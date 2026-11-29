Measles spreads through the air and stays active for up to two hours. Learn the signs, dangerous complications, care steps and the two-dose vaccine that protects Nigerian children.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, and the virus can stay active in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. The best protection is two doses of measles-containing vaccine; WHO advises the first dose at 9 months in countries such as Nigeria where measles still circulates.

This guide explains how measles spreads, the signs to watch for, which complications make it dangerous for young children, what care at home and at the clinic involves, and how Nigerian families can make sure their children are fully protected through routine immunisation and national vaccination campaigns.

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Key facts

Cause Measles virus (family Paramyxoviridae) How it spreads Coughing, sneezing, breathing shared air, contact with nose and throat secretions Contagious period From 4 days before the rash to 4 days after it appears Symptoms start Usually 7–14 days after exposure Main signs High fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, then a rash from the face downwards Treatment No specific antiviral; supportive care and treatment of complications Prevention Two doses of measles-containing vaccine; first dose at 9 months where measles circulates (WHO)

How does measles spread?

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), it spreads through coughing and sneezing, contact with respiratory secretions or droplets in the air, and close personal contact. The virus can remain contagious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours, so a child can catch it simply by being in a room an infected person has recently left.

WHO estimates that one infected person can pass measles to up to 18 other people who are not immune. A person is most infectious from about four days before the rash appears until four days after it erupts. This means people often spread the disease before anyone realises it is measles.

Crowded homes, schools, markets and camps make spread easier.

Anyone who is not immune can be infected, but unvaccinated young children and pregnant women face the highest risk of severe illness.

Children who are malnourished, lack vitamin A or have a weak immune system are at highest risk of dying from measles.

What are the signs and symptoms of measles?

Symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after a person is exposed to the virus. The early phase lasts about four to seven days and includes:

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high fever;

runny nose and cough;

red and watery eyes;

small white spots inside the cheeks.

A few days later, typically three to five days after the first symptoms, a rash appears on the face and upper neck. Over about three days it spreads downwards to the trunk, arms, legs and feet, and it usually lasts four to eight days before fading. NCDC uses a simple description for a suspected case: any person with fever and rash plus a cough, red eyes (conjunctivitis) or a runny nose. Only a laboratory test can confirm it.

Why is measles dangerous for children?

Most deaths from measles are caused by its complications rather than the virus itself. WHO lists the main complications as:

pneumonia and other severe breathing problems;

and other severe breathing problems; severe diarrhoea and dehydration;

ear infections;

blindness , which is worse in children who lack vitamin A;

, which is worse in children who lack vitamin A; encephalitis, an infection that causes swelling of the brain and can lead to brain damage.

Complications are most common in children under five and in adults over 30. Measles also weakens the immune system for a period after infection, so the body can "forget" how to fight other germs, leaving children vulnerable to other illnesses. If a pregnant woman catches measles, it can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a baby with low birth weight.

What should you do if you think your child has measles?

There is no specific medicine that kills the measles virus. Care focuses on easing symptoms, keeping the person comfortable and preventing complications, so it is important to involve a health worker early.

Go to the nearest primary health care centre or hospital if a child has fever and rash, especially if the child is under five, not fully vaccinated or malnourished. Keep the child away from others, particularly babies, pregnant women and unvaccinated people, while the child is infectious. Tell the clinic in advance if possible so they can avoid exposing other patients. Give plenty of fluids and food. WHO notes that drinking enough water and treating dehydration replaces fluids lost to diarrhoea or vomiting, and a healthy diet is important. Follow the health worker's advice. Doctors may treat pneumonia, ear and eye infections, and WHO recommends that health workers give vitamin A to children under five with suspected measles to help prevent eye damage and other complications. Do not self-medicate; let the clinic decide what is needed. Return quickly if the child has difficulty breathing, cannot drink, has repeated diarrhoea, becomes very drowsy or has fits.

Health facilities report suspected measles cases to the public health system so that outbreaks can be investigated and vaccination campaigns targeted where they are needed.

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How can you prevent measles in Nigeria?

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. WHO describes the vaccine as safe, effective and inexpensive, and it has been in use for about 60 years. Two doses are recommended because not every child becomes immune after the first dose.

First dose: WHO advises giving it at 9 months of age in countries with ongoing measles transmission, which includes Nigeria.

WHO advises giving it at 9 months of age in countries with ongoing measles transmission, which includes Nigeria. Second dose: WHO recommends it in the second year of life, at 15–18 months, with at least four weeks between doses. Ask your primary health care centre for the current national schedule and keep your child's immunisation card safe.

WHO recommends it in the second year of life, at 15–18 months, with at least four weeks between doses. Ask your primary health care centre for the current national schedule and keep your child's immunisation card safe. Combined vaccines: the measles vaccine is often given together with protection against rubella (measles–rubella or MR vaccine). Rubella is the leading cause of vaccine-preventable birth defects.

the measles vaccine is often given together with protection against rubella (measles–rubella or MR vaccine). Rubella is the leading cause of vaccine-preventable birth defects. Campaigns: the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) runs nationwide integrated campaigns against measles, rubella and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and urges parents to use the free vaccines paid for by government.

Even a child who has already had routine doses may be included in a campaign. Extra doses during campaigns help close immunity gaps in communities where some children missed routine vaccination.

Frequently asked questions

Is measles the same as chickenpox?

No. They are different viruses. Measles typically starts with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, and the rash spreads from the face downwards. A health worker can tell the difference, and a laboratory test confirms measles.

Can adults get measles?

Yes. Anyone who is not immune can be infected. Complications are most common in young children and in adults over 30, and measles in pregnancy can harm the baby.

How long is a person with measles contagious?

From about four days before the rash appears until four days after it erupts, according to NCDC and WHO.

Is the measles vaccine free in Nigeria?

Childhood vaccines given through government health facilities and national campaigns are provided free; NPHCDA describes campaign vaccines as paid for by government. Ask your local primary health care centre about routine immunisation days.

My child missed a dose. Is it too late?

Generally not. Take the child and the immunisation card to a primary health care centre, where health workers can advise on catching up. WHO says the minimum interval between two doses is four weeks.

Can you get measles twice?

People who have had measles usually develop immunity. Vaccination remains the safest way to become immune without the risk of serious complications.

Sources: WHO measles fact sheet; NCDC measles factsheet; NPHCDA integrated campaign announcement; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not medical advice; consult a health worker for your child's care.