Rabies spreads mainly through dog bites and is almost always fatal once symptoms start. Wash the wound for 15 minutes and get post-exposure treatment the same day. NCDC and WHO guidance.

Rabies is a virus spread mainly through the bite or scratch of an infected dog. Once symptoms appear it is almost always fatal, but it can be prevented. If a dog or other animal bites or scratches you in Nigeria, wash the wound with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes straight away and go to a hospital or health centre the same day for post-exposure treatment.

This guide explains how rabies spreads, the early signs, what to do after an animal bite, how the post-exposure treatment works, and how families and dog owners can prevent the disease. It is general public health information based on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), not personal medical advice.

Also read Alebiosu: ‘FirstBank’s dream is to produce Nigeria’s tiger

Key facts

Cause Rabies virus (a lyssavirus) that attacks the brain and nerves Main source Dogs cause up to 99% of human rabies cases worldwide (WHO) How it spreads Saliva of an infected animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with eyes, mouth or an open wound Time to symptoms Usually 2–3 months, but from about a week to a year (WHO) Once symptoms start Virtually 100% fatal First aid Wash the wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes Prevention Prompt post-exposure treatment for people; yearly vaccination for dogs

How does rabies spread?

An animal with rabies carries the virus in its saliva. According to NCDC, the virus passes to people and other animals through a bite or a scratch, and also when saliva touches the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) or an open wound. In Nigeria, as in most of Africa and Asia, the main danger is a bite from an unvaccinated dog.

Other mammals can also carry rabies. NCDC notes the virus has been found in Nigeria in cats, bats, horses, monkeys and cows. NCDC also reports that rabies antigen has been detected in the brain tissue of apparently healthy dogs slaughtered for food, which is a risk for people who handle and process dog meat.

WHO says human-to-human spread through bites or saliva has never been confirmed, and bites from rodents are not known to transmit rabies. After a bite, the virus travels along the nerves to the brain, where it causes severe inflammation.

What are the signs of rabies?

The time between the bite and the first symptoms is usually two to three months, but WHO says it can range from about one week to one year. This long gap is why people sometimes forget a bite and do not seek treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early signs are general and easy to miss:

fever and body weakness;

pain, tingling, pricking or burning at the place of the bite.

As the virus reaches the brain, the disease takes one of two forms:

Furious rabies: agitation, hallucinations, poor coordination, excess saliva, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water (hydrophobia) or of moving air. Death follows within days.

agitation, hallucinations, poor coordination, excess saliva, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water (hydrophobia) or of moving air. Death follows within days. Paralytic rabies: muscles slowly become paralysed, starting from the bite area, followed by coma and death. WHO says this form accounts for about 20% of human cases and is often misdiagnosed.

There is no test that detects rabies before symptoms begin. That is why treatment after a risky bite must not wait for symptoms.

What should I do immediately after a dog bite?

Wash the wound at once with soap and plenty of running water for at least 15 minutes. WHO and NCDC both stress this step. Go to a hospital or primary health centre the same day. Tell the health worker which animal bit you, where, and whether it looked sick or behaved strangely. Do not wait to see whether you feel unwell. Treatment works only before symptoms start. Note the animal. If it is a known dog, tell the health worker and the owner. Where possible the animal should be observed or tested; if it cannot be found, health workers will usually treat as if it could be rabid. Complete every scheduled visit the health worker gives you.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: NCDC, WHO.

How does post-exposure treatment (PEP) work?

Post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, stops the virus before it reaches the brain. WHO describes three parts: thorough wound washing, a course of rabies vaccine, and, where needed, rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies given into the wound.

WHO sorts contact with a suspected rabid animal into three categories:

Category I – touching or feeding the animal, or licks on unbroken skin: wash the skin; no PEP needed.

– touching or feeding the animal, or licks on unbroken skin: wash the skin; no PEP needed. Category II – nibbling of uncovered skin, or minor scratches without bleeding: wash the wound and start vaccination immediately.

– nibbling of uncovered skin, or minor scratches without bleeding: wash the wound and start vaccination immediately. Category III – bites or scratches that break the skin, saliva on broken skin or on the eyes or mouth, or direct contact with bats: wash the wound, start vaccination immediately and give immunoglobulin or antibodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health worker decides the category and the number of doses. Do not decide for yourself that a bite is "too small" to matter.

How can I protect my family and my dog from rabies?

Vaccinate your dogs , including puppies. WHO calls mass dog vaccination the most cost-effective way to prevent human rabies. NCDC advises proper care of dogs including annual vaccination .

, including puppies. WHO calls mass dog vaccination the most cost-effective way to prevent human rabies. NCDC advises proper care of dogs including . Keep pets from roaming outside unsupervised, and report stray or aggressive animals to your local authorities.

outside unsupervised, and report stray or aggressive animals to your local authorities. Teach children not to tease, touch or feed unknown dogs, and to tell an adult at once about any bite or scratch, even a small one. WHO says children aged 5 to 14 are frequent victims.

not to tease, touch or feed unknown dogs, and to tell an adult at once about any bite or scratch, even a small one. WHO says children aged 5 to 14 are frequent victims. Avoid contact with wild animals and keep bats out of homes.

and keep bats out of homes. People in high-risk jobs, such as veterinary and animal-control staff, may be offered vaccination before exposure. Even then, a bite still needs medical care.

WHO notes that culling free-roaming dogs is not an effective way to control rabies; vaccination and awareness are.

Frequently asked questions

Can I get rabies from a small scratch?

Yes. A scratch or lick on broken skin from an infected animal can pass the virus. Wash it for 15 minutes and see a health worker.

Is rabies curable once symptoms start?

No. WHO says rabies is virtually 100% fatal once clinical symptoms appear. Treatment must start before that.

Do only dogs carry rabies?

No. Dogs cause most human cases, but cats, bats, livestock and other mammals can also carry it. Rodent bites are not known to spread rabies.

How long after a bite can symptoms appear?

Usually two to three months, but anywhere from about a week to a year, according to WHO.

Does vaccinating my dog protect my family?

Yes. Vaccinated dogs are far less likely to catch and spread rabies, which is why yearly dog vaccination is the main prevention measure.

What if I was vaccinated against rabies before?

Pre-exposure vaccination does not replace care after a bite. You still need to wash the wound and see a health worker.

Sources: NCDC – Rabies factsheet; WHO – Rabies fact sheet; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not medical advice; always follow the instructions of a qualified health worker. The top image is an AI-generated illustration.