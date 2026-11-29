Meningitis spreads through throat and respiratory droplets, and Nigeria sits in Africa's meningitis belt. Learn the warning signs, the Men5CV, PCV and Hib vaccines, and what to do.

Meningitis is an infection that inflames the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. In Nigeria, the most feared form is bacterial (meningococcal) meningitis, which spreads through respiratory droplets and throat secretions. The best protection is vaccination; anyone with sudden fever, stiff neck and confusion needs a hospital immediately, because treatment must start within hours.

This guide explains why Nigeria is at high risk, how meningitis spreads, the warning signs in adults and babies, which vaccines protect against it, what close contacts of a patient should do, and what happens at the hospital. It is general public health information based on the World Health Organization (WHO), not personal medical advice.

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Key facts

What it is Inflammation of the membranes (meninges) around the brain and spinal cord Main causes Bacteria (meningococcus, pneumococcus, Hib), viruses, fungi, parasites How it spreads Respiratory droplets and throat secretions, mostly in close, crowded contact Danger About 1 in 6 people with bacterial meningitis die; 1 in 5 have severe complications Nigeria's risk One of 26 hyper-endemic countries in the African meningitis belt Best protection Vaccines against meningococcus, pneumococcus and Hib New vaccine Men5CV (serogroups A, C, W, Y, X); Nigeria was first to roll it out, March 2024 Emergency Go to a hospital at once; NCDC toll-free line 6232

Why is Nigeria at high risk of meningitis?

WHO describes a band of sub-Saharan Africa stretching from Senegal to Ethiopia as the African meningitis belt, where epidemics of meningococcal meningitis recur. Nigeria is one of the 26 hyper-endemic countries in this belt. In 2025, 24 of the 26 belt countries in WHO's enhanced surveillance network reported 21,526 suspected cases and 971 deaths.

Nigeria has seen recent outbreaks. Between 1 October 2023 and 11 March 2024, a serogroup C outbreak caused 1,742 suspected cases, including 101 confirmed cases and 153 deaths, in seven states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe and Zamfara, according to WHO.

WHO says outbreaks spread faster where people are packed closely together, for example:

mass gatherings such as religious or sporting events;

camps for refugees or displaced people, military camps and boarding institutions;

mining areas, busy markets and border areas with heavy movement of people.

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How does meningitis spread?

The bacteria that most often cause meningitis, meningococcus, pneumococcus and Haemophilus influenzae, live in the human nose and throat. They pass from person to person through respiratory droplets or throat secretions, so long close contact, shared sleeping space and sharing cups or utensils raise the risk.

Many people carry these bacteria without ever falling ill, and this carriage usually helps build immunity. Occasionally, however, the bacteria invade the body and cause meningitis or a bloodstream infection (sepsis). Newborns face a different risk: Group B streptococcus can pass from mother to baby during birth.

What are the warning signs of meningitis?

According to WHO, the common symptoms in older children and adults are:

fever and headache ;

and ; stiff neck ;

; confusion or a change in mental state;

sensitivity to light, nausea and vomiting;

less often: seizures, coma or weakness in the limbs.

Babies may show different signs: being unusually inactive or hard to wake, irritability, a weak continuous cry, poor feeding, and a bulging soft spot on the head.

When bacteria enter the blood, sepsis can follow quickly, with cold hands and feet, fast breathing and low blood pressure. A rash that does not fade when pressed can appear with meningococcal sepsis. Any of these signs means the person should be taken to a hospital straight away.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: WHO, NCDC.

Which vaccines protect against meningitis?

WHO says vaccines offer the best protection against the common types of bacterial meningitis. There is no single universal vaccine; each one targets particular strains:

Hib vaccine (against Haemophilus influenzae type b) is part of most national childhood immunisation programmes.

(against Haemophilus influenzae type b) is part of most national childhood immunisation programmes. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) is recommended by WHO for universal use.

is recommended by WHO for universal use. Meningococcal conjugate vaccines protect against several meningococcus serogroups.

The African belt has already seen what vaccines can do. Before a meningococcal A conjugate vaccine was rolled out from 2010, serogroup A caused 80–85% of meningitis epidemics in the belt. Mass campaigns cut confirmed serogroup A disease by 99% in vaccinated populations, and WHO reports no confirmed serogroup A case since 2017 in countries that introduced the vaccine.

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The newer Men5CV vaccine protects against five serogroups (A, C, W, Y and X). WHO prequalified it in 2023 and recommends it for belt countries. Nigeria became the first country in the world to roll it out, in a campaign on 25–28 March 2024 aimed at more than one million people aged 1–29, funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Ask your nearest primary health care centre which vaccines your child is due for under the routine schedule.

What should you do if someone at home has meningitis?

Both bacterial and viral meningitis can pass from person to person. WHO advises people who live with a patient to:

Talk to a doctor or nurse about preventive antibiotics, which are given to close contacts of someone with meningococcal disease to clear the bacteria and stop further spread. Do not buy or take antibiotics on your own. Wash hands often, especially before eating. Avoid close contact and do not share cups, utensils or toothbrushes. Watch for fever, headache or neck stiffness in everyone in the household and seek care quickly if they appear.

How is meningitis diagnosed and treated?

Meningitis is a medical emergency. Doctors confirm it with a lumbar puncture, which takes a small sample of the fluid around the spine for laboratory tests. WHO stresses that if bacterial meningitis is suspected, antibiotic treatment must start as soon as possible and must not wait for test results. The tests then identify the germ and guide which drugs to use.

About one in five survivors of bacterial meningitis are left with long-term effects such as hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, problems with vision, speech or memory, or amputation after sepsis. Survivors and their families may need ongoing care and support.

Frequently asked questions

Is meningitis contagious?

Yes. Bacterial and viral meningitis can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets and throat secretions, mainly during close and prolonged contact.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can get meningitis at any age. WHO says children and adolescents are most at risk from meningococcus, pneumococcus and Hib, newborns from Group B streptococcus, and people with weak immune systems, including those living with HIV, face extra risk.

Can meningitis be cured?

Bacterial meningitis can be treated with antibiotics in a hospital, but it can kill within hours, so speed matters. Some survivors still have lasting complications.

Does one vaccine protect against all types of meningitis?

No. Different vaccines protect against different bacteria and strains. Men5CV covers five meningococcal serogroups, while Hib and pneumococcal vaccines protect against other causes.

Who do I call to report a suspected outbreak in Nigeria?

Contact your state ministry of health or the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on its toll-free line 6232. For a sick person, go straight to the nearest hospital.

Sources: WHO – Meningitis fact sheet; WHO – In world first, Nigeria introduces new 5-in-1 vaccine against meningitis (12 April 2024); Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention; last reviewed November 2026. This is general health information, not medical advice. Top image is an AI-generated illustration.