TB spreads through the air from people with lung TB. Learn the symptoms, who is at risk, how TB is treated in 4–6 months and WHO's prevention steps for Nigerian homes.

Tuberculosis (TB) spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs coughs, sneezes or spits and others breathe in the germs. You can lower the risk by getting a persistent cough checked early, completing any TB treatment exactly as prescribed, keeping rooms well ventilated, covering coughs and making sure babies receive the BCG vaccine where it is offered.

This guide explains, in plain language, how TB passes from person to person, who is most at risk, the warning signs, how TB is diagnosed and treated, and what households in Nigeria can do to protect themselves. It is based on information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and is general public health information, not a substitute for advice from a doctor or health worker.

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Key facts

What causes TB Bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affect the lungs How it spreads Through the air when a person with lung TB coughs, sneezes or spits Common symptoms Long-lasting cough (sometimes with blood), chest pain, weakness, tiredness, weight loss, fever, night sweats Higher risk People with HIV, diabetes or undernutrition, people who use tobacco or drink alcohol harmfully, babies and young children Treatment Special antibiotics taken daily, usually for 4–6 months Vaccine BCG, given to babies or small children in many countries, protects against serious forms of TB Nigeria's share About 4.9% of the world's new TB cases in 2025 (WHO)

How does tuberculosis spread from person to person?

TB is an airborne disease. When someone with active TB of the lungs coughs, sneezes or spits, tiny droplets carrying the bacteria are released into the air. According to the WHO Regional Office for Africa, a person needs to breathe in only a few of these germs to become infected. Crowded rooms with little fresh air make this easier, which is why TB often passes between people who share a home, a workplace or a vehicle for long periods.

TB is not spread by shaking hands, sharing food, touching bedding or sharing cups. The risk comes from breathing the same air as a person with untreated lung TB over time.

WHO estimates that about a quarter of the world's population has been infected with TB bacteria. Most of these people have TB infection: they do not feel sick and cannot pass the germs on. Only about 5–10% of infected people eventually develop TB disease, the stage that causes symptoms and can spread to others. Babies and children are more likely to develop the disease if they are infected.

Who is most at risk of TB disease?

Anyone can get TB, but WHO lists several conditions that make it more likely that an infection will turn into disease:

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HIV – people living with HIV are about 12 times more likely to fall ill with TB, and TB is the leading cause of death among people with HIV.

– people living with HIV are about 12 times more likely to fall ill with TB, and TB is the leading cause of death among people with HIV. Diabetes (high blood sugar).

(high blood sugar). Undernutrition .

. Tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol .

and . Living or working in close contact with someone who has TB disease.

TB mostly affects adults in their most productive working years, but every age group can be affected. WHO counts Nigeria among the 30 countries with the highest TB burden in the world.

What are the warning signs of TB?

TB symptoms can be mild for many months. That is one reason the disease spreads: people may not realise they are ill and keep passing the germs to family members and colleagues. WHO lists these common symptoms:

a cough that lasts a long time , sometimes with blood

, sometimes with blood chest pain

weakness and tiredness

weight loss without a clear reason

fever

night sweats

TB usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body such as the kidneys, brain, spine and skin, and the symptoms then depend on the organ involved. Some people with TB disease have no clear symptoms at all but can still spread it.

If you or someone in your home has a long-lasting cough, fever and unexplained weight loss, visit a health facility and ask to be tested for TB. Early treatment helps stop the spread and improves the chance of recovery.

How can you prevent TB at home and at work?

WHO recommends these steps to prevent TB infection and its spread:

Get symptoms checked early. Seek medical care for a prolonged cough, fever or unexplained weight loss. Get screened if you are at higher risk. This includes people living with HIV and anyone who lives or works with a person who has TB. Complete preventive treatment if it is prescribed. TB preventive treatment (TPT) stops an infection from becoming disease. If a health worker prescribes it, finish the full course. Practise cough hygiene if you have TB. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wear a mask, limit close contact with others, and dispose of sputum and used tissues properly. Let fresh air in. Well-ventilated spaces reduce the amount of TB germs in the air. Opening windows and doors in shared rooms helps. Vaccinate babies. The BCG vaccine, given to babies or small children in many countries, prevents deaths from TB and protects children from serious forms of the disease. Ask at your local health facility about your child's routine vaccinations.

General health also matters. Because diabetes, undernutrition, smoking and harmful alcohol use raise the risk of TB disease, managing these conditions helps lower that risk.

How is TB diagnosed and treated?

WHO recommends rapid diagnostic tests as the first test for anyone with signs and symptoms of TB. These tests can give initial results within 48 hours of the sample being collected. Skin tests or blood tests can show whether a person has TB infection, which helps health workers decide who would benefit from preventive treatment.

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TB disease is treated with special antibiotics. According to WHO, the medicines need to be taken every day for 4–6 months to work. Stopping early, or without medical advice, is dangerous because it can make the bacteria resistant to the medicines.

TB that does not respond to the standard medicines is called drug-resistant TB. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) can still be treated and cured with other medicines, but treatment is more complex. WHO notes that drug resistance develops when TB medicines are used incorrectly, for example when patients stop treatment too early or drugs of poor quality are used. Taking every dose as prescribed protects both the patient and the community.

What should you do if someone in your household has TB?

Encourage them to start treatment quickly and to take every dose as instructed.

Keep shared rooms well ventilated and follow the health worker's advice on limiting close contact and wearing a mask.

Ask the clinic whether other household members, especially children and anyone with HIV, should be screened or offered preventive treatment.

Support them: TB is curable, and stigma can stop people from seeking care or finishing treatment.

Frequently asked questions

Is TB curable?

Yes. WHO describes TB as preventable and curable. TB disease can be cured when the full course of treatment is taken as prescribed.

Can I get TB from sharing plates or cups?

No. TB spreads through the air when a person with lung TB coughs, sneezes or spits, not through sharing plates, cups or clothes.

Is every person infected with TB contagious?

No. People with TB infection who are not sick do not spread it. Only people with active TB disease, usually of the lungs, can pass it on.

How long does TB treatment take?

Standard treatment usually lasts 4–6 months of daily medicines. Drug-resistant TB needs a different treatment plan decided by health workers.

Does the BCG vaccine protect adults?

WHO says BCG is given to babies or small children to prevent deaths from TB and to protect children from serious forms of the disease. Adults should rely on early testing, treatment and the prevention steps above.

When should I get tested for TB?

Get tested if you have a long-lasting cough, fever, night sweats or unexplained weight loss, or if you live with HIV or with someone who has TB.

Sources: World Health Organization – Tuberculosis fact sheet; WHO Regional Office for Africa – Tuberculosis; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information and not medical advice; consult a health worker for diagnosis and treatment.