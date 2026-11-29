Cholera spreads through food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae. Learn the symptoms, the WHO prevention steps for households, how ORS treatment works and how to contact NCDC on 6232.

Cholera spreads when people swallow food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, usually because of unsafe water, poor sanitation or poor hygiene. It causes acute watery diarrhoea that can kill within hours if untreated, but it is easily treatable: most patients recover with prompt oral rehydration solution ( ORS), while severe cases need hospital care.

This guide explains, in plain terms, how cholera is passed on, which symptoms to watch for, what households in Nigeria can do to prevent it, how treatment and vaccination work, and how to reach the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). It is general public health information, not personal medical advice.

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Key facts

Cause Bacterium Vibrio cholerae (serogroup O1 causes recent outbreaks) How it spreads Eating or drinking food or water contaminated with the bacteria Time to symptoms 12 hours to 5 days after infection Main danger Severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration, fatal within hours if untreated Treatment Most cases: prompt ORS; severe cases: intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics Prevention Safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); oral cholera vaccine in campaigns NCDC contact Toll-free 6232; WhatsApp 0708 711 0839; SMS 0809 955 5577

How does cholera spread?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae. The bacteria leave the body in faeces. When faeces get into drinking water, food or hands, the infection can pass to other people.

Something many people do not know: most people infected with the bacteria have no symptoms, yet they can still pass the bacteria in their faeces for 1 to 10 days. That is why hygiene matters for everyone during an outbreak, not only for people who are visibly sick.

WHO links cholera to:

limited access to safe drinking water ;

; a lack of basic sanitation , such as toilets and safe disposal of faeces;

, such as toilets and safe disposal of faeces; poor hygiene practices , especially handwashing and food handling;

, especially handwashing and food handling; events that disrupt water and sanitation, such as floods, drought, conflict and population displacement.

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For households, this means paying extra attention to wells, latrines and stored water after heavy rain or flooding, and wherever many people share a few water points.

What are the symptoms of cholera?

Symptoms usually appear between 12 hours and 5 days after infection. Most people who fall ill have mild or moderate diarrhoea. A minority develop severe acute watery diarrhoea, which quickly leads to life-threatening dehydration.

Seek care immediately if someone has sudden, heavy, watery diarrhoea, especially during a local outbreak or after drinking water from a doubtful source. Do not wait to see whether it passes: WHO stresses that the disease can progress rapidly and that starting treatment quickly saves lives.

How can you prevent cholera at home?

WHO says access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene (WASH) is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases. It lists protective practices that every household can apply:

Wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, after cleaning a child, and before preparing or eating food. Prepare and store food safely. Keep food covered and handle it with clean hands and utensils. Store water safely. Use water from a safe source or treat it before drinking, and keep it in a clean, covered container. Follow local health authority advice on water treatment during an outbreak. Dispose of faeces safely. Use a toilet or latrine and keep it away from wells and water sources; never leave faeces in the open. Follow health worker advice on funerals. WHO notes that funeral practices for people who die of cholera may need to be adapted to protect attendees.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: WHO, NCDC.

How is cholera treated?

WHO describes cholera as an easily treatable disease. Most people can be treated successfully with prompt oral rehydration solution (ORS), which replaces the water and salts lost through diarrhoea. Severely dehydrated patients need rapid intravenous fluids, plus ORS and antibiotics, at a health facility. People with other health conditions may need additional care in specialised treatment centres.

Two points are worth knowing:

During outbreaks, community access to ORS is essential, and communities may set up oral rehydration points close to where people live.

close to where people live. WHO does not recommend giving antibiotics to whole communities to prevent cholera; it has no proven effect on spread and may contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Antibiotics are for patients, as decided by health workers.

Is there a vaccine against cholera?

Yes. WHO has pre-qualified oral cholera vaccines, which are used in mass vaccination campaigns through a global stockpile supported by Gavi. Two doses fully protect an adult for at least three years, and a single dose of some vaccines gives good, shorter-term protection. Because of a global shortage, one-dose campaigns have been used since October 2022.

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Vaccination supports, but does not replace, safe water, sanitation and hygiene. Vaccine campaigns are organised by health authorities in affected or at-risk areas; follow announcements from your state Ministry of Health and the NCDC.

How do you report a suspected case in Nigeria?

If you suspect cholera in your community, take the sick person to the nearest health facility and inform local health authorities. The NCDC, the federal agency responsible for preventing, detecting and controlling communicable diseases, lists these contact channels on its website:

Toll-free call centre: 6232

WhatsApp: 0708 711 0839

SMS: 0809 955 5577

Community reporting helps authorities detect outbreaks early and send support such as treatment supplies and water and sanitation interventions.

Frequently asked questions

Can you get cholera from someone who looks healthy?

Yes. WHO notes that most infected people have no symptoms but can still shed the bacteria in their faeces for 1 to 10 days, which is why handwashing and safe sanitation matter for everyone.

How fast does cholera make people sick?

Symptoms appear 12 hours to 5 days after infection. Severe watery diarrhoea can become fatal within hours without treatment, so seek care quickly.

Is cholera curable?

Yes. It is easily treatable. Most patients recover with prompt ORS; severe cases need intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics at a health facility.

Should my family take antibiotics to avoid cholera?

No. WHO does not recommend mass use of antibiotics for prevention. Safe water, sanitation, hygiene and, where offered, vaccination are the recommended tools.

Who should I call about cholera in Nigeria?

Go to the nearest health facility for care. To report or ask questions, NCDC's toll-free number is 6232, or use its WhatsApp and SMS lines.

Sources: WHO – Cholera fact sheet; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC); last reviewed November 2026. This article is general public health information, not medical advice. Top image: AI-generated illustration.