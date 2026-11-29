Hepatitis B spreads through blood and body fluids, mostly from mother to baby. Learn the symptoms, HBsAg testing, treatment and how the birth-dose vaccine prevents it.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection of the liver that spreads through blood and other body fluids, most often from mother to baby at birth and between young children. Most people feel no symptoms at first, so a blood test is the only way to know. It can be prevented with a safe vaccine, ideally given within 24 hours of birth.

This guide explains how hepatitis B spreads, why infection in babies and young children is so serious, what symptoms to watch for, how testing and treatment work, and the practical steps families in Nigeria can take to protect themselves. It is general public health information based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, not personal medical advice.

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Key facts

What it is A viral infection that attacks the liver; it can be acute (short) or chronic (long term) Main routes Mother to child at birth, child-to-child contact with open cuts and sores, unsafe injections and sharp instruments, sex with an infected partner Symptoms Most newly infected people have none; some get jaundice, dark urine, tiredness, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain Biggest risk About 95% of infections in infancy and early childhood become chronic, compared with less than 5% in adults Long-term danger Cirrhosis (liver scarring) and liver cancer Prevention Vaccine at birth (within 24 hours), followed by two or three more doses at least four weeks apart Global burden WHO estimates 240 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B in 2024; 64 million of them in the WHO African Region

What is hepatitis B and why does it matter in Nigeria?

Hepatitis B is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). A new infection can clear on its own, but in some people it becomes chronic and stays in the body for years. Over time, chronic hepatitis B can damage the liver and lead to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer). WHO estimates that hepatitis B caused about 1.1 million deaths worldwide in 2024, mostly from these two complications.

The burden is especially heavy in Africa. According to WHO, around 64 million people in the WHO African Region, which includes Nigeria, are living with chronic hepatitis B. Among children under five, the region's prevalence was estimated at 1.4% in 2024, far from the global 2030 target of 0.1%. WHO links this to high infection rates among mothers, gaps in routine childhood vaccination and poor access to the vaccine dose given at birth.

How does hepatitis B spread?

The virus is found in blood and body fluids such as saliva, menstrual, vaginal and seminal fluids. It is not passed on through food, water or casual contact like hugging when there are no open wounds. WHO lists these main routes:

Mother to child at birth: the most common route in areas where hepatitis B is widespread.

the most common route in areas where hepatitis B is widespread. Child to child: close contact in the presence of open cuts and sores, especially during the first five years of life.

close contact in the presence of open cuts and sores, especially during the first five years of life. Unsafe injections and sharp objects: reused or shared needles and syringes, and unsterile tools used for tattooing, piercing or other skin-cutting practices, in health facilities or in the community.

reused or shared needles and syringes, and unsterile tools used for tattooing, piercing or other skin-cutting practices, in health facilities or in the community. Needlestick injuries: a risk for health workers and anyone handling sharp waste.

a risk for health workers and anyone handling sharp waste. Sex with an infected partner: more common among unvaccinated people with multiple partners.

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The age at infection matters a lot. WHO explains that infection in infancy and early childhood becomes chronic in about 95% of cases, while infection in adulthood becomes chronic in less than 5%. This is why protecting newborns is the top priority.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis B?

Most people have no symptoms when they are first infected, which is why the virus can spread silently within families. Some people develop an acute illness that lasts several weeks, with:

yellowing of the skin and eyes ( jaundice )

) dark urine

feeling very tired

nausea and vomiting

pain in the abdomen

Severe acute hepatitis can lead to liver failure. Most people recover from the acute illness, but those who develop chronic infection may later get progressive liver disease. Anyone with jaundice or the warning signs above should go to a health facility; these symptoms can also come from other causes, so only a laboratory test can confirm hepatitis B.

How is hepatitis B tested and treated?

Doctors cannot tell hepatitis B apart from other types of viral hepatitis by examination alone, so laboratory confirmation is essential. The basic screening test looks for the hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in the blood. Other tests show whether an infection is new or chronic and how much the liver has been affected; ultrasound and elastography can measure liver scarring.

In countries like Nigeria, where more than 2% of the general population carries HBsAg, WHO recommends that all adults be offered HBsAg testing with linkage to care. WHO also recommends testing for:

all pregnant women , so steps can be taken to protect the baby;

, so steps can be taken to protect the baby; blood donors (all donated blood should be screened);

partners and family members of people with hepatitis B;

health workers and people living with HIV;

anyone with suspected liver disease.

There is no specific treatment for acute hepatitis B; care focuses on rest, a healthy diet and plenty of fluids. Chronic hepatitis B can be treated with oral antiviral medicines prescribed by a health worker. Treatment can slow cirrhosis, reduce liver cancer and improve long-term survival, and most people who start it need to continue for life. Only a qualified clinician can decide whether and how a person should be treated. WHO estimates that just 27% of people with hepatitis B knew their status in 2024, so getting tested is the first step.

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How can you prevent hepatitis B?

Hepatitis B is preventable with a vaccine that WHO describes as safe and effective. The vaccine protects for at least 20 years and probably for life, and boosters are not usually needed after the full series.

Vaccinate every newborn within 24 hours of birth. This birth dose is followed by two or three further doses at least four weeks apart. Ask your nearest primary health care centre about the routine childhood schedule and keep the immunisation card safe. Test during pregnancy. If a mother has hepatitis B, health workers can use antiviral medicine during pregnancy together with the newborn vaccine to prevent passing the virus to the baby. Never share needles, razors or sharp tools. Insist on new or properly sterilised instruments for injections, tattooing, piercing and other procedures that cut the skin. Practise safe sex. WHO advises using condoms to reduce the risk of getting or spreading hepatitis B. Handle blood carefully. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after contact with blood, body fluids or contaminated surfaces, and cover cuts and sores. Vaccinate health workers. Anyone working in a health-care setting should get the hepatitis B vaccine.

What is being done to eliminate hepatitis B?

WHO's global health sector strategies for 2022–2030 aim to end viral hepatitis, especially chronic hepatitis B and C, as a public health threat by 2030 through more prevention, testing and treatment. Every year on 28 July, World Hepatitis Day raises awareness; the date marks the birthday of Dr Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who discovered the hepatitis B virus. Progress is possible: WHO notes that chronic infection among children under five fell from around 5% before vaccines were widely used to just under 1% in 2019.

Frequently asked questions

Can hepatitis B spread through food, water or sharing plates?

No. Hepatitis B spreads through blood and body fluids, for example at birth, through open cuts and sores, unsafe needles or sex. Hepatitis A and E are the types spread through contaminated food and water.

Can a person look healthy and still have hepatitis B?

Yes. Most newly infected people have no symptoms, and many people with chronic infection feel well for years. A blood test (HBsAg) is the only way to know.

When should a baby get the hepatitis B vaccine?

WHO recommends that all babies receive the first dose as soon as possible after birth, within 24 hours, followed by two or three more doses at least four weeks apart.

Do adults need hepatitis B boosters?

Booster doses are not usually required for people who have completed the full vaccine series. The protection lasts at least 20 years and probably for life.

Is there a cure for hepatitis B?

Chronic hepatitis B can be controlled with antiviral treatment, which lowers the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer, but most people need treatment for life. Decisions about treatment must be made with a qualified health worker.

Are people living with HIV at higher risk?

Hepatitis B and HIV share some transmission routes. WHO estimates that about 7.4% of people living with HIV also have hepatitis B, and it recommends that people living with HIV be tested for hepatitis B.

Sources: WHO fact sheet: Hepatitis B; WHO Regional Office for Africa: Hepatitis; last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not medical advice.