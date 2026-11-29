Diphtheria spreads through coughs, sneezes and close contact. Learn the warning signs, Nigeria's pentavalent vaccine schedule at 6, 10 and 14 weeks, and how to report a case to NCDC.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection of the nose and throat that spreads through coughs, sneezes, close contact and contaminated objects. In Nigeria, the main protection is the pentavalent vaccine, given to babies in three doses at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of life under the childhood immunisation schedule. Anyone with symptoms should isolate and call NCDC's toll-free line, 6232.

This guide explains what diphtheria is, how it spreads, the warning signs to watch for, who is most at risk in Nigeria, how vaccination protects children and adults, and what to do if someone at home or in your community falls ill. It is based on guidance from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). It is general public health information, not a substitute for advice from a doctor or health worker.

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Key facts

Cause Toxin-producing bacteria, mainly Corynebacterium diphtheriae How it spreads Coughs and sneezes, direct contact, contaminated clothing and objects When symptoms start Usually 2–5 days after exposure, sometimes up to 10 days Main warning sign Thick grey or white patch in the throat or on the tonsils Vaccine in Nigeria Pentavalent vaccine at 6, 10 and 14 weeks Treatment Diphtheria antitoxin plus antibiotics, in a health facility Report a case LGA or state surveillance officer, or NCDC toll-free 6232

What is diphtheria and why does it matter in Nigeria?

Diphtheria is caused by bacteria that infect the upper respiratory tract and, less often, the skin. The danger comes from a toxin the bacteria produce. According to WHO, this toxin can damage the heart and nerves, and for unvaccinated people who do not get proper treatment, diphtheria can be fatal in around 30% of cases, with children under five at greatest risk of dying.

Nigeria has had repeated outbreaks. NCDC records an outbreak in Borno State in 2011, and a larger outbreak that began in 2022 spread across many states, with Kano among the hardest hit. In a 2023 outbreak report, WHO noted that most confirmed cases were children aged 1–14 years and that more than half of the confirmed cases had not been vaccinated at all. WHO and NCDC both describe outbreaks as a sign of gaps in vaccination coverage.

How does diphtheria spread?

NCDC lists three main routes of transmission:

Droplets from an infected person's coughing or sneezing.

from an infected person's coughing or sneezing. Direct contact with an infected person.

with an infected person. Contaminated clothing and objects used by a sick person.

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Some people carry the bacteria without becoming ill and can still pass it on. NCDC says an untreated person usually remains infectious for about two weeks and seldom more than six weeks, although rare chronic carriers can spread the bacteria for six months or more. Crowded living conditions and poor sanitation increase the risk.

What are the symptoms of diphtheria?

Symptoms usually begin 2–5 days after exposure, though NCDC says it can be up to 10 days. Early signs can look like a common cold or sore throat:

Fever

Runny nose

Sore throat and cough

Red eyes (conjunctivitis)

Swelling of the neck

In severe cases, a thick grey or white patch (a pseudo-membrane) forms on the tonsils or at the back of the throat. It can block the airway, making it hard to breathe or swallow, and can cause a barking cough. The neck may swell so much that it takes on a "bull neck" appearance. NCDC notes that complications, including damage to the heart muscle and inflammation of the nerves that can lead to paralysis, usually appear in the second and third week of illness.

Anyone with a sore throat plus a grey or white patch in the throat, difficulty breathing or a swollen neck needs to go to a health facility immediately.

Who is most at risk?

According to NCDC, the people most at risk are:

Children and adults who have received no dose or only one dose of the pentavalent vaccine.

of the pentavalent vaccine. People living in crowded environments.

People living in areas with poor sanitation.

Health workers and others exposed to suspected or confirmed cases.

WHO adds that conflict and disasters often interrupt routine immunisation, which is why insecurity-affected areas can be especially vulnerable.

How does vaccination protect against diphtheria?

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent diphtheria. Nigeria's childhood immunisation schedule recommends three doses of the pentavalent vaccine, a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine, at the 6th, 10th and 14th week of life. Routine childhood vaccines are offered at primary health care centres; ask at your nearest PHC and keep your child's immunisation card safe so health workers can see which doses are missing.

Take your baby for the first pentavalent dose at 6 weeks. Return for the second dose at 10 weeks and the third at 14 weeks. If a dose was missed, go back to the health centre with the immunisation card and ask the health worker how to complete the doses. Ask about booster doses. WHO recommends three primary doses in infancy plus three boosters in childhood and adolescence for long-term protection.

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Graphic: Headtopics; source: NCDC, WHO.

NCDC also advises that health workers with higher exposure to diphtheria cases should be vaccinated. People who have recovered from diphtheria should still be vaccinated afterwards, WHO says, because the illness itself does not guarantee lasting immunity.

What should you do if someone has symptoms?

Seek care immediately at a hospital or health centre. Early treatment greatly reduces the risk of complications and death. Limit contact with others. NCDC advises people with symptoms to isolate themselves. Notify the authorities: your local government area (LGA) or state disease surveillance officer, or NCDC's toll-free line 6232. Close contacts of a confirmed case should be monitored by health workers. They may be given preventive antibiotics and have their vaccination status checked.

Treatment is given in a health facility and usually combines diphtheria antitoxin, which neutralises the toxin, with antibiotics. Do not try to treat suspected diphtheria at home, and do not take leftover antibiotics: WHO reports that many current strains are resistant to some commonly used antibiotics, so the choice of medicine is a decision for health workers.

Frequently asked questions

Is diphtheria vaccine part of routine immunisation in Nigeria?

Yes. The pentavalent vaccine, which protects against diphtheria among other diseases, is part of Nigeria's childhood immunisation schedule, given at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of life.

Can adults get diphtheria?

Yes. NCDC says both children and adults who are unvaccinated or have received only one dose are at risk. Health workers exposed to cases are advised to get vaccinated.

How long after exposure do symptoms appear?

Usually within 2 to 5 days, but it can take up to 10 days.

Is diphtheria the same as a sore throat or tonsillitis?

Early symptoms can look similar, but diphtheria often produces a thick grey or white patch in the throat, a swollen neck and difficulty breathing. Any of these signs need urgent medical attention.

How do I report a suspected case?

Contact your LGA or state disease surveillance officer, or call NCDC's toll-free number, 6232.

Sources: NCDC – Diphtheria public health advisory; NCDC – Diphtheria factsheet; WHO – Diphtheria fact sheet; WHO – Disease Outbreak News: Diphtheria, Nigeria (2023); last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not medical advice. Lead image: AI-generated illustration.