common are at potential risk and should be offered vaccination where risk is high, and should follow food and water safety steps.

Sources: WHO typhoid fact sheet; WHO Five Keys to Safer Food manual; WHO food safety fact sheet; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not medical advice; see a health worker if you are unwell. AI-generated illustration.